Horoscope Today: A great Start to Your Goals is on Cards on October 12

Aries: Your mega projects could start rolling today. You are in a great frame of mind to start your tentative plans. Also it’s a good time to browse through brochures and maps if you have been urging to travel.

Taurus: You will find yourself at the receiving end of happy surprises. Emotional issues can be handled easily with some maturity.

Gemini: You are feeling particularly loving and emotional today. You want to give to and receive love from that special person in your life. Spare time to complete crucial paperwork.

Cancer: You are in a good space, health and money wise. However, there could be some trouble and today is not the day for important decisions.

Leo: A great day to spend time with your friends and family. On the investment front, you are likely to make profit. Try to stick to small transactions initially.

Virgo: There is a chance you want to take up a hobby and cultivate it for example planting. Also, you might seem appealing to others professionally. You will be able to grip desired attention with your words and charm.

Libra: You might receive warm communication from an important place. This will make you want to pass feelings and luck to your family.

Scorpio: You might want to make important changes in your work ethics. You would be solid on resources and will get prepared for leadership by enhancing professional proficiency.

Sagittarius: You will put in all your heart and soul in everything you take up today, but the returns might not be as bright. However by the end of the day you will feel satisfied with your accomplishments.

Capricorn: New projects and meetings will keep you busy today. The day is likely to bring you praises from your superiors for your efforts.

Aquarius: Your plans could finally start shaping today taking you closer to your goal. A get together with friends you have wanting to catch up with is also on the cards.

Pisces: You could be more congenial than usual with others. A big stock or market scheme could skyrocket in your favour.