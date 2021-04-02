Horoscope Today, April 2, 2021: Know What the Stars Have in Store for You

Aries: You tend to be over-sensitive when people rub you the wrong way. You must know that getting unnecessarily annoyed will ruin your peace of mind and only increase your troubles. Try to calm down and contemplate in isolation.

Taurus: You are likely to encounter someone who can get on your nerves. It's best for your good to stay unruffled and not retaliate. Respond in a manner becoming of your nature and your goodness will ultimately prevail.

Gemini: Bosses will assign new tasks to you. By the end of the day's work, your daytime distress will transform into jubilation as you will be able to produce brilliant results.

Cancer: You may be in one of your more light-hearted moods today. Gossip, laughter and fun shall make your day interesting. As the day rolls on, you may find yourself to your reticent self trying to get your work done.

Leo: Work-related activities and commitments will keep you occupied today. Great day for the self-employed. Housewives will stay extremely busy with household matters.

Virgo: Family members will take up most of your time today. Students will have to work hard and learn to balance study and free time. All in all, it is a day when you unwind and let your mind pursue its interests.

Libra: You are likely to invite trouble today, albeit unwittingly. Some of the heated conversations might get out of hand and a legal dispute may ensue. Remember out-of-court settlement is always an option but better to be safe than sorry.

Scorpio: Your social status is getting improved so be wary of green-eyed monsters. Fight tooth and nail to protect your reputation, if needed. But also use this opportunity to find your enemies' weak spot and target it ferociously.

Sagittarius: You may be assigned with many challenging projects at work today. Your hard work is appreciated when you handle the tasks successfully. You are also likely to gain incentives also.

Capricorn: Duping the wisest with your supreme power of convincing is usually your forte but will be tested today. Second half of the day however will draw the attention of your peers towards you for your creative undertaking.

Aquarius: You're swamped with problems however you are brave enough to deal with any problem that crops up suddenly. A romantic evening is likely which may just be the perfect way to seal the day.

Pisces: Its time for you to reap the benefits of your rigorous dieting efforts. Your enthusiasm and energy levels are likely to be high. A beautiful day awaits.