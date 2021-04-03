Horoscope Today, April 3, 2021: Know What the Stars Have in Store for You

Aries: Money matters and career decisions will keep you busy today. You will want to spend leisure time after all the work. A fun trip may happen, which will put you in high spirits.

Taurus: You will win over family members. Try to postpone auction bids or tender related activities. If you are looking for a job opportunity, it is likely to take a while for you to find success.

Gemini: Rivals at work may compete with you. Care and caution must be the mantra for all your dealings. Hostility may come in the way of love. Those spurned in previous romantic liaisons may get a chance to pen a new love story, says Ganesha.

Cancer: You need to do multitasking at work and you are likely to do it with dexterity. You will finish pending tasks with ease and make impossible tasks look simple without even batting an eyelid.

Leo: You will feel like a free bird. Your mood will prevent you from listening to anyone. Travel related endeavours will be beneficial. Keep your ego side to avoid clashes in personal relationships.

Virgo: Stay focused to continue with your current momentum of success. Focus on matters related to relationship as they are important for success and peace of mind.

Libra: A marriage proposal is likely to come your way so don’t get startled. Go grab the opportunities that come knocking on the door. If it happens today, this person will be the partner who will be your match in every way.

Scorpio: You are winning over friends and greatly influencing those around you. Your current mindset will also bring a significant change in practical life too. Your personality is one that people would take a note of.

Sagittarius: Running hotfoot and jumbling of affairs is on the cards today. You are unlikely to find a moment of peace. Take a break and dive right back in the mayhem and make the most of it.

Capricorn: Impulsiveness will be very evident in anything you do today. Matters related to finances will keep you busy for a major part of the day. In the second half of the day, you will splurge so you should keep a check or you may later regret.

Aquarius: Lady Luck is on your side today. Colleagues are happy, bosses are pleased. You may feel like getting in touch with old friends so what are you waiting for in this digital age.

Pisces: Your mood swings will be more than usual but you will manage to fix a work related goal. You might feel stressed due to some personal matter, but stars want you not to worry. You will get some good news towards the end of the day.