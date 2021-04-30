Horoscope Today, April 30: Astrological Predictions for Aries, Virgo, Leo, Taurus, Gemini and other Zodiac Signs

Aries: (March 21- April 19)

Afternoon seems to be favourable for you as all your work will be done. Medical students will learn something new. Control your temper and use that energy in some physical work.

Lucky number - 1, 8

Lucky colour - Red

Lucky Alphabet - A, L, E

Rashi lord - Mangal

Taurus: (April 20- May 20)

There will be restlessness in your mind today which might make you feel tired. Avoid your laziness and getting involved in unnecessary disputes with your friends.

Lucky number - 2, 7

Lucky colour - White

Lucky Alphabet - Ba, Va, U

Rashi lord - Shukra (Venus)

Gemini: (May 21- June 20)

The stars predict the arrival of a new person that will bring happiness in your life. There are strong possibilities of monetary profits. The day is quite auspicious for those involved in agricultural work.

Lucky number - 3, 6

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky Alphabet - Ka, Chha, Gha

Rashi lord - Mercury

Cancer: (June 21- July 22)

An auspicious event might take place in your family. You might lack enthusiasm in your career or business. However, there will be favourable atmosphere for you at workplace.

Lucky number - 4

Lucky colour - Milky

Lucky Alphabet - Da, Ha

Rashi lord - Moon

Leo: (July 23- August 23)

Time to get involved in some auspicious activities and visit some Devsthan. People associated with the banking sector will get favourable outcomes. Also, there is the possibility of a sudden trip.

Lucky number - 5

Lucky colour - Golden

Lucky Alphabet - Ma, Ta

Rashi lord - Sun

Virgo: (August 23- September 22)

Those studying abroad will have to take care of their health. There are chances to face a financial crunch.

Lucky number - 3, 8

Lucky colour - Green

Lucky Alphabet - Pa, Tha, Na

Rashi lord - Mercury

Libra: (September 23- October 22)

Time to work on new projects. You will make money from your works. Your family and people around you will be proud of you. Time for some good news.

Lucky number - 2, 7

Lucky colour - White

Lucky Alphabet - Ra, Ta

Rashi lord - Venus

Scorpio: (October 23- November 21)

The change in weather will affect your health. You might face some problem in your business. You will be inclined towards some creative work.

Lucky number - 1, 8

Lucky colour - Red

Lucky Alphabet - Na, Ya

Rashi lord - Mars

Sagittarius: (November 22- December 21)

A feeling of insecurity might upset you and make you restless. Read a self-help book to divert your mind. Leave everything on time as it’s the biggest healer.

Lucky number - 9, 12

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky Alphabet - Bha, Dha, Pha, Dha

Rashi lord - Jupiter

Capricorn: (December 22- January 19)

It has been difficult for you to make an emotional decision. But the work is necessary before you indulge in some dispute. You will be a bit disturbed due to an atmosphere of distress and anxiety.

Lucky number - 10, 11

Lucky colour - Cyan

Lucky Alphabet - Kha, Ja

Rashi lord - Saturn

Aquarius: (January 20- February 18)

It seems to be quite a favourable day as you will be in good health and the planned work will also be completed in time. You will have a good time with your family and your financial condition will also be excellent.

Lucky number - 10, 11

Lucky colour - Cyan

Lucky Alphabet - Ga, Sa, Sha, Sh

Rashi lord - Saturn

Pisces: (February 19- March 20)

You will emerge as an angel for others. You will get to spend some time with your family members, friends as well as colleagues.

Lucky number - 9, 12

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky Alphabet - Da, Cha, Jha, Tha

Rashi lord - Jupiter

