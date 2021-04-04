Horoscope Today, April 4, 2021: Know What the Stars Have in Store for You

Aries: Nostalgia will rule your mind today and you will be doing all the things you loved to do in your childhood.

Taurus: The day is going to be pretty hectic for you. You will be busy with lots of work and a lot of it will be done by the end of the day.

Gemini: Focus on your personal life today and avoid the fear of rejection knocking the mind. Express your feelings to let others know what you feel and want.

Cancer: The day will be in your favour today. You can also plan for conducting a religious ceremony in the house, while there are chances of shifting to a new house.

Leo: More responsibilities will be given to you in the office. Carefully think about the pros and cons before making a decision.

Virgo: Today, you will be acting as the most humanitarian person. You will be engaged in making plans to increase your productivity.

Libra: Your success and growth in business will make others jealous. An attempt can be made by your rivals to dent your creditworthiness.

Scorpio: Your experience and wisdom will help you take appropriate decisions at work. However, you are advised to stay away from legal issues.

Sagittarius: Today, you may make extra efforts to enhance your look and appearance. You will also receive compliments for the same.

Capricorn: Cash inflow is likely today and it will make you feel nice about your finances. The rest of the day will be spent like every other day as all the work will go on as usual.

Aquarius: Buying a new car or property is on the cards today. You are also likely to prioritise your needs and consider available finances so that you can buy your dream car or house.

Pisces: You need to learn to tame your fear and this is what you will be doing today. Your will to take a risk or do something shocking will be at its pick today.