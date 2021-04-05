Horoscope Today, April 5, 2021: Know What the Stars Have in Store for You

Aries: Your recklessness may well be the cause of some disappointing moments today. You are advised to take inspiration from seniors once in a while.

Taurus: Worries and troubles will chide you but you will be able to tackle your problems with a human touch as your inner self reigns supreme today.

Gemini: You will find yourself in a leadership role and set the agenda at work today. In the afternoon, you will be busy looking for an expensive gift for someone very important to you but may not find it.

Cancer: The entire day will be brimming with confidence and positive energy. You are likely to be in good spirits. Later half of the day will be spent with your loved ones.

Leo: Expect to find favourable conditions on professional front, especially if it happens to be something like an interview. On the personal front, you will feel lucky to have found a soul mate who is very accommodating.

Virgo: You will spend the evening planning your long-term goals with a close friend or family.

Libra: You will receive that much-awaited good news from abroad. At the workplace, you will remain completely focused.

Scorpio: It is quite likely that you will have an outstanding field day today. At the workplace, you will possibly feel that you are stuck in a rut.

Sagittarius: You will outclass your workplace rivals with sheer brilliance. On the personal front, you may spend quality time with loved ones.

Capricorn: You might have to work extra hours today as you settle for nothing less than excellence. That may leave you a little exhausted in the afternoon.

Aquarius: The day is fill of possibilities as your plans will take off today, whether it is a new entrepreneurial or educational course or a trip to your home town.

Pisces: Brainstorming will take up most of your day as you try to conjure up ways to further your success. However, don’t forget that family is the foundation of your success.