Horoscope Today, April 6, 2021: Know What the Stars Have in Store for You

Aries: The day will bring you some excitement as you are likely to meet some people today who will prove to be assets in the future.

Taurus: At the work front, you are expected to be submissive as you will be blindly following the advice of your peers. By afternoon, you can also be troubled at work.

Gemini: Your finances will be a matter of concern for you today. Your mood can be spoiled by even the most insignificant problems. Stay cool and calm.

Cancer: Nothing extraordinary will happen today and you will be busy doing the routine work.

Leo: The day will be in your favour as you will be achieving everything you want be it work or play. Just go with the flow.

Virgo: You are likely not to be in a good mood today and hence you are advised not to make a mountain out of a molehill. Also, nothing will affect your zest for work and you are likely to break new ground to win the hearts of others.

Libra: Focus on your preferred subject matter today; do not let other things disturb or distract your mind. You are also likely to be hit by nostalgia.

Scorpio: You may plan to launch a new product today. However, if you want to supersede certain unscrupulous elements, put off the launch.

Sagittarius: Look into your problems and concentrate on ways to solve them.

Capricorn: To achieve your goals, you will be using both fair and unfair means. Your intuition will guide all the decisions you take.

Aquarius: All your past hard work will pay you rewards today. However, you can be troubled by business rivals. The day is even not good for your health.

Pisces: Today is the auspicious time for starting new projects and will see you make substantial investments in your future. You will be provided with important insights from your family members.