News18» News»India»Horoscope Today, April 6, 2021: Know What the Stars Have in Store for You
Horoscope Today, April 6, 2021: Know What the Stars Have in Store for You

(Image: Shutterstock)

Check out daily astrological prediction for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio of all signs

Aries: The day will bring you some excitement as you are likely to meet some people today who will prove to be assets in the future.

Taurus: At the work front, you are expected to be submissive as you will be blindly following the advice of your peers. By afternoon, you can also be troubled at work.

Gemini: Your finances will be a matter of concern for you today. Your mood can be spoiled by even the most insignificant problems. Stay cool and calm.

Cancer: Nothing extraordinary will happen today and you will be busy doing the routine work.

Leo: The day will be in your favour as you will be achieving everything you want be it work or play. Just go with the flow.

Virgo: You are likely not to be in a good mood today and hence you are advised not to make a mountain out of a molehill. Also, nothing will affect your zest for work and you are likely to break new ground to win the hearts of others.

Libra: Focus on your preferred subject matter today; do not let other things disturb or distract your mind. You are also likely to be hit by nostalgia.

Scorpio: You may plan to launch a new product today. However, if you want to supersede certain unscrupulous elements, put off the launch.

Sagittarius: Look into your problems and concentrate on ways to solve them.

Capricorn: To achieve your goals, you will be using both fair and unfair means. Your intuition will guide all the decisions you take.

Aquarius: All your past hard work will pay you rewards today. However, you can be troubled by business rivals. The day is even not good for your health.

Pisces: Today is the auspicious time for starting new projects and will see you make substantial investments in your future. You will be provided with important insights from your family members.

first published:April 06, 2021, 09:00 IST