Horoscope Today, April 7, 2021: Know What the Stars Have in Store for You

Aries: You will reserve the day for your hobbies and obsessions. Though you won't be feeling like working today and your seniors may allow you some concessions.

Taurus: You are in the mood of shopping today and may end up buying a new vehicle or home. The day will give you financial gains and family joys.

Gemini: Today, financial matters can become a cause of worry and you will have to cut down your unnecessary expenses. Plan to invest in real estate.

Cancer: Relationship matters can trouble you today as your relationship might be in chaos. Both of the partners are likely to see an outburst of emotions. It is advised to keep strict control of your sentiments.

Leo: You may have conflicts with your spouse or life partner today. Avoid ego clashes with your better half and do not take on important tasks as the time is not right.

Virgo: Consider both your emotions and reasoning today. You may face an emotional overkill in the afternoon today, but by evening, luck will turn in your favour.

Libra: The day will prove good for any government-related work and will also benefit government officials.

Scorpio: At the work front, promotion or increment awaits you. Your spouse is likely to be your support system.

Sagittarius: The day will be full of familial activities and responsibilities. You may get worried because of kids and are advised to take caution.

Capricorn: You may get upset with some unexpected turn of events but will still be able to put up a happy face and continue with your work. You are also likely to get some good news from foreign shores.

Aquarius: You are the one who always takes a stand against injustice and discrimination. Don't take more pressure than you can handle.

Pisces: No unnecessary worry will occupy your mind today. You will be very tolerant and generous and hence will forgive people easily.