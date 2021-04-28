Horoscope Today: Astrological Prediction for April 28; Check Out Your Lucky Number, Lucky Colour and Other Details

Aries: (March 21- April 19)

It will be a tough day at the workplace as you need to work very hard. Some old issues might put you under pressure. Your anger issue might affect your mutual relationships.

Lucky number - 1, 8

Lucky colour - Red

Lucky Alphabet - A, L, E

Rashi lord - Mangal

Taurus: (April 20- May 20)

The day is good for married people as well as for those who are involved in banking and finance. You might get some big projects. You will also get the support and companionship of your life partner.

Lucky number - 2, 7

Lucky colour - White

Lucky Alphabet - Ba, Va, U

Rashi lord - Shukra (Venus)

Gemini: (May 21- June 20)

The day seems to be good for Gemini people as their speech and behaviour will be appreciated. They will enjoy the day. Young people might take important decisions regarding their career.

Lucky number - 3, 6

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky Alphabet - Ka, Chha, Gha

Rashi lord - Mercury

Cancer: (June 21- July 22)

You need to be extra careful with your health as well as your children’s health. Give time to your love relationship. Avoid getting out and be cautious about infectious disease. You can enjoy sweet music.

Lucky number - 4

Lucky colour - Milky

Lucky Alphabet - Da, Ha

Rashi lord - Moon

Leo: (July 23- August 23)

Listen to the elders of your family. You might not feel well about your health. Practice deep breath Pranayams like Anuloma, Viloma and Kapalabhati. Try to stay at home.

Lucky number - 5

Lucky colour - Golden

Lucky Alphabet - Ma, Ta

Rashi lord - Sun

Virgo: (August 23- September 22)

People from technical background can get good success. Those facing financial troubles will be relaxed to a great extent.

Lucky number - 3, 8

Lucky colour - Green

Lucky Alphabet - Pa, Tha, Na

Rashi lord - Mercury

Libra: (September 23- October 22)

It’s a great day on the family front as there will be good coordination among family members. You can plan any auspicious event like marriage. You will have romantic time with your life partner. On the work front, your suggestion will be counted very suitable.

Lucky number - 2, 7

Lucky colour - White

Lucky Alphabet - Ra, Ta

Rashi lord - Venus

Scorpio: (October 23- November 21)

Interactions with new people on social media are likely to take place. Do your work with peace and patience. Today, you will be very careful of everyone in your family. The pending matters will be finished today.

Lucky number - 1, 8

Lucky colour - Red

Lucky Alphabet - Na, Ya

Rashi lord - Mars

Sagittarius: (November 22- December 21)

You will face disputes with subordinate employees and consider them while making big financial deals. Your temperament might be changed over time.

Lucky number - 9, 12

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky Alphabet - Bha, Dha, Pha, Dha

Rashi lord - Jupiter

Capricorn: (December 22- January 19)

Those planning to start new careers may get opportunity to learn a lot. You will be very connected to your home. Some ancestral property will give you profit. There will be pressure to complete the work on time, however, you will perform better under that pressure.

Lucky number - 10, 11

Lucky colour - Cyan

Lucky Alphabet - Kha, Ja

Rashi lord - Saturn

Aquarius: (January 20- February 18)

You will inspire people in the present circumstances. All the work will be done according to your wish. You will be physically and mentally prepared for important work. New couples might do family planning today.

Lucky number - 10, 11

Lucky colour - Cyan

Lucky Alphabet - Ga, Sa, Sha, Sh

Rashi lord - Saturn

Pisces: (February 19- March 20)

Lawyers might have to take up old cases. People should keep their distance from extramarital affairs. Spend money on charity work. You will also receive a warm, interesting phone call from a current or potential love partner.

Lucky number - 9, 12

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky Alphabet - Da, Cha, Jha, Tha

Rashi lord - Jupiter

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here