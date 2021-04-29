Horoscope Today: Astrological Prediction for April 29; Check Out Your Lucky Number, Lucky Colour and Other Details

Aries: (March 21- April 19)

You are on your way to redefine your goals and aspirations today. The practical knowledge that you have gained over time will help you shape more achievable dreams.

Lucky number - 1, 8

Lucky colour - Red

Lucky Alphabet - A, L, E

Rashi lord - Mangal

Taurus: (April 20- May 20)

You may face a conflict on the domestic front, however, with your patience and coherent communication style, you may overcome the dispute. Avoid getting engrossed in your work too much and treat yourself to some relaxing activity.

Lucky number - 2, 7

Lucky colour - White

Lucky Alphabet - Ba, Va, U

Rashi lord - Shukra (Venus)

Gemini: (May 21- June 20)

Today you may be re-evaluating the misconceptions and the hopes that you have with a certain relationship. For those seeking new job opportunities, this day may bring some good news.

Lucky number - 3, 6

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky Alphabet - Ka, Chha, Gha

Rashi lord - Mercury

Cancer: (June 21- July 22)

You have been on a healing journey for quite some time. This day will bring its rewards and present you with some brighter opportunities that will make you look at the optimistic side of things.

Lucky number - 4

Lucky colour - Milky

Lucky Alphabet - Da, Ha

Rashi lord - Moon

Leo: (July 23- August 23)

Before you commit to a romantic relationship, your planets are working for you to develop love with yourself. You will also be taking up some creative projects that may nudge you in that direction.

Lucky number - 5

Lucky colour - Golden

Lucky Alphabet - Ma, Ta

Rashi lord - Sun

Virgo: (August 23- September 22)

You have been taking a lot of workload lately and today you may need to take a break and spend some time with yourself.

Lucky number - 3, 8

Lucky colour - Green

Lucky Alphabet - Pa, Tha, Na

Rashi lord - Mercury

Libra: (September 23- October 22)

There is a slow yet steady progress being made when it comes to the matters of the heart. You are figuring out how to openly express yourself and with the help of some determination you may finally confess to a potential partner.

Lucky number - 2, 7

Lucky colour - White

Lucky Alphabet - Ra, Ta

Rashi lord - Venus

Scorpio: (October 23- November 21)

It has been difficult for you to build a strong emotional foundation. But the work is necessary before you indulge in romantic partnerships. On the work front, you will be full of confidence and will leave your colleagues impressed.

Lucky number - 1, 8

Lucky colour - Red

Lucky Alphabet - Na, Ya

Rashi lord - Mars

Sagittarius: (November 22- December 21)

If you have been facing troubles regarding expressing yourself, today will be the day when things will become easier. You may also receive good news regarding financial matters.

Lucky number - 9, 12

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky Alphabet - Bha, Dha, Pha, Dha

Rashi lord - Jupiter

Capricorn: (December 22- January 19)

Do not hesitate to ask for help when it comes to work, because you might need it today. Thoughts of self-doubt may arise, but trust your skills and confidence to overcome any such hurdle.

Lucky number - 10, 11

Lucky colour - Cyan

Lucky Alphabet - Kha, Ja

Rashi lord - Saturn

Aquarius: (January 20- February 18)

You are on your way to make some long-term changes in your life. Trust your intuition, it knows the way. Your willingness to achieve independence will get you out of sticky situations where you think progress is stuck.

Lucky number - 10, 11

Lucky colour - Cyan

Lucky Alphabet - Ga, Sa, Sha, Sh

Rashi lord - Saturn

Pisces: (February 19- March 20)

This day is all about emotional closet cleaning. Looking at the bigger picture may help you change your perspective today.

Lucky number - 9, 12

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky Alphabet - Da, Cha, Jha, Tha

Rashi lord - Jupiter

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here