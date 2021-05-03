Horoscope Today: Astrological Prediction for Monday, May 3

Aries: (March 21- April 19)

Today seems to be your lucky day as you will succeed in accomplishing your goals. The day will be favorable for your business and you will take the family business to a new height.

Lucky number - 1, 8

Lucky color - Red

Lucky alphabet - A, L, E

Rashi lord - Mangal

Taurus: (April 20- May 20)

Time to accept the changes in your life. You will get benefit from old investments and will plan your future plans.

Lucky number - 2, 7

Lucky colour - White

Lucky alphabet - Ba, Va, U

Rashi lord - Shukra (Venus)

Gemini: (May 21- June 20)

Think positive and don’t worry about your image. You might also face health issues like pain and swelling in the feet. Avoid eating too much-fried food.

Lucky number - 3, 6

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky alphabet - Ka, Chha, Gha

Rashi lord - Mercury

Cancer: (June 21- July 22)

Your financial condition will improve today and will influence whoever you meet. Share your workload with others and give importance to married relationships.

Lucky number - 4

Lucky colour - Milky

Lucky alphabet - Da, Ha

Rashi lord - Moon

Leo: (July 23- August 23)

Don’t postpone anything tomorrow. Your stars show the possibility of an increase in business. You will some health-related problems. Get the guidance of experienced people.

Lucky number - 5

Lucky colour - Golden

Lucky alphabet - Ma, Ta

Rashi lord - Sun

Virgo: (August 23- September 22)

Today will be full of happiness as there are chances of getting good news through media. You will finish your pending work today.

Lucky number - 3, 8

Lucky colour - Green

Lucky alphabet - Pa, Tha, Na

Rashi lord - Mercury

Libra: (September 23- October 22)

Focus on your business activities and it would be beneficial for you to ignore trivial matters. Keep your daily routine organized and consume plenty of healthy foods.

Lucky number - 2, 7

Lucky colour - White

Lucky alphabet - Ra, Ta

Rashi lord - Venus

Scorpio: (October 23- November 21)

It’s a great time to invest money. You may also travel short distances. You will succeed in research-related work.

Lucky number - 1, 8

Lucky colour - Red

Lucky alphabet - Na, Ya

Rashi lord - Mars

Sagittarius: (November 22- December 21)

Your intelligence and prudence will find easy solutions to your problems. There will be less sweetness among family members.

Lucky number - 9, 12

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky alphabet - Bha, Dha, Pha, Dha

Rashi lord - Jupiter

Capricorn: (December 22- January 19)

Hard works from the past may bring benefits today. You will appear to be a very practical and sane person today.

Lucky number - 10, 11

Lucky colour - Cyan

Lucky alphabet - Kha, Ja

Rashi lord - Saturn

Aquarius: (January 20- February 18)

Don’t worry about current circumstances, however, a little carelessness can distract you from your goal. Need to be careful about your health. Avoid travel and journey.

Lucky number - 10, 11

Lucky colour - Cyan

Lucky Alphabet - Ga, Sa, Sha, Sh

Rashi lord - Saturn

Pisces: (February 19- March 20)

Today is quite favorable for you, hence try to finish the important work by today itself. People associated with the stock market will get benefits on the monetary front. You will spend time on sports and recreation with children.

Lucky number - 9, 12

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky alphabet - Da, Cha, Jha, Tha

Rashi lord - Jupiter

