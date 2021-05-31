Horoscope Today: Astrological Prediction for Monday, May 31

Aries
Your career will take centerstage today as you are worried about your professional growth. You will get success in financial matters. People will respect your talent and abilities.
- Lucky number - 1, 8
- Lucky colour - Red
- Lucky alphabet - A,L,E
- Rashi lord - Mars
Taurus
Students will do well in competitive exams. You will be little worried about family matters. Instead of taking stress, it would be better to act with patience.
- Lucky number - 2, 7
- Lucky colour - White
- Lucky alphabet - Ba, Va, U
- Rashi lord - Venus
Gemini
Your relationship with your life partner may deteriorate. You will have to face disputes with a colleague. Try to keep your expenses under control.
- Lucky number - 3, 6
- Lucky colour – Yellow
- Lucky alphabet - Ka, Chha, Gha
- Rashi lord – Mercury
Cancer
Tax related problems may arise in business. Your life partner will reveal your long -cherished desire. You might get new ideas about business.
- Lucky number - 4
- Lucky colour – Milky
- Lucky alphabet - Da, Ha
- Rashi lord – Moon
Leo
You will have to do extra labor to get ahead in your workplace. Commercial use of social media will prove beneficial. You have to be a bit selfish for your development.
- Lucky number - 5
- Lucky colour - Golden
- Lucky alphabet - Ma, Ta
- Rashi lord - Sun
Virgo
Take care of children’s health. Avoid establishing friendly relations with people of negative instinct. Due to increasing household expenses, you will be under pressure.
- Lucky number - 3, 8
- Lucky colour - Green
- Lucky Alphabet - Pa, Tha, Na
- Rashi lord - Mercury
Libra
People involved in commission business should be careful. Don’t insult anyone if you disagree with them. Indirectly your enemies may stand up.
- Lucky number - 2, 7
- Lucky colour - White
- Lucky alphabet - Ra, Ta
- Rashi lord - Venus
Scorpio
Employment prospects will open up today. You will get sudden returns from old investments. The early part of the day is going to be extremely auspicious for you.
- Lucky number - 1, 8
- Lucky colour - Red
- Lucky alphabet - Na, Ya
- Rashi lord - Mars
Sagittarius
Money related problems will get resolved. You will be able to overcome obstacles in your business fearlessly. Today some important work may get completed.
- Lucky number - 9, 12
- Lucky colour - Yellow
- Lucky alphabet - Bha, Dha, Pha, Dha
- Rashi lord - Jupiter
Capricorn
Due to expected success in research work, your mind will remain cheerful. Stalled work will intensify. Your attitude towards life will be very positive.
- Lucky number - 10, 11
- Lucky colour - Cyan
- Lucky alphabet - Kha, Ja
- Rashi lord - Saturn
Aquarius
People may unnecessarily accuse you. Stay away from intoxicants and adultery. Work will go ahead with obstacles. You might have to lend to a friend.
- Lucky number - 10, 11
- Lucky colour - Cyan
- Lucky alphabet - Ga, Sa, Sha, Sh
- Rashi lord - Saturn
Pisces
Relations with your siblings will remain cordial. Completion of haste may cause mistakes. Your body may need extra rest to recuperate from tiredness.
- Lucky number - 9, 12
- Lucky colour - Yellow
- Lucky alphabet - Da, Cha, Jha, Tha
- Rashi lord - Jupiter
