Horoscope Today: Astrological Prediction for Monday, May 31

Aries

Your career will take centerstage today as you are worried about your professional growth. You will get success in financial matters. People will respect your talent and abilities.

Lucky number - 1, 8

Lucky colour - Red

Lucky alphabet - A,L,E

Rashi lord - Mars

Taurus

Students will do well in competitive exams. You will be little worried about family matters. Instead of taking stress, it would be better to act with patience.

Lucky number - 2, 7

Lucky colour - White

Lucky alphabet - Ba, Va, U

Rashi lord - Venus

Gemini

Your relationship with your life partner may deteriorate. You will have to face disputes with a colleague. Try to keep your expenses under control.

Lucky number - 3, 6

Lucky colour – Yellow

Lucky alphabet - Ka, Chha, Gha

Rashi lord – Mercury

Cancer

Tax related problems may arise in business. Your life partner will reveal your long -cherished desire. You might get new ideas about business.

Lucky number - 4

Lucky colour – Milky

Lucky alphabet - Da, Ha

Rashi lord – Moon

Leo

You will have to do extra labor to get ahead in your workplace. Commercial use of social media will prove beneficial. You have to be a bit selfish for your development.

Lucky number - 5

Lucky colour - Golden

Lucky alphabet - Ma, Ta

Rashi lord - Sun

Virgo

Take care of children’s health. Avoid establishing friendly relations with people of negative instinct. Due to increasing household expenses, you will be under pressure.

Lucky number - 3, 8

Lucky colour - Green

Lucky Alphabet - Pa, Tha, Na

Rashi lord - Mercury

Libra

People involved in commission business should be careful. Don’t insult anyone if you disagree with them. Indirectly your enemies may stand up.

Lucky number - 2, 7

Lucky colour - White

Lucky alphabet - Ra, Ta

Rashi lord - Venus

Scorpio

Employment prospects will open up today. You will get sudden returns from old investments. The early part of the day is going to be extremely auspicious for you.

Lucky number - 1, 8

Lucky colour - Red

Lucky alphabet - Na, Ya

Rashi lord - Mars

Sagittarius

Money related problems will get resolved. You will be able to overcome obstacles in your business fearlessly. Today some important work may get completed.

Lucky number - 9, 12

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky alphabet - Bha, Dha, Pha, Dha

Rashi lord - Jupiter

Capricorn

Due to expected success in research work, your mind will remain cheerful. Stalled work will intensify. Your attitude towards life will be very positive.

Lucky number - 10, 11

Lucky colour - Cyan

Lucky alphabet - Kha, Ja

Rashi lord - Saturn

Aquarius

People may unnecessarily accuse you. Stay away from intoxicants and adultery. Work will go ahead with obstacles. You might have to lend to a friend.

Lucky number - 10, 11

Lucky colour - Cyan

Lucky alphabet - Ga, Sa, Sha, Sh

Rashi lord - Saturn

Pisces

Relations with your siblings will remain cordial. Completion of haste may cause mistakes. Your body may need extra rest to recuperate from tiredness.

Lucky number - 9, 12

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky alphabet - Da, Cha, Jha, Tha

Rashi lord - Jupiter

