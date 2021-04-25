Horoscope Today: Astrological Prediction For Sunday, April 25

Aries: You may be facing some mental blockage that would drain you emotionally. Turn to spirituality and connect with yourself. If you are feeling intense communication issues lately, this might be the day when you initiate the tough talk to achieve a stable plan.

Taurus: Although you may be facing pressure at work, your calm temperament and ability to face stressful situations gracefully will make you victorious.

Gemini: Go with the flow today and resist controlling the situation.You will be delivering a satisfying performance both at home and professional front.

Cancer: You would have to sort out your own mental blocks before you can extend support to your friends or loved-ones. There will be difficult conversations but that is how you can clear the clutter.

Leo: There might be some heavy emotions to deal with today, however, when it comes to your ambitious side, you might be receiving some news. Spend time with yourself and process everything that you are feeling.

Virgo: You might be facing some realizations regarding your identity and career potential today. This might bring in a fresh perspective and news around your earning potential.

Libra: You may be dealing with a romantic issue today that may include some tough conversations. You will also be mindful of yourself and prioritise self-care since you have been working hard on a project.

Scorpio: You may want to limit your interactions today and deal with your personal healing today. The day will also bring in a more positive outlook towards your romantic issues.

Sagittarius: If you have been facing some frustrations in the work front, you may receive good news later in the day. Remember you are a problem solver and these are just temporary hurdles.

Capricorn: You may be receiving a reality check when it comes to your finances, and some projects that you have been working on. If you are dealing with a romantic connection, this day might be significant in getting the two of you closer.

Aquarius: You may be realising that there is a division of reality between your home life and the personal, developmental aspects as an individual. Spend time with yourself and process this new information. Good things await you.

Pisces: If you have been feeling emotionally drained out, confide in a close friend to release your tension. Although on the creative front, you will be highly productive and will receive a boost of enthusiasm to get your job done.

