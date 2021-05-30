Horoscope Today: Astrological Prediction for Sunday, May 30

Aries: (March 21- April 19)

Today, you will have a highly disciplined lifestyle. You will execute your plans perfectly in business. You need to be a bit careful about the changes in weather and also face eye-related issues.

Lucky number - 1, 8

Lucky colour - Red

Lucky alphabet - A, L, E

Rashi lord - Mangal

Taurus: (April 20- May 20)

A great day for showcasing your abilities at your workplace or in your business. Your colleagues, seniors, partners, and competitors will be impressed with your capabilities. Avoid taking up something that is beyond your means and capabilities.

Lucky number - 2, 7

Lucky colour - White

Lucky alphabet - Ba, Va, U

Rashi lord - Shukra (Venus)

Gemini: (May 21- June 20)

Sharing your feelings or problems with your family members will make you feel better. Your energy levels will soar and you will approach everything with new energy. Your spouse will be your lucky charm today.

Lucky number - 3, 6

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky alphabet - Ka, Chha, Gha

Rashi lord - Mercury

Cancer: (June 21- July 22)

Listen to your inner self more attentively. You must pay attention to those nudges of intuition that you feel. Take some time to evaluate the events of the past few days and think about what’s troubling you.

Lucky number - 4

Lucky colour - Milky

Lucky alphabet - Da, Ha

Rashi lord - Moon

Leo: (July 23- August 23)

Everything will go smoothly and according to your plan. The day seems to be inviting you to be a little more adventurous than usual. You will get involved in some artistic activities.

Lucky number - 5

Lucky colour - Golden

Lucky alphabet - Ma, Ta

Rashi lord - Sun

Virgo: (August 23- September 22)

You might challenge some of your core values as you feel they are less relevant. Approval from loved ones will assure that nothing is impossible.

Lucky number - 3, 8

Lucky colour - Green

Lucky alphabet - Pa, Tha, Na

Rashi lord - Mercury

Libra: (September 23- October 22)

The day will be beneficial for you in terms of transactions with the government. The public servants will have encouraging and optimistic achievements. Your expertise may be put to test but you can handle it with your experience.

Lucky number - 2, 7

Lucky colour - White

Lucky alphabet - Ra, Ta

Rashi lord - Venus

Scorpio: (October 23- November 21)

Trust the opinions of your close friends and peers. Keep your mind away from negative thoughts. Take responsibility for your opinions and don’t be afraid to voice them.

Lucky number - 1, 8

Lucky colour - Red

Lucky Alphabet - Na, Ya

Rashi lord - Mars

Sagittarius: (November 22- December 21)

Today, you will wake up feeling lazy and laidback due to fatigue. You will assign your work and responsibility to others but make sure that they meet your standards.

Lucky number - 9, 12

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky alphabet - Bha, Dha, Pha, Dha

Rashi lord - Jupiter

Capricorn: (December 22- January 19)

If you are planning to expand your business, it might require you to take risks. You will be in dilemma. Follow your instincts as only this will lead you to success.

Lucky number - 10, 11

Lucky colour - Cyan

Lucky alphabet - Kha, Ja

Rashi lord - Saturn

Aquarius: (January 20- February 18)

You will be able to complete the pending assignments despite having a workload. You should keep going ahead otherwise your growth may become stagnant.

Lucky number - 10, 11

Lucky colour - Cyan

Lucky alphabet - Ga, Sa, Sha, Sh

Rashi lord - Saturn

Pisces: (February 19- March 20)

You might feel stuck between two strong desires - to create for your own pleasure and t please others. It will be difficult for you to resolve this dissonance, however, asking yourself the reason to feel such a strong need to be appreciated will give you a solution.

Lucky number - 9, 12

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky alphabet - Da, Cha, Jha, Tha

Rashi lord - Jupiter

