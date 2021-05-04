Horoscope Today: Astrological Prediction For Tuesday, May 4

Aries: (March 21- April 19)

The day is lucky to start new plans as well as to buy new stock. It will be very favourable in terms of money and career. Some old matter might also get resolved

Lucky number - 1, 8

Lucky colour - Red

Lucky Alphabet - A, L, E

Rashi lord - Mangal

Taurus: (April 20- May 20)

The day seems to be quite lucky in terms of transactions and finance. Finish the work on time.

Lucky number - 2, 7

Lucky colour - White

Lucky Alphabet - Ba, Va, U

Rashi lord - Shukra (Venus)

Gemini: (May 21- June 20)

It seems to be not so good a day for Gemini as it will be filled with turmoil. Today you need to be very conscious about your health. Those associated with management should take note of their shortcomings.

Lucky number - 3, 6

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky Alphabet - Ka, Chha, Gha

Rashi lord - Mercury

Cancer: (June 21- July 22)

Cancer will get high respect in the office. The day is excellent for those doing business abroad. People in the technical field will also get some good opportunities.

Lucky number - 4

Lucky colour - Milky

Lucky Alphabet - Da, Ha

Rashi lord - Moon

Leo: (July 23- August 23)

Health issues will get improved, however, keep your routines organized and disciplined. People working in media will do their work with great bravery.

Lucky number - 5

Lucky colour - Golden

Lucky Alphabet - Ma, Ta

Rashi lord - Sun

Virgo: (August 23- September 22)

Today, you will face a lot of work pressure at the office which might also affect your family relations. It’s time to make some big decision in your mind or else you might have to face a lot of problems. Choice of the correct word while talking is advisable.

Lucky number - 3, 8

Lucky colour - Green

Lucky Alphabet - Pa, Tha, Na

Rashi lord - Mercury

Libra: (September 23- October 22)

Blood pressure and sugar patients need to be extra careful. Avoid being in crowded places. You might face problems due to hasty actions.

Lucky number - 2, 7

Lucky colour - White

Lucky Alphabet - Ra, Ta

Rashi lord - Venus

Scorpio: (October 23- November 21)

You can improve your business today by using your talent in the right way. Health will also be good. Students will get results as per their expectations.

Lucky number - 1, 8

Lucky colour - Red

Lucky Alphabet - Na, Ya

Rashi lord - Mars

Sagittarius: (November 22- December 21)

Those who have taken any competitive exams might get success today. There will be an atmosphere of peace and happiness at home, however, avoid irritating temperament that might upset your family members.

Lucky number - 9, 12

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky Alphabet - Bha, Dha, Pha, Dha

Rashi lord - Jupiter

Capricorn: (December 22- January 19)

Unmarried people may get marriage proposals. Those willing to start a new career will get success. Your religious faith will increase.

Lucky number - 10, 11

Lucky colour - Cyan

Lucky Alphabet - Kha, Ja

Rashi lord - Saturn

Aquarius: (January 20- February 18)

Avoid being aggressive as this may cause anxiety. You will face problems on a professional as well as a personal front. Be cautious and stay positive as this shall pass too.

Lucky number - 10, 11

Lucky colour - Cyan

Lucky Alphabet - Ga, Sa, Sha, Sh

Rashi lord - Saturn

Pisces: (February 19- March 20)

Emotional closeness will grow in love relationships. Parents will pay attention to the education of their children. You will also not hesitate to take up new ideas.

Lucky number - 9, 12

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky Alphabet - Da, Cha, Jha, Tha

Rashi lord - Jupiter

