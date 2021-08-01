Horoscope Today, August 1, 2021: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and Other Zodiac Signs

On Sunday, sun sign Taurus might face disputes with in-laws, while Aries and Capricorn can encounter some problems in their love relationships. The day will be quite hard for Virgo. For Libra and Scorpio, the day is good from a business point of view. Sun sign Pisces is advised to listen before reacting.

ARIES (MARCH 21 – APRIL 20)

Aries might face some problems in your love relationship

The day will bring in some excellent choices in your career. You might face some problems in your love relationship. The feeling of cooperation and trust in married couples will likely increase. And if you are looking forward to expand your business, the day is perfect. Keep the colour red in your outfit as planet mars rules your sign. Alphabets A, L, E and numbers 1,8 might bring some luck.

TAURUS (APRIL 21 – MAY 21)

Taurus must take care of partner’s requirements

Taurus, you are suggested to take care of your life partner’s requirements. People suffering with Heart ailments should pay more attention to their health. Money situation will not be that good today, so manage your money wisely. There is possibility of disputes with your in-laws, avoid it. Don’t focus on unethical activities. As Venus rules your sign, wear sage green. Numbers 2 and 7, while letters B,V,U will be of some help to you.

GEMINI (MAY 22 – JUNE 21)

A favourable day for Gemini

Hard work will draw meaningful results today. Don’t turn down the help offered by your relatives. Keep your behaviour under check, especially with children. Your income might possibly increase. The day appears to be favourable for students, who are pursuing higher education. Colour yellow, number 6, and alphabets K,C,G will guide you today.

CANCER (JUNE 22 – JULY 22)

Time for those with Cancer sign to do something new.

You will be in a better place, financially. Throughout the day, you will feel energetic and fresh. Any stalled work will get completed and bring you satisfaction. The day is good to do something new and innovative. The sign is ruled by moon therefore a silver or blue colour would be lucky for the day. Choose letters D, H and number 4 for some guidance.

LEO (JULY 23 – AUGUST 23)

Gold and bright yellow is the colour of the day for Leo

The philosophy given by intelligent companions and children might benefit you. Don’t get persuaded by anyone. The complexity at workplace will finally end. As the ruling planet in Sun, no doubt colour like gold, bright yellow will keep your head straight. Number 5 and alphabets M, T will be lucky for you.

VIRGO (AUGUST 24 – SEPTEMBER 22)

Not wise for Virgo to share everything with friends

The day will throw some hard rocks but you need to stay strong. Your daily income might decrease and if you are in construction work, beware it might get hampered. The day will bring in bitter experiences, but don’t be arrogant as it can cause conflict in relationships. It is not wise to share everything with your friends. Shades of green will give you the strength to fight the day. As planet Mercury is in-charge of your sign, numbers 3 and 8, and alphabets P, T, N will bring some luck.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23 – OCTOBER 23)

Young lovers with Libra sign might go on a date

People will appreciate your decisions today. If there are any obstacles in marriage, it will be ruled out today. Young lovers might go on a date. To make the day from good to even better, wear a little white or beige. Venus is the master of your sign, therefore numbers 2, 7 and letters R, T will be good for you.

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 24 – NOVEMBER 22)

Scorpio likely to get desired benefits

You will do your best in business today, therefore you will get the desired benefits. You are advised to not back down from your duties. The future of your children might constantly worry you. Planet Mars rules your sign, hence to release some stress deep shades of red, might give your strength. Numbers 1, 8 and letters N, Y will draw you luck.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 23 – DECEMBER 21)

Sagittarius will be drawn towards recreational activities

Sagittarius, if you are associated with politics then you will get good public support. Money transactions should be handled carefully. The day is good to experiment with your working style. You will be drawn towards recreational activities with family members. Pastel colours will boost your confidence. Jupiter is the ruling planet, therefore alphabets Bha, Dha, Pha, and numbers 9, 12 will guide you.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22 – JANUARY 20)

Lack of understanding likely for Capricorn in relationships

It is suggested that you don’t trust strangers’ words. However, a lack of understanding in your personal relationships, might weaken the bond. Negotiations are a good way to solve disputes, don’t indulge into arguments. Dark Brown colour or cyan will give you the required push today. Numbers 10, 11, and letters Kha, Jha have been chosen for you.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 21 – FEBRUARY 18)

Atmosphere of peace and happiness will prevail for Aquarius

Atmosphere of peace and happiness will prevail in the family, however, business will face competition. The day is beneficial for starting any ambitious plan. You will get the best results of your hard work. Planet Saturn rules your sign hence colours like electric blue or sky blue will motor your day. Choose numbers 10, 11 and alphabets G, S, in case you need some luck.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20)

Pisces must focus on being a good listener

Today, you will be slightly unhappy about your career but no need to be so harsh. Avoid lending money as chances are it might get stuck. Focus on being a good listener rather than simply reacting at thing. Planet Jupiter is incharge of your sign, the beautiful colour of turquoise will bring you luck and mental stability. Numbers for you would be 9, 12 and alphabets will be D, C, J, and T.

