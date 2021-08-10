Horoscope Today, August 10, 2021: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and Other Zodiac Signs

The second week of August will witness a new moon in Leo and the effects of this lunation and aspects that inform it are sure to follow us all the way to the second Aquarius full moon that falls in the fourth week of this month. Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius need to focus on their long-term plans. Air signs Gemini, Aquarius and Libra will be compelled to take care of themselves. Earth signs Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn will need to introspect on personal growth, while water signs Pisces, Cancer, and Scorpio may need to face some harsh truth about their work or personal life.

ARIES: (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

Aries must try to achieve their goals

You are all about honing your craft to achieve the goals that you have set for yourself today. With your ruling planet Mars under the stars of Virgo, it will be better to scale the challenges a notch down and get your thrills checking off long-lingering items on the list rather than adding new ones. Colours red and orange will be your guide as you take on the new challenges. Alphabets A, L, E, and numbers 1 and 8 will bring you luck.

TAURUS: (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

Taurus will be encouraged to use creativity to work

You will be compelled to reevaluate how you measure your self-worth. Several factors from the outside world are playing into your evaluation this time. You will be encouraged to use your creativity to work on a creative project. Do not raise your hopes regarding any ambitious job offer for it may be too early to decide anything. Planet Venus rules your sign, hence subtle colours like white will suit you. Your lucky numbers are 2 and 7 and lucky alphabets are B, V, and U.

GEMINI: (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

Gemini must make peace with the inevitable uncertainty

Not knowing something about your future or something that may influence your future may put you in an anxious mindspace, but you must remember that living in the present is important. Make peace with the inevitable uncertainty of the times. You may come across some new ventures related to higher education or jobs. Your lucky colour yellow will add to your charm as planet Mercury rules your sign. Go for alphabets K, C, G and numbers 3 and 6 to bring in luck.

CANCER: (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

A busy day for Cancer

It is going to be a busy day as you receive a boost of encouragement to get done with your to-do-list. As the day ends, you will also be faced with some vulnerable emotional conversations that were waiting to come to the fore for quite some time now. There may be some crucial issues related to finances that need to be discussed with a partner. Your sign is ruled by the Moon and your lucky alphabets are D, and H, while your lucky number is 4. Go for colours like beige to accentuate your personality.

LEO: (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

Golden colour will bring Leo all the charm

New moon in your sign during your season is significant and it highlights lessons you have learnt in relationships. You must take in consideration these lessons and use them as a guide to what you speak and believe in. You must not forget that you are also just a human and not immune to heartbreaks. Your lucky number 5 will be your guide and the colour golden will bring you all the charm that your personality exudes. Alphabets M, and T will be lucky for you.

VIRGO: (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

Green is the colour of the day for Virgo

You are working on some ambitious plans for your future and even though it may seem that everything is under control, do not be oblivious to external factors that may influence your path. In romantic relationships, new information will come to light that will force you to reconsider what type of partner you want to attract. Your lucky numbers are 3, and 8. Mercury rules your sign hence alphabets P, T, and N are lucky for you, while the colour green will turn things in your favour.

LIBRA: (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

Libra must prioritise health and take rest

Your creativity and penchant for visual aesthetics is no secret and today this may come in handy as you indulge in creative projects or assist a friend or an acquaintance. Although this may seem therapeutic, you must prioritise your health and take rest. Do not accept offers that will drain your energy leaving your focus in disarray. Subtle colours like off-white will suit you as Venus rules your sign. Your lucky numbers are 2 and 7 and alphabets R, and T will be your guide.

SCORPIO: (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

Home issues may hinder Scorpio professional growth

Your competency in the work front is quite renowned and today the standards that you have set for yourself may seem a bit too much. It is alright to not be at your best every day. On days like these, make use of professional connections and friends who can advise and guide you better. There may be an issue at home that is hindering your professional growth. Choose vibrant colours to accentuate your personality. Planet Mars rules your planet hence go for numbers 1 and 8 and alphabets N and Y for luck.

SAGITTARIUS: (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

Sagittarius may get in some tough conversations

There may be some tough conversations that need to take place and avoiding them will only exaggerate it. Hold yourself accountable for your actions and do not take it as an act of belittling yourself. You may receive news, conversation, or revelations that will bring change to your current philosophy or biggest plans. With numbers 9 and 12 and the colour yellow, luck will be on your side. Choose alphabets B, D, P, for luck as Jupiter rules your sign.

CAPRICORN: (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

Capricorn romantic life will receive a breath of fresh air

A new realisation will dawn upon you as you see yourself changing as a person and not being what you used to be. This realisation will compel you to discard old beliefs and value systems that influenced your decisions for the long time. Your romantic life will receive a breath of fresh air. Use this opportunity to attract new connections or rejuvenate old ones. Choose alphabets K, J and numbers 10, 11 for luck. Planet Saturn rules your sign and deep colours like brown will ease your mind.

AQUARIUS: (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

Deep colours like navy blue will be guide for Aquarius today

You have to bring in discipline and dedication to inculcate the practice of self-love. It may feel tough for you to stick to a routine and follow certain steps to maintain your overall health, but it is necessary for the long term. Do not give up on yourself and do not forget that self-love is all about self-discipline. Alphabets G, S and numbers 10, 11 will bring you luck while deep colours like navy blue will be your guide as Saturn rules your zodiac sign.

PISCES: (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

Pisces may try luck with numbers 9, 12

You will realise that allowing your emotions and creativity to work as your personal guide will feel liberating. As much as you cherish the near and dear ones in your life, do not forget that your own self needs the same amount of love and care to reach its best version. Choose numbers 9, 12 and alphabets D, C, J, and T for all the support. Colour yellow will be lucky for you as Jupiter rules your sign.

