Horoscope Today, August 14, 2021: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and Other Zodiac Signs

Fire signs Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius may want to stay low and spend time with themselves to address emotional conflicts. Air signs Gemini, Aquarius and Libra will be indulging in daydreaming and may drift away into their imagination. Earth signs Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn might overwork themselves or indulge in a hearty conversation. For water signs Pisces, Cancer, and Scorpio Saturday will bring in the opportunity to resolve issues in the professional sphere.

ARIES: MARCH 21- APRIL 19

Misunderstandings in relationship likely for Aries

Your romantic life will face a fog of confusion and there might be some unintended misunderstandings emerging. In terms of future plans you will be faced with some harsh reality checks. The day will feel slower than usual and emotions may get heavier to bear. Do not hesitate to reach out to a friend or acquaintance for help. Your lucky alphabets for the day are A, L, E, and numbers 1 and 8 will support your endeavours. Mars rules your sign, hence choose colour red for luck.

TAURUS: APRIL 20- MAY 20

Taurus must pay attention to a close connection

You must pay attention to a close connection that has the potential of blossoming into a romantic relationship. It is time you take action and pursue your feelings and what your heart says. Today you can trust your instincts without disagreeing with your rational mind. Your zodiac sign is ruled by planet Venus so choosing subtle colours like sage green will support you in your upcoming challenges. Your lucky alphabets are B, V, and U and lucky numbers are 2 and 7.

GEMINI: MAY 21- JUNE 20

Gemini must give priority to their health

A development affecting your work life balance will compel you to shift your focus to your health. It is important that you prioritise your health and well-being before you take up projects. There may be some internal conflict regarding your career choice as a wave of confusion takes over your thought process. Today you should opt for the colour yellow as planet Mercury rules your sign. Alphabets K, C, G and numbers 3 and 6 will bring you all the support as you take up new challenges.

CANCER: JUNE 21- JULY 22

Loving themselves is not a bad thing for Cancer

In the back of your mind, you are troubled by the fear that you will lose direction and forget what you really are if you start enjoying life too much. However, the universe assures that this is not the case and you do not need to worry. The world already does the job of troubling us with insecurities and fears. Treating yourself with too much kindness, or loving yourself is not a bad thing. Your sign is ruled by the moon hence wearing colours like beige will bring all the luck that you can. Your lucky alphabets are D, and H and your lucky number for Saturday is 4.

LEO: JULY 23- AUGUST 23

Leo may feel like laying low today

Although you may always be the life of the party, you do not have to force yourself to fit the norm if you are not feeling like it. You may feel like laying low and out of social gaze today. Take time to assess your feelings and understand that it is normal. You may come to terms with the fact that loneliness cannot be escaped and it is fine to spend time with oneself. Your lucky number 5 will be your guide and the colour golden will bring you all the support that you need, while alphabets M, and T will bring you luck.

VIRGO: AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22

Virgo workaholic nature may push them to limits today

Your workaholic nature may push you to your limits today. Try not to overindulge in work-related matters. Be prepared to receive some harsh reality checks regarding your health and work-life balance. It may get overwhelmed with revelation of some unpleasant truth. Remember that you are not responsible for absorbing everybody’s sorrows. Your lucky number for Saturday is 3, and 8. As Mercury rules your sign choose alphabets P, T, and N and forest green colour for luck.

LIBRA: SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22

Libra may be feeling energetically low

Today you may be feeling energetically low and indulging in fantasies and daydreaming. You may be forced to pay attention to your finances and skills that can be utilised for personal benefit. Your romantic life will undergo a reality check. For Saturday you should opt for pastel shades as planet Venus rules your sign. Your lucky numbers for the day are 2 and 7 and alphabets R, and T will bring you all the support.

SCORPIO: OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21

Scorpio should express their feelings

Listen to your body and pamper it with all the love and care that you can today. Do not stop yourself from expressing your feelings to a romantic partner or a close friend. Embrace the feelings both happy and sad and express them as often as you can. Choose vibrant colours like crimson red to accentuate your personality. Go for numbers 1 and 8 and alphabets N and Y for luck as Planet Mars rules your sign.

SAGITTARIUS: NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21

Sagittarius, do not be harsh on yourself

You may have to rely on yourself for a project or a goal that you wish to accomplish. This may seem daunting but the experience will only make you much stronger and smarter by the end. Do not be harsh on yourself if things seem to falter. Remember that you have taken an ambitious task and beating yourself up will not benefit you. Colour yellow and numbers 9 and 12 will bring you luck, while alphabets B, D, P, will support you in your endeavours as giant planet Jupiter rules your sign.

CAPRICORN: DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19

Things may turn out to be good for Capricorn

The fear of the unknown and the state uncertainty may feel intimidating. However, you must remember that things may turn out to be good and your anxiety about the future was just your mind playing tricks with you. Believe in the goodness of people and the world around you and let go of your apprehensions. Choose alphabets K, J and numbers 10, 11 for support in your endeavours. Planet Saturn rules your sign and opting for deep colours like brown will go well for you.

AQUARIUS: JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18

Aquarius may have to just accept things for what they are

You are at your peak mental clarity today and whatever task you wish to complete will be done. However, emotionally you are not doing so well. There will be several thoughts clouding your mind when it comes to the matter of your heart. You may have to just accept things for what they are. Do not go above and beyond your abilities in order to resolve emotional tangles with a person or a family member. Time will work its magic. Alphabets G, S and numbers 10, 11 will be lucky for you today. Opt for deep colours like navy blue for guidance as Saturn rules your sign.

PISCES: FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20

Things may not go Pisces way professionally today

Things may not go your way professionally today, and this may irk you. A set schedule or routine may experience some change. You may also experience a disagreement with your colleague or partner today. This is an opportunity to understand how you deal with conflicts and issues related to relationships when it gets tough. Numbers 9, 12 and alphabets D, C, J, and T will bring you all the support; while the colour mustard yellow will be lucky for you as Jupiter rules your sign.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here