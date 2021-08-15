Horoscope Today, August 15, 2021: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and Other Zodiac Signs on Independence Day

Taurus are advised to not poke their nose in others’ matters while Virgo should avoid judging people without knowing them. Aries should take rest to prevent sickness. Sagittarius’ business is likely to scale new heights, and Cancer will complete all their pending tasks. Gemini and Pisces should wear yellow.

ARIES: MARCH 21- APRIL 19

New acquaintance to make Aries feel happy

Aries, a new acquaintance will make you feel happy today. However, you need to take some rest to prevent sickness and maintain full control of your mind and body. Make sure you get proper amount of sleep. On the work front, you need to be methodical and understand the situation completely before you jump in. As Mars will rule your sign, choose the colour red for luck. Alphabets A, L, E, and numbers 1 and 8 will support your endeavours today.

TAURUS: APRIL 20- MAY 20

Taurus must people their space

Taurus, your stars suggest not to poke your nose into other people’s business today. Give people their space and let them work things out for themselves. Do what you need to do and you’ll be rewarded soon. While your heart is likely to rule your head, you should keep a hold on your emotions in professional activities. Your zodiac sign is ruled by planet Venus so choose sage green to feel positive. Your lucky alphabets are B, V, and U while the lucky numbers are 2 and 7.

GEMINI: MAY 21- JUNE 20

Gemini actions will speak louder than words

Today you will get what you ask hence ask for what you need, Gemini. Today your actions will speak louder than words. If you want something, go after it and don’t expect others to read your mind. Today you should wear the colour yellow to impress your ruling planet Mercury. Alphabets K, C, G and numbers 3 and 6 will bring you all the support to achieve your goal.

CANCER: JUNE 21- JULY 22

Cancer will surprise everyone with swift pace of work

Today is the day to witness the beauty around you and get inspired to take action. You will surprise everyone with the swift pace of your work. All your pending tasks and projects will get completed while your helpful nature will make others help you skate effortlessly through the day. As the sign is ruled by the moon hence wearing colours like beige will bring all the good luck. Alphabets D and H are your lucky alphabets and your lucky number for Sunday is 4.

LEO: JULY 23- AUGUST 23

Leo can surprise old friend with an unexpected expression of love

Get in touch with a friend you haven’t heard from in a while as he might be waiting to hear from you. Surprise them with an unexpected expression of love. Rely on your heart and keep an eye on your goals at all times. Don’t let other people manipulate you. Your lucky number will be 5 while the colour gold will bring you all the support that you need. Lucky alphabets are M and T.

VIRGO: AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22

Virgo must their principles and integrity

It seems like a perfect day to open doors that you’ve never opened before. Maintain your principles and integrity as you venture forth into unknown worlds. Avoid judging people without knowing them and give them an equal amount of respect. You might find it hard to maintain a solid footing today, but you should try. Your lucky number for Saturday is 3, and 8 while the lucky colour is forest green and lucky alphabets are P, T, and N. The ruling for today will be Mercury.

LIBRA: SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22

Libra must stay focused and not get diverted

Try to stay focused and not to get diverted. Spend some time by water, or alone, and reconnect with your true self. The more you coordinate your inner nature with your outer demeanour, the more people will get attracted to you. For Sunday, you should go for pastel shades as planet Venus rules your sign. Your lucky numbers for the day are 2 and 7 and lucky alphabets R, and T.

SCORPIO: OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21

Scorpio can go for vibrant colours for luck

Scorpio, your actions may take a sudden turn today. This might seem like an annoying bend in the road at first, but remember there is a light at the end of the tunnel. This isn’t a day to sit back and watch, instead get into action and do something before you’re the one who gets acted upon. Choose vibrant colours such as crimson red, numbers 1 and 8 and alphabets N and Y for luck as Planet Mars rules your sign.

SAGITTARIUS: NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21

Sagittarius business is likely to scale new heights

You’re able to get quite a bit accomplished today, Sagittarius, as your business is likely to scale new heights. Don’t let other people be in charge and build up your confidence to move ahead with zest and enthusiasm. Use your energetic, erratic bursts, to your advantage. Rashi lord Jupiter will motivate you to not give up while the colour yellow and numbers 9 and 12 will bring you luck. Alphabets B, D, P, will support you in your endeavours.

CAPRICORN: DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19

Capricorn must be confident in their actions

Capricorn, maintain your integrity and don’t let other people suspect your motives. Be confident in your actions. Take breaks during the day to collect your energy and refocus on your goals. Spending quality time with your loved one will also re-energise your powers to deal with difficulties. Choose alphabets K, J and numbers 10, 11 as your good luck. Opt for deep colours like brown as Planet Saturn rules your sign.

AQUARIUS: JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18

Aquarius must stick to traditional methods

Slow and steady wins the race will be proved right for you today. Don’t let unexpected situations throw you off. Stay on your path and stick to traditional methods. Stars suggest you need to be beware of peddlers trying to sell you wooden nickels. Alphabets G, S and numbers 10, 11 will be lucky for you today while the colour navy blue will be good as Saturn will rule your sign.

PISCES: FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20

Pisces must avoid losing your temper

Don’t join the group that you don’t agree with, Pisces. Do not force yourself into a mould that you don’t fit into. Be confident about your actions then only others will put their confidence in you. Also, avoid losing your temper. Jupiter is your ruling planet and hence numbers 9, 12 and alphabets D, C, J, and T will bring you all the support, while the colour mustard yellow will be lucky for you.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here