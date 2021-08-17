Horoscope Today, August 17, 2021: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Aries, Leo, Taurus, Libra, Virgo and Other Zodiac Signs

Tuesday, August 17 is an auspicious day for Aries and Taurus to start a new work or invest in new schemes. Gemini and Pisces should wear yellow to impress their ruling planet. Cancer and Leo will succeed in their profession and business. Virgo should do Yoga and exercises to feel energetic and fresh.

ARIES: MARCH 21- APRIL 19

Aries might start a new work

Aries, it will be a favourable day for you. You will show up your ability and might start a new work. You will have a good time with your friends and loved ones. Financial benefits are also on the card, however, you need to avoid the company of negative people. Obstacles will also be removed. Your lucky alphabets for the day are A, L, E, and lucky numbers 1 and 8. Mars rules your sign, hence choose the colour red for good fortune.

TAURUS: APRIL 20- MAY 20

Good time for Taurus to invest money in new schemes

It seems to be a good time to invest money in new schemes. Work patiently as sales in the business are likely to increase. Problems related to finance will also be resolved, however, you need to organize and maintain discipline in your daily routine. Choose subtle colours like sage green for the day as your zodiac sign will be ruled by planet Venus. Your lucky alphabets are B, V, and U and favourable numbers are 2 and 7.

GEMINI: MAY 21- JUNE 20

Gemini likely to face conflict at workplace

Gemini, stars suggest it’s not a good time to share your achievements with people as some of your plans may be revealed. You might face difficulty on health as the weather will cause allergies and problems. If you are in poor health, get a medical checkup done. You might face some conflict at the workplace. Today you should opt for the colour yellow to feel positivity as planet Mercury rules your sign. Alphabets K, C, G and numbers 3 and 6 will bring you good luck.

CANCER: JUNE 21- JULY 22

Beige is the colour of the day for Cancer

The cooperation and love between married couples will increase. Your successes will be discussed everywhere and your wealth and prosperity will also be increased. The stress that you have been bearing for a long time will be eradicated. Accept the changes coming in your life and wear colours like beige to bring luck. Your sign will be ruled by the moon and your lucky alphabets are D, and H while your lucky number for Tuesday is 4.

LEO: JULY 23- AUGUST 23

Leo will be interested in knowledgeable literature

New experiment in business will be proved beneficial and you will get success. Good company will help you to complete pending work easily. The quality of your work will enhance. You will be interested in knowledgeable literature. Your lucky number 5 will be your guide and the colour gold will bring you all good fortune, while alphabets M, and Twill bring you luck.

VIRGO: AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22

Virgo should avoid investing in stock market

Virgo, today you will be dominated by sloth and laziness. Make yoga and meditation a part of your daily routine to feel energetic and fresh. Avoid misunderstandings as it can cause bitterness in relationships. Your management skills will be appreciated today. Avoid investing in the stock market blindly as it might lead to loss. Your lucky number for Tuesday is 3, and 8 as Mercury will rule your sign. Choose alphabets P, T, and N and forest green colour for luck.

LIBRA: SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22

Libra should stay away from pride

It seems like fortune will favour you today from all sides. You might have high authority in the field. You might be invited for a meal. This is a good time to learn new skills, however, you should stay away from pride. Use your mind while taking decisions rather than your heart. As the planet Venus will be ruling lord today, opt for pastel shades. Your lucky numbers for the day are 2 and 7 and alphabets R, and Twill bring you favours.

SCORPIO: OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21

Scorpio must make good use of their intellectual abilities

Problems at the workplace as well as family will get resolved today. There are chances of high profits in marketing-related business. Make good use of your intellectual abilities. Your responsibilities will also increase. Choose vibrant colours like crimson red to accentuate your personality as Mars will rule your sun sign. Go for numbers 1 and 8 and alphabets N and Y for good luck.

SAGITTARIUS: NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21

Sagittarius likely to face trouble regarding finance

You might face trouble regarding finance. Be aware of opponents as they may plot against you. Be careful of paperwork. Research-related work may also get hampered. Follow traffic rules carefully as you might face a penalty. Colour yellow and numbers 9 and 12 will bring you good luck, while alphabets B, D, P, will support you. Jupiter will rule your sign today.

CAPRICORN: DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19

Capricorn will feel inclined towards religious work

It seems to be a good day for you on the professional front as you might get promoted to a high rank in the job. You will also feel inclined towards religious work. You might get new ideas. Unfaithful friends may be identified, however, maintain your dignity. Alphabets K, J and numbers 10, 11 will be proved lucky while deep colours like brown will suit your mode. The ruling planet will be Saturn.

AQUARIUS: JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18

Deep colours likely to work in favour of Aquarius

Materialistic comforts will increase today. Job-related problems will be resolved. You will be able to implement the new schemes and ideas in business to earn profit. Also, this is the perfect time to fight for something that you need to. Alphabets G, S and numbers 10, 11 will be proved lucky for you today. Opt for deep colours like navy blue as Saturn will rule your zodiac sign too.

PISCES: FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20

Pisces will impress seniors with arguments

Conflicting issues will get resolved diplomatically. The work environment will be slightly better today. You will impress your seniors with your arguments. However, on the health front, you need to be a bit more careful, as you might face a stomach disorder. Numbers 9, 12 and alphabets D, C, J, and T will bring you all the support; while the colour mustard yellow will bring positivity for you as Jupiter rules your sign.

