Horoscope Today, August 18, 2021: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and Other Zodiac Signs

Leo fondness for travelling will make them plan for a trip or a journey with family and friends, while Aries might plan a short but pleasurable trip to rejuvenate themselves after a hectic day. Virgo must set practical goals as per their priority, while Taurus will brim with pep and vigour. Gemini to receive unprecedented love and affection from their loved ones, while Pisces are advised to avoid negativity.

ARIES: MARCH 21- APRIL 19

Aries might plan a short but pleasurable trip

Career and finance-related issues will keep you preoccupied today. You should also recheck everything from your expenses to investments. However, after a hectic day all you may need to do is relax, hence you might plan a short but pleasurable trip to rejuvenate yourself. Ruling planet Mars will help you to make new friends. Your lucky alphabets for the day are A, L, E, lucky numbers are 1 and 8 and the lucky colour is red.

TAURUS: APRIL 20- MAY 20

Taurus will be brimming with pep and vigour

Taurus, today, you will be brimming with pep and vigour. You are likely to long breezy drives on the wide-open roads and jungle treks with old friends and cronies. Your exuberance and playfulness will entertain everyone and make the day very lively and memorable. Choose subtle colours like sage green to feel more lively as your zodiac sign will be ruled by planet Venus. Alphabets B, V, and U and numbers 2 and 7 will bring good luck.

GEMINI: MAY 21- JUNE 20

Gemini likely to receive unprecedented love, affection

Today seems to be a favourable day from all sides as you will receive unprecedented love and affection from all your friends and family members. It is also a good day to conduct important personal or professional meetings. A lot of joy and happiness are on the cards today. Today, you should wear the colour yellow as Mercury will rule your sign. Alphabets K, C, G and numbers 3 and 6 will bring you all the fortune.

CANCER: JUNE 21- JULY 22

Good day for Cancer on financial front

Today, donations and charity will give you mental happiness. Stars suggest you need to stick to your routine on the work front rather than taking a new bold step. The day will be good for your financial front. Wear colours like beige to impress your ruling planet moon. Alphabets D and H and number 4 will be proved lucky for you.

LEO: JULY 23- AUGUST 23

A progressive day is waiting for Leo

Your fondness for travelling will make you plan for a trip or a journey with your family and friends. For those in creative fields, you will receive critical acclaim. A progressive day is waiting for you. Your luck will be number 5 and the colour gold will bring you all good fortune, while lucky alphabets will be M, and T for Wednesday.

VIRGO: AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22

Virgo need to set practical goals

Virgo, today, you will make a to-do list for today, however, making a note of them is not enough. You need to set practical goals and set them as per your priority. Moreover, stars suggest that the things that have been marked on the top of the list will demand immediate action. Your favourable number for Wednesday is 3, and 8 as Mercury will rule your Zodiac sign. Choose alphabets P, T, and N and forest green colour for good luck.

LIBRA: SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22

Libra might feel agitated today

Today seems to be a hectic day for you and you might feel agitated. You will also have to face the brunt of the sad circumstances and situations with your inner strength. You will also need to be careful about your health today and focus on your diet. Opt for pastel shades as the planet Venus will be ruling lord today. Your lucky numbers for Wednesday are 2 and 7 and alphabets R, and T will bring you a fortune.

SCORPIO: OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21

Scorpio should avoid negative thoughts today

Scorpio, try to avoid negative thoughts today. You may feel lonely and left out when the day begins, however, a long list of activities and responsibilities will keep you occupied. There are also possibilities of you landing in tricky situations, but you have the knack for handling things gracefully. Choose vibrant colours like crimson red as Mars will rule your sun sign. Choose numbers 1 and 8 and alphabets N and Y for good luck.

SAGITTARIUS: NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21

Nothing can stop Sagittarius from shopping today

Today, you seem to be interested in makeovers and personal grooming. Nothing in the world can stop you from shopping today to de-stress yourself. You are likely to fill your wardrobe with clothes and jewellery. Wear the colour yellow to accentuate your personality as Jupiter will be your ruling lord today. Swear on numbers 9 and 12 as your lucky number, while alphabets B, D, P, will support you.

CAPRICORN: DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19

Deep colours likely to work in favour of Capricorn

Today, you will surprise everyone by displaying remarkable composure while dealing with challenges as it is difficult for you to maintain a cool head over your shoulders during stressful times. Support and love from the family will enable you to concentrate on your career and increase your efficiency level. Alphabets K, J and numbers 10, 11 will be favour you while deep colours like brown will keep you calm. The ruling planet is Saturn for today.

AQUARIUS: JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18

Aquarius will handle everything with great efficiency

Today will be a balanced day for you. You will handle everything with great efficiency. Your hard work and efforts will get noticed. You will also understand the value of your hardships. Alphabets G, S and numbers 10, 11 will bring good luck for you today. Go for deep colours like navy blue as Saturn will rule your zodiac sign.

PISCES: FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20

Pisces need to keep willpower strong

Today will not find you in the best of spirits and you need to guard against being sad for the smallest of reasons. You need to keep your willpower strong to remain positive and avoid negativity. Increasing your awareness will help you see things with more clarity. Numbers 9, 12 and alphabets D, C, J, and T will bring you good luck while the colour mustard yellow will bring positivity for you. Jupiter will rule your sign for today.

