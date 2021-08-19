Horoscope Today, August 19, 2021: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and Other Zodiac Signs

Uranus turns retrograde today and the desire to make changes in life can turn inward during this cycle. We may be more inclined to follow the rules and a shuffle of priorities is indicated. At issue now are conflicting urges regarding what we think we should do and what we want to do. This is a time for reaping the rewards and adjusting our expectations.

Aries, Taurus, Scorpio and Virgo, will be able to see through the progress they are making on their career path. Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius, will get renewed understanding of their perceptions and have breakthroughs. Cancer and Leo may have to take a closer look at their important relationships and assess matters related to it. For Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces, it is all about self-awareness and reviving self-confidence.

Aries: (March 21- April 19)

Aries must embrace the adjustments to achieve goals

Today, your efforts to make a headway will be highlighted. The planetary alignment helps you to embrace the adjustments you need to make to achieve your goals. Your ongoing story will offer penetrating insight into career concerns. Colours red and orange will guide you as Mars rules your sign. Numbers 1 and 8 and alphabets A, L, E will bring you luck.

Taurus: (April 20- May 20)

Taurus should aim for new heights in career

You are prone to holding back and now the cosmic landscape is pushing you to aim for new heights in your career. The universe sheds light on the changes that need to be welcomed around your family’s past. This will benefit as you will be able to seize the dream you desire. Your sign is ruled by Venus and your lucky alphabets are B, V, and U. White colour and numbers 2 and 7 will be your guide.

Gemini: (May 21- June 20)

Yellow is the colour of the day for Gemini

Your world revolves around the data you gather and it helps you formulate your understanding of the way the world works. Jupiter is pushing you to redefine your perception of the world. The universe illustrates the shifts needed in your mental and verbal world. Numbers 3 and 6 and Alphabets K, C, G will add to your charm. Mercury rules your planet and the colour yellow will bring in luck.

Cancer: (June 21- July 22)

Cancer will make progress in relationship

You have spent a year exploring the art of relationship and re-inventing your approach. The universe reveals your progress and brings relationship matters into full awareness. You will also see where you could use some shoring up on your own feet. Your lucky number is 4 and your lucky alphabets are D, and H. As your sign is ruled by the Moon, milky white colour will guide you.

Leo: (July 23- August 23)

Number 5 will be lucky for Leo today

The changing dynamics taking place in relationships that matter to you is highlighted. You will be able to see where you overestimated in this arena. Use this energy to measure your progress in these matters, while understanding what changes could lend a stronger support. Alphabets M, and T and number 5 will assist you. Your sign is ruled by the Sun and golden colour is lucky for you.

Virgo: (August 23- September 22)

Virgo will be able to embrace a work/life balance

Your lifestyle is being tested by the world and you have been working hard to enhance your connection with your work and body. You will understand today what needs to be released and renewed. You will be able to embrace a work/life balance that aligns with all your needs. Turn to alphabets P, T, and N and numbers 3, and 8 for luck. Green colour will turn things in your favour. Your sign is ruled by Mercury and are lucky for you.

Libra: (September 23- October 22)

Libra must learn the art of love

The universe wants you to learn the art of love. You have been embracing new elements and learning to dismantle long-held heart blocks. You will be reminded today you need to have a community and goals to see through for your confidence to thrive. Alphabets R, and T and numbers 2 and 7 will suit you. Venus rules your sign and light colours will be your guide.

Scorpio: (October 23- November 21)

Scorpio must look for clues in current career trajectory

Your foundations are changing beneath your feet and you need to decide which family members are worthy of your inner circle. You are encouraged to make necessary changes to accomplish during this process. Look for clues in your current career trajectory. As Mars rules your planet, alphabets N and Y will assist you. Bright colours and numbers 1 and 8 will accentuate your personality.

Sagittarius: (November 22- December 21)

Sagittarius will embrace changes

Clarity is beginning to dawn on you and you will embrace the changes needed to expand your comfort zone and tell your story. Long-buried insights will be retried in a new capacity related to your own self-limiting blockages. Luck will be on your side with alphabets B, D, P, D. Colour yellow and numbers 9 and 12 will assist you. Your sign is ruled by Jupiter.

Capricorn: (December 22- January 19)

Deep colours likely to work in favour of Capricorn

You have been asked to honor your self-confidence. The planets are working to improve your relationship with your own talents, sense of self-worth, and ability to earn. For further clues on your development, look at your close intimate relationships. Saturn rules your planet and numbers 10, 11 are lucky for you. Deep colours and Alphabets K, J will ease your mind.

Aquarius: (January 20- February 18)

Alphabets G, S will be lucky for Aquarius

The stars shine light around your self-development and self-expression today. This important moment will serve as a gauge for your independent growth. You will be able to understand the needs around shifting by closely looking at important relationships. As Saturn rules your planet, deep colours will be your guide. Numbers 10, 11 and alphabets G, S will be lucky for you.

Pisces: (February 19- March 20)

Pisces must take the reins from defeating approaches

Today brings a potent sense of awareness to your self-sabotaging patterns. The universe has been demanding for you to let go of major facades and now wants you to reclaim your abilities. But first, you have to take the reins from defeating approaches. Alphabets D, C, J, and T and numbers 9, 12 and will support you. As Jupiter rules your sign, yellow colour will be lucky for you.

