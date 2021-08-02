Horoscope Today, August 2, 2021: From Aries to Pisces, Know How Your Day Will Turn Out on Monday

Being in Leo season means a bump in the status of one and all in so many ways. Love life, social standing and even financial position, signs will shine in each sector. While hosting Venus in Virgo, it is likely that people feel a rise in their practical, analytical side. Aries, Virgo and Sagittarius need to focus on changes at the workplace. Gemini, Scorpio, Cancer and Pisces may be busy dealing with challenges in personal relationships. Taurus, Capricorn and Aquarius have a lot to look forward to as far as their love life is concerned. Leo and Libra may encounter some hiccups on their path both on the personal and career front.

Aries: (March 21- April 19)

Stress likely on the work front for Aries

There are places to go as the moon cruises into a socially-suave Gemini. There can be some stress on the work front, but a boost of energy will help you tackle your workload. Positive changes will help you enliven bonds around your work environment. Mars will rule your sign and colours red and orange will be your guide. Alphabets A, L, E and numbers 1 and 8 bring you luck.

Taurus: (April 20- May 20)

White colour likely to bring luck for Taurus

Embrace this excitement you have been experiencing as Venus locks into a supportive alignment with Uranus. This energy will push you out of your comfort zone and bring a renewed zeal to your creative capacity and showmanship. Look no further than this magical energy if you have been looking for signs to reinvigorate your love life. Your sign is ruled by Venus and the colour white will be your guide. Your lucky numbers are 2 and 7 and lucky alphabets are B, V, and U.

Gemini: (May 21- June 20)

Gemini must try to keep frenzied mind at bay

Tend to your own wellbeing as the focus is on your health and physical body. Remain present with your individual requirements and try to keep your frenzied mind at bay. New energy courtesy of changing alignments is likely to breathe fresh life into close-knit family bonds. Colour yellow will add to your charm as Mercury rules your planet. Alphabets K, C, G and numbers 3 and 6 bring in luck.

Cancer: (June 21- July 22)

Those with Cancer signs must do some spiritual upkeep

You can now hide in your private shell as the wandering moon compels you to cancel plans. Aim to work on releasing baggage rather than immersing yourself in mindless scrolling. Do some spiritual upkeep as ground-breaking, bond-improving communications among friend groups is on the cards. Your lucky number is 4 and the colour milky white will be your guide. As your sign is ruled by the Moon, your lucky alphabets are D, and H.

Leo: (July 23- August 23)

Stress around finances can rile up for Leo

You’re looking to form connections with your people, so don’t expect to keep all to yourself today. Stress around finances can rile up but a boost of energy is looming above important projects. Meanwhile, a sweet alignment will enhance career-based relationships. Number 5 will be your guide and the colour golden is lucky for you. Your sign is ruled by the Sun and alphabets M, and T will assist you.

Virgo: (August 23- September 22)

A boost of charming energy likely for Virgo

Sights are set on your career as there is ample space for you to push ahead with reputation-enhancing projects. Independent wants vs career demands can spark frustrations. A boost of charming energy is delivered to your personal presentation. Turn to numbers 3, and 8 for luck. Your sign is ruled by Mercury and alphabets P, T, and N are lucky for you. Colour green will turn things in your favour.

Libra: (September 23- October 22)

Libra must embrace relationship changes

Embrace relationship changes, if any, today, Libra. A supportive connection brings powerful insights into all that needs alteration around self-expression and experience of individuality in partnership. Seek freedom and welcome spontaneity as far as relationship hang-ups are concerned. Light colours will suit you and your lucky numbers are 2 and 7. Venus rules your sign and alphabets R, and T will be your guide.

Scorpio: (October 23- November 21)

Tolerance level will run low for Scorpio

Keep it low key as your tolerance is running low. An ideal day to concentrate on therapeutic activities, emotional release and intimate healing. Expect invigorating, spontaneous energy to be delivered to your current relationship story. Bright colours will accentuate your personality. As Mars rules your planet. Numbers 1 and 8 and alphabets N and Y will assist you.

Sagittarius: (November 22- December 21)

Sagittarius need to focus towards intimate partnerships

Direct your focus towards intimate partnerships as the universe is seeking for you to take a closer glance at them today. A fresh pairing breathes life into your current career and work circumstances. An ideal day to welcome the shifting terrain around the job. Luck will be on your side with numbers 9 and 12 and colour yellow. Alphabets B, D, P, D will assist you as Jupiter rules your planet.

Capricorn: (December 22- January 19)

Capricorn likely wrestle with some tension

You’re likely to wrestle with some tension and be ready to hit the ground running today. The developing aspect can help energize as well as raise annoyances. New beliefs will break through around your romantic relations and creative capacity. Alphabets K, J and numbers 10, 11 are lucky for you. Saturn rules your planet and deep colours will ease your mind.

Aquarius: (January 20- February 18)

Aquarius must work on creative personal projects

The universe seeks out for your play and pleasure. If not, aim to save your laborious workloads for some time later in the week. Get lost in romantic interludes and work on creative personal projects. A fresh burst of insight and spontaneity is delivered into committed partnerships. Alphabets G, S and numbers 10, 11 will be lucky for you. Deep colours will be your guide as Saturn rules your planet.

Pisces: (February 19- March 20)

Relationship tensions may be highlighted for Pisces

Stars summon you homeward, turning your energy towards family connections and the situation of your living space. Relationship tensions may be highlighted but only to help clear the air. Important conversations are likely on the intimacy front. Numbers 9, 12 and alphabets D, C, J, and T and will support you. Color yellow will be lucky for you as Jupiter rules your sign.

