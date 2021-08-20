Horoscope Today, August 20, 2021: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and Other Zodiac Signs

Friday, August 20 is likely to be good for all zodiac signs. Aries and Aquarius will feel altruistic today while Taurus and Gemini will have an intense day. Cancer need to loosen up a bit and Leo should make some important decisions. Those with Pisces sun sign in the profession of nurse or doctor, may have the opportunity to make a big difference in the life of one of your patients.

Aries: (March 21- April 19)

Aries will go and help needy people

Aries, today you’re feeling particularly altruistic. You will go on to help needy people in your surroundings by providing them meals or clothes or other essentials. Forget about big goals and lofty visions, small things can also bring change. At the workplace, you will outshine your colleagues in whatever you do. Don’t get impatient. Colours red and orange will suit your mode as Mars will rule your sign. Numbers 1 and 8 and alphabets A, L, E will also be proved lucky.

Taurus: (April 20- May 20)

An intense day for Taurus today

Taurus, today seems to be an intense day for you. Stars suggest to follow your instincts and say what needs to be said to loved ones. There may be some unresolved issues at home that you can address today. You can expect some emotional reactions which can be feel draining initially but ultimately it will become therapeutic. Your sign will be ruled by Venus and your lucky colour is white, lucky alphabets are B, V, and U and lucky numbers are 2 and 7.

Gemini: (May 21- June 20)

Gemini must complete a time-sensitive project

Gemini, it seems like the day will be intense and supercharged, just like you. You need to complete a time-sensitive project. This is the time when you’ll be at your most productive. However, you need not ignore your health amid the busy schedule. Drink plenty of water and eat healthy food. Even superheroes need fuel in order to accomplish their goals. Numbers 3 and 6, alphabets K, C, G and the colour yellow will add charm to your day as the ruling planet is Mercury.

Cancer: (June 21- July 22)

Time for Cancer to take off and rest

Though you’re an organized and disciplined person, but today you need to loosen up a bit. Forget about work, chores, and all your daily obligations and take a little break. You’ve been working too hard lately, hence, take an off and live a little. Your lucky alphabets are D, and H and your lucky number are 4. As your sign is ruled by the Moon, milky white colour will bring good luck.

Leo: (July 23- August 23)

Leo can go for golden colour to feel positive

Leo, today you will have to make some important decisions. You’re demanding of your friends and loved ones, think about them to see if it seems fair or not. Insight and inspiration will guide you to the way to rectify this. You need to level the playing field by either lowering your standards for others or raising their standards for you. The ruling planet is Sun hence alphabets M, and T and number 5 will assist you. Go for golden colour to feel positive.

Virgo: (August 23- September 22)

Virgo need to beware of wrong people around them

Virgo, you may be thinking about improving your work situation, however, you might have the wrong people. You’ve made your demands clear, but no one seems to be paying attention. You have creativity and sound business ideas, which you can use to become your own boss. Turn to alphabets P, T, and N and numbers 3, and 8 for good luck. The green colour will turn things in your favour as Mercury will be ruling your Zodiac sign.

Libra: (September 23- October 22)

Libra will handle pressure with ease

Libra, today you are about to face a lot of pressure but you can handle it. You may not appreciate the intense atmosphere but this might motivate you. No more planning and no more delays are allowed, buckle down and get your work done. Alphabets R and T and numbers 2 and 7 will bring you charm while Venus will rule your sun sign and light colours will be your guide.

Scorpio: (October 23- November 21)

Scorpio energy levels will be at all-time high

Today, your energy levels are at an all-time high, as you are all set to begin a new business venture. You are determined to give it your best and toil hard till you achieve your goals. Your hard work will pay off and you will receive compliments and positive feedback about your work from your peers. As Mars rules your planet, go for bright colours to accentuate your personality. Alphabets N and Y and numbers 1 and 8 will assist you.

Sagittarius: (November 22- December 21)

Sagittarius will be on top of emotions

Today, seems to be a little difficult day as you may be confronted with one of the harsher aspects of your personality. You’ll be on top of your emotions, however, you need to control them. Don’t fret, you’re human like everyone else. Learn from the experience and move on. Luck will be on your side with the colour yellow. Alphabets B, D, P, D and numbers 9 and 12 will assist you. Your sign will be ruled by Jupiter.

Capricorn: (December 22- January 19)

Capricorn need to focus on whatever they do today

Today you won’t feel quite like your usual upbeat self, however, there’s nothing to be concerned about. You have a lot to do and you need to be focused on it. You certainly are conscientious, hence see if you can get out for some fun after finishing your tasks. Saturn rules your planet, hence, deep colours and alphabets K, J will ease your mind while numbers 10, 11 are lucky for you.

Aquarius: (January 20- February 18)

Aquarius will be eager to do what they can for others

Aquarius, you will be eager to do what you can for others. You can now put into action all those visions of volunteering for a worthy cause. You’ll be astonished at how great it feels to contribute something good. you will enjoy cooking. Just like Capricorn, Saturn will rule your planet too and deep colours will be your guide. Numbers 10, 11 and alphabets G, S will be proved lucky for you.

Pisces: (February 19- March 20)

Pisces will enjoy some quality time with children

Those who are in the profession of nurse or doctor may have the opportunity to make a big difference in the life of one of your patients. Parents should spend extra time with their children. You will enjoy some quality time together. Alphabets D, C, J, and T and numbers 9, 12 and will favour you as Jupiter rules your sign. Opt for the yellow colour.

