Horoscope Today, August 21, 2021: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Aries, Leo, Taurus, Libra, Virgo and Other Zodiac Signs

Taurus should avoid unwanted journeys, while Gemini are advised to keep their mind calm. Virgo, don’t get involved in extra marital affairs. The day does not seem to live up to the expectations of Libra. Aquarius, take proper sleep as sleeplessness might cause headache and fatigue, while Sagittarius are told to keep distance from disputes.

Aries: (March 21- April 19)

Aries will remain emotional

You will remain emotional about your family, however, all business contracts will get completed on time. Relationship between husband and wife will be strong. Maintain humility in your nature and be courteous towards subordinates. Wear lighter shades of red. Mars is your Rashi lord and numbers 1,8, alphabets A,L,E will have your back.

Taurus: (April 20- May 20)

At work, Taurus reputation will be at stake

In a professional setup, your reputation will be at stake. Avoid unwanted journeys. Take care of the feelings of your family members. If you are looking to borrow something, then be careful. The day is going to be excellent for the students. The color white, alphabets B, V, and U and numbers are 2 and 7 might bring you luck.

Gemini: (May 21- June 20)

Fight with someone in the office likely for Gemini

The day is excellent for studying serious subjects. There is a possibility of a fight with someone in the office. You should seek advice from friends before making important decisions. To keep your mind calm, wear color yellow. Numbers 3 and 6, alphabets K, C, G are lucky for you as the ruling planet is Mercury.

Cancer: (June 21- July 22)

Cancer might go on a trip with life partner

You might go on a trip with your life partner, today. If you are suffering from any health problem, there is a possibility of some good news. There will be an atmosphere of prosperity in the workplace. You will plan to buy a new vehicle today. Try to learn from the experiences of elders. Rashi lord in Moon, therefore, color white, alphabets D, H and number 4 are lucky for you.

Leo: (July 23- August 23)

Leo daily routine will be very disciplined

Your daily routine will be very disciplined, and your attitude will undergo a massive change. Your decision-making capacity will increase. Youwill be more inclined towards religious activities. You may get back your money, today. The ruling planet is Sun so golden colour, alphabets M, and T and number 5 will assist you.

Virgo: (August 23- September 22)

Children behaviour will embarrass Virgo

You should avoid extramarital affairs. Government officials will have to work very hard in jobs. Behavior of your children may embarrass you. There is a possibility that some work might get spoiled. Rashi lord is Mercury, turn to colour green, number 3,8, and alphabets P, T, and N.

Libra: (September 23- October 22)

For Libra, ego may cause differences with friends

Today, be prepared you will have to spend money on a family. Ego may cause differences with friends. There will be competitive atmosphere in the workplace and you might face shortage of money. The day does not seem to live up to your expectations, wear light shades, it will bring you some luck. Alphabets R and T and numbers 2 and 7 will have your back.

Scorpio: (October 23- November 21)

Scorpio in sales job will complete target ahead of time

The income via business will increase. You will leave influence of your ideology on people. People in sales job will complete their target ahead of time. Spouses may be in a very romantic mood today. As Mars rules your rashi, bright colours, alphabets N and Y and numbers 1 and 8 might assist you.

Sagittarius: (November 22- December 21)

Sagittarius might have some disputes with your in -laws

You might have some disputes with your in -laws. Instead of getting into arguments, keep your distance. People may try to accuse you of things you did not do. There are chances, you might get auspicious information through your friends. Luck will be on your side with the colour yellow, alphabets B, D, P, D and numbers 9 and 12.

Capricorn: (December 22- January 19)

Capricorn wishes will get fulfilled today

Your wishes will get fulfilled today. It would be beneficial to use new methods for business expansion. Today, you will have to do most of the work on your own and without any support. With growth in business, you can get rid of old debts. Saturn rules your rashi, hence, deep colours, alphabets K, J, and numbers 10, 11 will prove to be lucky for you.

Aquarius: (January 20- February 18)

Aquarius might get job offers from a foreign company

Evaluate your abilities properly and take some work in hand. Sleeplessness may cause headache and fatigue. Traders should take some care and scrutiny before starting a new deal. You might get job offers from a foreign company. Just like Capricorn, Saturn will rule your sunsign too. Numbers 10, 11 and alphabets G, S will have your back.

Pisces: (February 19- March 20)

Pisces will spend a lot of time on social media

People associated with the field of literature can get wealth and respect. You will spend a lot of time on social media. Try to maintain relationships with full devotion. You will be excited about the achievements of your children. Add colour yellow in your outfit. Alphabets D, C, J, and T and numbers 9, 12 will favor you.

