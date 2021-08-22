Horoscope Today, August 22, 2021: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and Other Zodiac Signs

From a work point of view, August 22 is very lucky for Gemini as they might get some new contracts. Cancer, if they are involved in the food or catering business, they need to ensure the quality of the food is good. Scorpio are advised to not abuse their abilities, while Virgo need to be careful in monetary transactions. Capricorn women will be under some stress regarding their work. However for Sagittarius, it’s a good day to release stress and enjoy some delicious food.

Aries: (March 21- April 19)

Aries must spend time in solitude with life partner

Try to spend time in solitude with your life partner. Your health will get better. Don’t spend money in vain, however, there are chances that you might invest in property. The atmosphere at home will remain positive. Mars is your Rashi lord, therefore shades of red will have your back. Numbers 1,8 and alphabets A,L,E are lucky for you.

Taurus: (April 20- May 20)

Taurus will have to work hard in business

Today, you will have to work hard in business but the result will be meaningful. There will be some fierce competition in business. You will spend good time with your family members. Your siblings might gift you some expensive gifts. As Venus is the Rashi Lord, numbers 2,7, the colour white, and alphabets B, V, and U are lucky for you.

Gemini: (May 21- June 20)

Gemini reputation will increase in society

Your reputation will increase in society and there are chances you might get big contracts in the workplace. Today, you will be very cautious about your career. People doing private jobs may get discharged from their duty. Wear the colour yellow as the ruling planet is Mercury. Numbers 3, 6, alphabets K, C, G are lucky for you.

Cancer: (June 21- July 22)

Cancer must use electronic items with care

It is suggested that you use electronic items with care. People associated with restaurants and catering businesses should take care of quality. Don’t hide anything from your life partner. The white colour will bring you luck. Alphabets D, H and number 4 will guide you as the Rashi Lord is Moon.

Leo: (July 23- August 23)

Leo financial situation will improve

Students will achieve excellent results in education. Your financial situation will improve. Lovers can discuss marriage today. There will be sudden monetary gains in business. Induce golden colour in your outfit as your sunsign is ruled by the Sun. Alphabets M, and T and number 5 are for your luck.

Virgo: (August 23- September 22)

Virgo must be careful in money-related transactions

Be careful, there might be some default in money-related transactions. Today you will be in a very good mood. Don’t let personal problems affect your professional life. Sudden money from the sale of old property is coming your way. Turn to alphabets P, T, and N, number 3 and 8, and color green. Remember Mercury is your Rashi lord.

Libra: (September 23- October 22)

Libra spouse will be in a very romantic mood today

Your spouse will be in a very romantic mood today. You will give gifts to you children and some guests might visit you. Your family members will respect you. Wear light shades today, it will bring you luck and keep you sane. Alphabets R and T and numbers 2 and 7 will have your back.

Scorpio: (October 23- November 21)

Scorpio will be emotional about marital relationship

Some important work might get postponed today. It is advised that you don’t abuse your abilities. You will be a bit emotional about your marital relationship. Avoid taking long journeys today and take care of your mother’s health. Do not interfere in the actions of others unceasingly. You would need luck on your side therefore wear bright colours like sunflower yellow. Turn to alphabets N and Y and numbers 1 and 8 for support.

Sagittarius: (November 22- December 21)

Workplace stress will be relieved for Sagittarius

People associated with politics can get fame in the media. Decisions taken wisely will prove beneficial for the future. Workplace stress will be relieved and it’s a good day to enjoy some delicious food. Jupiter rules your sign, therefore the colour yellow, alphabets B, D, P, D and numbers 9 and 12 will give you luck.

Capricorn: (December 22- January 19)

Cyan is the colour of the day for Capricorn

Some people will envy your happiness and success, wear an evil eye or something. If blood pressure patients feel any discomfort, please contact your doctor immediately. There will be some sharpness in nature. Women will be under some stress regarding their work, wear cyan colour outfit to your workplace. Saturn rules your rashi, hence, alphabets K, J, and numbers 10, 11 will prove to be lucky for you.

Aquarius: (January 20- February 18)

Family members behaviour will keep Aquarius happy

Women may face some difficulties during their journey. Today, the behaviour of your family members will keep you happy. Your love and affection will increase among your siblings. If you wish, you can start working on alternative sources of income. Numbers 10, 11 and alphabets G, S are lucky for you. Capricorn is also ruled by Saturn planet, Cyan colour will ease your day.

Pisces: (February 19- March 20)

Pisces will have to make big investments

To keep the business dynamic, you will have to make big investments. You might get angry with family members but maintain your cool. Migraine patients should take their meals on time. There are chances of discord with friends. Colour yellow, alphabets D, C, J, and T and numbers 9, 12 will favor you.

