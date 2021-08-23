Horoscope Today, August 23, 2021: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and Other Zodiac Signs

August 23 will bring Saturn in Aquarius. Existing unions and relationships will experience more stability, infused with harmony. It is an excellent day to commit to something you would want to last forever. Capricorn can expect a breakthrough while Scorpio will recognize the need to pivot. Libra is making cohesive changes while things come into focus for Cancer and Aquarius. The future is bright for Sagittarius and personal freedom may win for Aries. Gemini and Virgo are in the flow. Leo is in the prosperity mindset while Pisces gets busy co-creating with the Universe.

Aries: (March 21- April 19)

Discipline will make things easier for Aries

You are being your usual responsible self, getting to work on time. Take important business meetings and build partnerships today, especially for career success. Today, discipline will make things easier. Colours red and orange and numbers 1 and 8 will guide you. Mars rules your sign and alphabets A, L, E bring you luck.

Taurus: (April 20- May 20)

Taurus may be in for some positive feedback

You and your supervisor may engage in a great conversation. You may be in for some positive feedback around your current proceedings at work. However, getting a raise could be tricky right now. Your sign is ruled by Venus and white colour is lucky for you. Numbers 2 and 7 and alphabets B, V, and U will be your guide.

Gemini: (May 21- June 20)

Gemini will face reality and a lot of responsibility today

You will face reality and a lot of responsibility today. Everything is moving along just like clockwork. You are busy checking things off of that to-do list at a breakneck speed. Decluttering may be an excellent task for energy. Alphabets K, C, G and numbers 3 and 6 will add to your charm. Colour yellow will bring in luck as Mercury rules your planet.

Cancer: (June 21- July 22)

Cancer, a good day to plan for retirement

The focus is on the house of banking and debt. You could be busy filling out financial applications on your resources to invest. A good day to meet your banker and discuss possibilities for investing in a retirement account. Your sign is ruled by the Moon and the milky white colour will guide you. Your lucky alphabets are D, and H and the lucky number is 4.

Leo: (July 23- August 23)

Progress on romantic front likely for Leo

You will be willing to sit down and talk to your sweetheart about the serious side of your relationship. A good day to consider merging finances to buy a property such as a house. You can expect to build a stronger long-term relationship with such earnest conversations. Number 5 and alphabets M, and T will assist you. As your sign is ruled by the Sun, the colour golden is lucky for you.

Virgo: (August 23- September 22)

Virgo will focus on difficult tasks

You will finally be able to focus on difficult tasks. You have good problem-solving abilities and your powers of concentration are strong today. Today is all about finding a way to streamline or a better way of doing things. Turn to numbers 3, and 8 and alphabets P, T, and N for luck. As your sign is ruled by Mercury, green colour will turn things in your favour.

Libra: (September 23- October 22)

Libra may connect with someone special

You can connect with someone special who is looking for a long-term relationship. You may be heading down the same path as you happen to have a lot in common. It’s a good time to discuss how you can make each other’s lives wonderful if you are already in a serious commitment. Numbers 2 and 7 and alphabets R, and T will suit you. As Venus rules your sign, light colours will guide you.

Scorpio: (October 23- November 21)

An excellent day for Scorpio to complete pending tasks

You will tend to focus on mundane stuff like decluttering closets, or fixing up the house. An excellent day to get a long list of pending tasks done. Remember, you can always delegate or hire some service people to handle if you are running out of time. Alphabets N and Y and numbers 1 and 8 will accentuate your personality. As Mars rules your planet, bright colours will assist you.

Sagittarius: (November 22- December 21)

Yellow is the colour of the day for Sagittarius

Your focus and ability is increased today as far as it is about getting things done. You are busy checking stuff off of your to-do list. Complex forms yield to your will and you will see possible solutions to problems in no time. Luck will be on your side with the colour yellow. Numbers 9 and 12 and alphabets B, D, P, D will assist you. Your sign is ruled by Jupiter.

Capricorn: (December 22- January 19)

Capricorn may open investment account

You may have been on a path to build your retirement savings for a long time now. An excellent day to check your progress as you may be also combing over spreadsheets. Opening a new investment account for a family member will also be something you may consider. Saturn rules your planet and deep colours will ease your mind. Numbers 10, 11 and alphabets K, J are lucky for you.

Aquarius: (January 20- February 18)

Promotion or job offer likely for Aquarius today

You will be put in charge today, which is likely to be fine by you. You are now ready to take on responsibilities. A promotion or a company award, or a job offer is also in the probability today. It will take a little negotiation for you to get in more money but you are anyway ready for the challenge. Deep colours and numbers 10, 11 will be your guide. Alphabets G, S will be lucky for you as Saturn rules your planet.

Pisces: (February 19- March 20)

Pisces likely to take on spiritual practices

You may take on spiritual practices that likely fell by the wayside. When you incorporate sacred sounds, or work in the garden with reverence, your life feels rich and full. An excellent day to re-energize your stones under this full moon. Numbers 9, 12 and alphabets D, C, J, and T will support you. Yellow colour will be lucky for you as Jupiter rules your sign.

