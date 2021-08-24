Horoscope Today, August 24, 2021: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and Other Zodiac Signs

There may be some overwhelming discoveries and revelations that may affect how those with Aquarius sun sign take next step when it comes to career or education. This week marks the beginning of Virgo season which started with a blue full moon in Aquarius. For fire signs Aries, Leo and Sagittarius, this week may be all about changes in personal or professional life. Air signs Gemini, Aquarius and Libra will be indulging in reassessing their priorities and things they want in life. Earth signs Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn will undergo major changes and get on to work to realise their dreams. For water signs Pisces, Cancer and Scorpio, Tuesday may bring in some daydreaming and hazy mental outlook.

ARIES: MARCH 21- APRIL 19

For Aries, it is a good time to work on long-term goals

If you are in a romantic relationship, you and your partner will be undergoing some major developments in your partnership. It is a good time to work on your long-term goals and enter into professional collaborations to take your journey forward. However, before saying yes to any offer, make sure that you are completely enthusiastic to participate in it. To support you in your upcoming decisions and journey ahead, choose your lucky alphabets A, L, E, and numbers 1 and 8. Planet Mars rules your sign, hence choose colour red for luck.

TAURUS: APRIL 20- MAY 20

Time for Taurus to bring in some major changes

It may seem that you have been disillusioned in your career path all this while and now is the time to bring in some major changes. Your mind may be in a daze and that will affect your decision-making powers. You do not have to make a decision instantly, hence practice patience. Your zodiac sign is ruled by planet Venus. Choosing subtle colours like pistachio green will support you in your upcoming challenges. Your lucky alphabets for the day are B, V, and U and lucky numbers are 2 and 7.

GEMINI: MAY 21- JUNE 20

Gemini must go ahead with what heart desires

This Tuesday, you are bubbling with excitement about a future prospect. You may even feel quite guilty for being this glad at a time when things are not so optimistic. You should remember that your empathy and nurturing quality is what drives you. So, go ahead with what your heart desires and you will be choosing the right path. This Tuesday, you should opt for the colour yellow as planet Mercury rules your sign. Choose your lucky alphabets K, C, G and numbers 3 and 6 for support as you take up new challenges.

CANCER: JUNE 21- JULY 22

Cancer will feel the urge to break away from old patterns

You will feel the urge to break away from old patterns and behaviours that hinder your growth. As of now, you may feel that you are trapped in a cycle of old routines but you should remember that this realisation will set in motion some great transformations that lie ahead for you. Your zodiac sign is ruled by the moon, hence wearing colours like midnight blue will bring all the luck that you need during this time. Your lucky alphabets for this Tuesday are D, and H and your lucky number for today is 4.

LEO: JULY 23- AUGUST 23

Alphabets M, and T will bring fortune for Leo

You have stepped into the unknown world as part of your quest to find luck and a treasure trove of opportunities that will widen your horizon. You must remember that even if it feels a bit strange and disorienting initially, you have all the tools that you need to guide yourself in this journey that you have taken up. For Tuesday, your lucky number 5 will be your guide and the colour vermillion will bring you all the support that you need, while alphabets M, and T will bring you fortune.

VIRGO: AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22

Time for Virgo to look within and analyse

You have come a long way in your journey of self-discovery. The old beliefs and ways that brought you here may not work for your upcoming plans that you seek to realise. It is time you look within and analyse what drives you and how you would like to go about your upcoming plans of self-growth. This week marks the beginning of Virgo season and luck is already on your side. For Tuesday, your lucky number is 3, and 8. Planet Mercury rules your sign, choose alphabets P, T, and N and forest green colour for luck.

LIBRA: SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22

Introspection is the theme of the day for Libra

Your focus will shift to romantic world today. You may want to reassess what kind of partner you want in your life. The qualities that you are looking for in your partner may also extend to yourself. Introspection is the theme of the day as you try to define what kind of influence you would like to have on others and vice versa. For Tuesday, you should go for pastel shades like peach as planet Venus rules your sign. Your lucky numbers for the day are 2 and 7 and alphabets Rand T will bring you all the fortune as you take up this journey.

SCORPIO: OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21

Scorpio should not let bad experiences influence present behaviour

Your resilience will come in handy on Tuesday as things may fail to work in your favour. Remember that what sets you apart is the thirst to get to the bottom of the issues and uncover the truth. However, you may lose sight of your realistic professional goals in this process. Do not let your bad experiences influence your present behaviour. Go for vibrant colours like crimson red this Tuesday. Choose numbers 1 and 8 and alphabets N and Y for luck as Planet Mars rules your sign.

SAGITTARIUS: NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21

Sagittarius must use words carefully

Today you should use your words carefully because they have the power of affecting those around you. You may experience a mental fog that may influence your thinking on matters of career and profession. However, you can devote your time to reconnect with your family members and indulge in a heartfelt conversation. For Tuesday, the colour yellow and numbers 9 and 12 will bring you luck, while alphabets B, D, P, will support you in your endeavours as giant planet Jupiter rules your sign.

CAPRICORN: DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19

Hard work will pay off for Capricorn

For some of the Capricorns, this day or this week may present an opportunity for which you have been working. Your hardwork will pay off and it is time for you to acknowledge yourself and your dedication. For some, this day requires mental stability so take all the rest that you need and abstain from indulging in any mentally exhausting activity. Alphabets K, J and numbers 10, 11 will be lucky for you this Tuesday. Planet Saturn rules your sign and opting for deep colours like purple will go well for you.

AQUARIUS: JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18

Overwhelming discoveries likely for Aquarius

You will find yourself in a conflict between the mind and the heart this Tuesday. There may be some overwhelming discoveries and revelations that may affect how you take your next step when it comes to your career or education. Having an honest conversation with a friend or a romantic partner might just make you feel a bit lighter. Choose your lucky alphabets G, S and numbers 10, 11 for luck today. Deep colours like navy blue will be apt for guidance as planet Saturn rules your sign.

PISCES: FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20

Pisces should not enter into any partnerships or contracts today

You may be sucked into the world of fantasies and unreal imaginations this Tuesday. This development may influence your real world outlook towards work and relationships as you expect things that may be too ideal. Do not enter into any partnerships or contracts today since your judgement is not at its sharpest. Go for numbers 9, 12 and alphabets D, C, J, and T for all the fortunes and support. Colour turquoise blue will be lucky for you as Jupiter rules your sign.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here