Horoscope Today, August 25, 2021: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and Other Zodiac Signs

August 25 will bring a ray of positivity in the love lives of Virgo and Taurus. The obstacles in your relationships will be removed. While Gemini are told to not be careless in business-related affairs, Leo might have to struggle at work today. It is advised that Scorpio should develop a tendency to find solutions rather than problems. Pisces can get some sort of auspicious information today and Sagittarius might encounter a shortage of funds. For Aquarius, please avoid illegal activities

ARIES: MARCH 21- APRIL 19

Negligence in business may be overshadowed for Aries

People related to banking and media might face some problems today. Negligence in business may be overshadowed. There may be some tension between husband and wife. You will not live up to the expectations of your family members. Avoid visiting polluted places, a slight headache might trouble you. Choose alphabets A, L, E, and numbers 1 and 8, for luck. Planet Mars rules your sign, hence the colour red will back you.

TAURUS: APRIL 20- MAY 20

Taurus may expect gifts from love mates

Take advice from friends as it will benefit you. Achievements of your children will make you happy. Your love mates can send you gifts to cheer you up. Obstacles in marriages and relationships will be removed. Your zodiac sign is ruled by planet Venus, hence choosing lighter shades of green will support you to face upcoming challenges. Lucky alphabets are B, V, and U and numbers are 2 and 7.

GEMINI: MAY 21- JUNE 20

Gemini women might get good career opportunities

People in research work will do well and your interest in politics might increase. Don’t be careless in your business. New public relations will give you special benefits. Women might get good career opportunities. As Mercury is your Rashi lord, wear yellow to your office. Go with alphabets K, C, G and numbers 3 and 6 for support today.

CANCER: JUNE 21- JULY 22

Cancer likely to witness progress in business

There will be a relaxed atmosphere in the family, relations within the family will get better. You are likely to witness progress in business, especially the manufacturing business. There are chances of progress in manufacturing. Moon is your ruling planet, alphabets D, and H, number 4, and light colours like midnight blue will be lucky for you.

LEO: JULY 23- AUGUST 23

Leo is advised to not take loans

Today, you will have to struggle in business. Don’t forget to take the blessings of your parents before heading to work. You might get some unpleasant information from your relatives. You are advised to not take loans. Take care of your children’s companions. Have a shade of golden in your outfit for work, and draw luck from number 5 and alphabets M, and T.

VIRGO: AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22

Virgo will outnumber opponents today

Altogether it’s a good day, there are chances of buying a new property. Students can get good success in their studies. You will outnumber your opponents today. Your nature will be appreciated, just keep your food habits in check. Obstacles in love marriage will be resolved. Today, your lucky colour, number, and the alphabet are forest green, 3,8 and P,T, and N, respectively.

LIBRA: SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22

Libra can go shopping with family members

There will be fickleness in your mind, therefore to think stable and lean on pastel colors. People associated with teaching work may get respect today. Students will remain serious about their studies. You can go shopping with your family members. Numbers 2,7 and letters R, and T will have your back.

SCORPIO: OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21

Scorpio should go for vibrant red colour

Employed people will be worried about jobs. Any of your relatives might upset you. You are suggested to develop a tendency to find solutions rather than problems. There will be an atmosphere of rivalry in the office. High officials will praise your behavior. Mars rules your sunsign, go for vibrant red, numbers 1,8 and letters N and Y.

SAGITTARIUS: NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21

A romantic day for Sagittarius

The day is good for love and romance, however, mental distress will keep you distracted. Shortage of funds might also occur. Keep luck on your side or else your image might get adversely affected. Wear any shade of yellow today. Some liver-related diseases might get diagnosed or if you are suffering, the trouble might increase. For Wednesday, number 9, 12 and letters B,D, and P are lucky for you.

CAPRICORN: DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19

Capricorn can spend money on charitable work

Today, you will give more importance to social work than personal work. Some of your wishes might get fulfilled today. You can spend money on charitable work. Love and harmony will increase between husband and wife. Alphabets K, J, numbers 10, 11 and deep colours like purple or royal blue will be lucky for you today. Planet Saturn rules your sign.

AQUARIUS: JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18

Aquarius is advised to avoid illegal activities

You can attend family functions with friends and there will be an atmosphere of excitement at home. Children are likely to get better career options. You are advised to avoid illegal activities. Wrong decisions may end up increasing your problems. Choose cyan color, letters G,S and number 10, 11 for luck today.

PISCES: FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20

Pisces will get money from marketing-related activities

Today, you will outshine your colleagues in the office. Big contracts might knock on your door in the business. You will get money from marketing-related activities. Lovers might go for dinner to spend some quality time. You are likely to get auspicious information from somewhere. Jupiter rules your sun sign, therefore go for color yellow, numbers 9,12 and letters D, C, J, and T for good fortune.

