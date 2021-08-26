Horoscope Today, August 26, 2021: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and Other Zodiac Signs

Mercury in Virgo on August 26 will ensure our minds will be sharp, penetrating and agile. An excellent day for business, bargains and agreements. Communications will be persuasive and stars urge all to use this energy to your greatest benefit. Aries, Leo and Pisces will look deeper within and clear any blocks on the way forward. Scorpio, Virgo and Taurus are standing at the edge of regeneration. Cancer, Capricorn and Sagittarius are receiving updates on the efforts they have plundered, in the recent past. Gemini, Libra and Aquarius are encouraged to closely look at the problems around their close relationships.

Aries: (March 21- April 19)

A good day for Aries on career front

The universe is nudging you to embrace renewal on the career front. The skies help you look deeper beneath the surface of your work/life balance. Difficult changes that are still waiting in the wings are majorly highlighted today. Red and orange colours will bring you luck. Mars rules your sign so number 1 and 8 will work in your favour. Count on alphabets A, L and E to turn things around for you.

Taurus: (April 20- May 20)

An ideal day for therapeutic endeavors for Taurus

The cosmic landscape is encouraging regeneration, which requires you to release some outgrown element of your life. The universe is helping you strengthen your understanding of those long-held mental patterns that need changing. An ideal day for therapeutic endeavors. Venus rules your sign so let white colour guide you. Alphabets B, V and U and numbers 2 and 7 will add to your charm.

Gemini: (May 21- June 20)

Yellow is the colour of the day for Gemini

Today, you may find yourself slipping beneath the surface. The skies encourage you to seek out troubles at their root and weed them out. Projects that need psychological intervention or conversations that bring renewal to persistent relationship problems should take up most of your time. Mercury rules your planet so colour yellow will guide you. Numbers 3 and 6 and alphabets K, C, G and numbers 3 and 6 will assist you.

Cancer: (June 21- July 22)

Number 4 may work in favour of Cancer today

The cosmic landscape is doing a number on your experience of intimate relationships. Pluto, bringing renewal, has been handling most of this work in the recent past and seems there is an update. The soulful skies are pushing you to clean skeletons out of the intimacy closet. Milky white colour favours you as the Moon rules your sign. Your lucky numbers and alphabets 4, are D, and H, respectively.

Leo: (July 23- August 23)

Job change likely on cards for Leo

Your job landscape has been in a state of continuous change. The skies nudge this ongoing story even further. The universe wants you to dig deep into your work/life balance and sort those elements that still require changing. Aim to release the outgrown. The golden colour brings you luck since Sun rules your sign. Alphabets M, and T and number 5 will assist you.

Virgo: (August 23- September 22)

Colour green likely work in favour of Virgo

The planetary alignment wants you to look beneath the surface and clean up any dormant blockages affecting your life. Let this energy open up avenues for refreshing conversations, chances to release old baggage and opportunities for transformation. Turn to the colour green for luck as Mercury rules your sign. Alphabets P, T and N and numbers 3 and 8 will help you in your ventures.

Libra: (September 23- October 22)

Time for Libra to explore their roots

Your home scenario has been constantly changing lately and now it is time for you to explore your roots and family connections in a deeper sense. This narrative gets a fresh update nurturing and bringing renewal to highlight the elements you’ve outgrown. Venus rules your sign so let light colours guide you. Alphabets R and T and numbers 2 and 7 will suit you best.

Scorpio: (October 23- November 21)

Alphabets N and Y will assist Scorpio

The universe has been pushing you to explore the changes required around your mental health experience and communication style. The skies today further explore this story, allowing you to delve deep beneath the surface and breathe life into old stories. Let bright colours accentuate your personality while Mars rules your sign. Numbers 1 and 8 and alphabets N and Y will assist you.

Sagittarius: (November 22- December 21)

Sagittarius can go for numbers 9 and 12 for luck

The cosmic landscape is calling out for change, encouraging you to reach the depths of what’s been blocking your path. This story may highlight past issues related to your self-confidence. This insightful energy allows you to shed light on the blockage with clarity. Your sign is ruled by Jupiter so luck will be on your side with the yellow colour. Alphabets B, D, P, D and numbers 9 and 12 should bring you luck.

Capricorn: (December 22- January 19)

Capricorn must let new philosophies be built

In the recent past, you embraced major alterations around your independence. The new light on this story illustrates connections with light onto this story, as the emotional moon and mental Mercury both form connections with regeneration. You are encouraged to confront shadows, shift perspectives and let new philosophies be built. Deep colours will ease your mind as Saturn rules your planet. Alphabets K, J and numbers 10, 11 are lucky for you.

Aquarius: (January 20- February 18)

Deep colours will help Aquarius today

You have been dealing with long standing emotional blockages and it may seem you are nearing the tail end of the journey. The planetary energy is helping you to clean out if there is any lingering psychic debris swept under the rug. Deep colours and alphabets G, S will be lucky for you. Saturn rules your planet so let numbers 10 and 11 guide you.

Pisces: (February 19- March 20)

Pisces must aim to explore blockages jamming path forward

You’ve been honing in on your goals in recent years. This narrative is nudged along further as you are pushed to look beneath the surface of your intimate connections. Aim to explore the blockages, jamming your path forward. As Jupiter rules your sign, let yellow colour bring you luck. Alphabets D, C, J, and T and numbers 9 and 12 will support you.

