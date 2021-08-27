Horoscope Today, August 27, 2021: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and Other Zodiac Signs

Mercury enables us to process what’s beneath, internalizing the growth we’ve been hoping for. A great time to change our thought process and to kick bad habits. Words are powerful and there isn’t anything we can’t do if we put our mind to it. Pisces needs to decide, “Are you practicing what you preach?" Taurus has to eliminate all that is toxic inside and out. Virgo can expect things to fall apart in the days to come. Aries, Leo and Capricorn need to give their career a fresh opportunity. Aquarius, Gemini and Libra need to focus on the ongoing partnership story and come to a conclusion. Cancer, Scorpio and Sagittarius should try to address communication blockages.

Aries: (March 21- April 19)

Aries may try productive work projects

The universe helps you hone in on your talents to take a closer look at the present state of your finances. The current planetary alignment helps you to apply yourself towards productive work projects. However, be prepared for melancholic moods stirred up around long-term goals. Mars rules your sign so count on alphabets A, L and E to turn things around for you. Let numbers 1 and 8 work in your favour.

Taurus: (April 20- May 20)

Taurus must place themselves in spotlight

You are encouraged to come out of your withdrawn headspace as the skies illuminate personal tender spots for greater attention. An ideal day for placing yourself in the spotlight and claiming your position. Beware of frustrations due to career blockages. Venus rules your sign so let numbers 2 and 7 will add to your charm. White colour and alphabets B, V and U will guide you.

Gemini: (May 21- June 20)

Gemini must focus on recuperation, restorative activities

This period will aid you to habitually pull away and recharge. Focus on recuperation and restorative activities. A steady emotional balance is headed to your home life, but there could be mental storm clouds later. Mercury rules your planet so numbers 3 and 6 will assist you.. Alphabets K, C, G and colour yellow will guide you.

Cancer: (June 21- July 22)

Milky white is the colour of the day for Cancer

The love you have been doting on is being returned to you. Seek out your friends to re-establish connections and feel your best. The universe is working to make your communicative efforts easy. However, expect the stars to exacerbate relationship issues. Moon rules your sign so milky white colour favours you. Number 4 and alphabets 4, are D, and H will bring you luck.

Leo: (July 23- August 23)

Leo will stay on track on the career front

Even if you feel like you are finding your footing, you are at the top of your game right now. The universe is making it easy to stay on track on the career front and get things done. Your natural talents are called upon as the stars pinpoint ongoing partnership tensions. Since the Sun rules your sign, the golden colour brings you luck. Number 5 and alphabets M, and T will assist you.

Virgo: (August 23- September 22)

For Virgo, an ideal day for self-expressive ventures

The skies want you to break off from energy consuming mental patterns. You are being encouraged to seek out fresh perspectives. An ideal day for self-expressive ventures that center your charisma. Issues may be highlighted on the work front. As Mercury rules your sign, turn to the colour green for luck. Numbers 3 and 8 and alphabets P, T and N will help you in your ventures.

Libra: (September 23- October 22)

Libra must let old problems pass away

You often rationalize messy emotions so now honor your feelings with a therapeutic approach to release. Let old problems pass away. Expect ongoing blockages around your intimate relationships to be highlighted. Let light colours guide you as Venus rules your sign. Numbers 2 and 7 and alphabets R and T will suit you best.

Scorpio: (October 23- November 21)

Scorpio must focus on important partnerships

Focus on the all-important partnerships today. You can’t help but notice imbalances in the story that need correcting. An ideal day for connecting with people and sharing your story, but ongoing issues around your home life will come to the fore today. While Mars rules your sign, let bright colours accentuate your personality. Alphabets N and Y and numbers 1 and 8 will assist you.

Sagittarius: (November 22- December 21)

Colour yellow may work in favour of Sagittarius

You need to focus on looming to-do lists and incomplete workloads. It’s easy to cross things off, as the stars return a sense of self-confidence and a go-get attitude. However, later expect communication blockages to be illuminated and address them. Your sign is ruled by Jupiter so let luck be on your side with the yellow colour. Numbers 9 and 12 and alphabets B, D, P, D should bring you luck.

Capricorn: (December 22- January 19)

Ideal day for Capricorn to plan a future getaway

The stars increase your appetite for pleasure and stage time with your own talents. An ideal day to plan a future getaway as you return to your sense of joy today. Later, you may need to make space for unexpressed feelings. As Saturn rules your planet, deep colours will ease your mind. Numbers 10, 11 and alphabets K, J are lucky for you.

Aquarius: (January 20- February 18)

Aquarius must focus towards family connections

You are encouraged to pull away from all and focus towards your family connections. Intimate moments and healing conversations are likely but emotional blockages around your sense of identity will surface. Deep colours and numbers 10 and 11 will guide you. Saturn rules your planet so let alphabets G, S be lucky for you.

Pisces: (February 19- March 20)

Numbers 9 and 12 likely to support Pisces today

You’re ready to share from the heart today. Think journaling or even singing in the shower. Aim to get the message out however you feel best. A sense of equilibrium to partnerships is welcomed but before that long-standing walls need breaking down. Let yellow colour bring you luck as Jupiter rules your sign. Numbers 9 and 12 and alphabets D, C, J, and T will support you.

