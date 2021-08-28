The universe is encouraging our desire for security and getting us ready to work for these things. It’s not easy integrating needs for companionship with our wish for independence. Gemini is living in the quantum field of undefined possibilities. Sagittarius should focus on the birth, death and rebirth cycle, being at the final stage of something. Aquarius is headed to unconventional romances, a one-of-a-kind adventure. Aries pay attention to what is being asked of you. Taurus say yes to life and figure out everything else as you go along.

Aries: (March 21- April 19)

Aries will strike balance between pleasure, productivity

You are focused on striking a balance between pleasure and productivity. You find yourself fine-tuning your craft in that process, redefining your work environment. The universe makes it easier for you to push ahead with all the aforementioned. Count on alphabets A, L and E to turn things around as Mars rules your sign. Let numbers 8 and 1 work in your favour.

Taurus: (April 20- May 20)

Taurus must focus creative projects

You want to cultivate simplicity by stepping away from psychological situations. The skies make it easy for you to devote sufficient energy towards creative projects while bringing a spark to your sex life. Let numbers 2 and 7 add to your charm. Venus rules your sign so alphabets B, V and U and white colour will guide you.

Gemini: (May 21- June 20)

Gemini must prioritize soul-refreshing solitude

Steer clear of socially taxing situations as the stars encourage you to stay low-key and prioritize soul-refreshing solitude. You are being pushed to devote energy towards domestic projects that ask for effort and exertion. As Mercury rules your planet, numbers 3 and 6 will assist you. Colour yellow and alphabets K, C, G will guide you.

Cancer: (June 21- July 22)

Cancer are encouraged encouraged to rejoin society

You are encouraged to rejoin society. It is easy for you to hole up but aim to push yourself and seek out new connections. An energizing connection encourages local travel. Neptune is helping you get lost in one dream world. As Moon rules your sign, milky white colour favours you. Alphabets 4, are D, and H and number 4 will bring you luck.

Leo: (July 23- August 23)

Leo will find it easier to demonstrate skills

You want to think of your position in the larger scheme of things. The practical alignment encourages you to dedicate energy to fostering the growth of your reputation as you’re at peak of visibility now. It will get easier to demonstrate your skills now with little effort. The golden colour brings you luck as the Sun rules your sign. Alphabets M, and T and number 5 will assist you.

Virgo: (August 23- September 22)

A romantic day for Virgo

You need to direct excess energy into a productive channel. The planetary aspect makes it easy for you to accomplish anything you focus on, as it provides ample stamina. Later, expect romances and sensitivity to increase in the partnership arena. Turn to the colour green for luck because Mercury rules your sign. Alphabets P, T and N and numbers 3 and 8 will help you in your ventures.

Libra: (September 23- October 22)

Light colours may work in favour of Libra

You’re working through a phase of regeneration, which needs honouring a craving for release. Lean into this process, because stars push your focus on unresolved issues. It will become easier to move your energy through physical activity. Let light colours and numbers 2 and 7 guides you. As Venus rules your sign, alphabets R and T will suit you best.

Scorpio: (October 23- November 21)

For Scorpio, it’s an ideal day for adventure

You are harbouring over the current stories in your partnerships. Your emotional energy is directed towards the all-important one-on-ones, as they shed light on imbalances in give-and-take. An ideal day for adventure alongside friends or a partner. While Mars rules your sign, let alphabets N and Y accentuate your personality. Numbers 1 and 8 and bright colours will assist you.

Sagittarius: (November 22- December 21)

Numbers 9 and 12 should bring in luck for Sagittarius

You are focused on what’s happening with your career. You are getting help to fine-tune this story, as the stars push you to expand your craft and provide stamina to do so. Reconnect with an exercise regimen as it provides a constructive channel. Let luck be on your side with the colour yellow as your sign is ruled by Jupiter. Alphabets B, D, P, D and numbers 9 and 12 should bring you luck.

Capricorn: (December 22- January 19)

Capricorn will be guided by ‘can-do’ attitude

You are pushed towards finding a good time as stars encourage you to prioritize activities that help you return a childlike sense of wonder. The current planetary aspect provides the day with energy and a can-do attitude, that will come handy when seeking out adventure or traveling. Deep colours will ease your mind as Saturn rules your planet. Alphabets K, J and numbers 10, 11 are lucky for you.

Aquarius: (January 20- February 18)

Aquarius must maintain low profile today

You are in the mood to enhance your living space and keep a low profile that supports restorative action. You are encouraged to keep your hands busy, so devote yourself to reconstructing something in your domestic arena or home environment. Numbers 10 and 11 and alphabets G, S will be lucky for you. Saturn rules your planet so let deep colours guide you.

Pisces: (February 19- March 20)

Pisces will seek a fresh perspective

You’re on the go today as the stars tend to push you into your local environment, while you seek a fresh perspective. An ideal day to put your energy towards collaborating with a partner. It is widely recommended for you to tackle challenges together. Jupiter rules your sign so let the yellow colour bring you luck. Alphabets D, C, J, and T and numbers 9 and 12 will support you.

