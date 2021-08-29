Horoscope Today, August 29, 2021: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and Other Zodiac Signs

The stars suggest that Leo and Aries will have a great day in their respective love lives. Pisces might witness excellent growth in your family business, while for Aquarius, their respect, reputation and wealth will increase in life. Capricorn are advised to remain strong in face of adversities. Sagittarius might land themselves in trouble due to their ego and anger issues. The day is lucky for Scorpio to start new business, while Libra is told to avoid being lazy and inactive.

Aries: (March 21- April 19)

Aries will seek some moments of solitude today

You will have to work extra hard at the workplace today, and the health problem of family member might trouble you. You might decide to marry your loved partner. The situation in business will get better, however, you will seek some moments of solitude today. Count on alphabets A, L and E, numbers 1 and 8, and colour red. Your Rashi lord is Mars.

Taurus: (April 20- May 20)

Taurus likely to spend some quality time with family

Today, you might take some important business-related decisions. Working professionals will be able to complete targets before the assigned time. Those working in the real estate industry might earn some big profits. You are likely to spend some quality time with family. As Venus is your ruling planet, numbers 2,7 and alphabets B,V, and U will give your support today.

Gemini: (May 21- June 20)

Gemini will be under unnecessary pressure

Your family members will have big expectations from you, due to which you will be under unnecessary pressure. Change in the weather conditions and excessive humidity may cause fever and headache. Don’t let violent thoughts enter your mind as your anger might spoil your work. Be careful while using vehicles. As Mercury is the Rashi lord, numbers 3 and 6, colour yellow and alphabets K, C, G will add to your charm.

Cancer: (June 21- July 22)

People will wholeheartedly appreciate Cancer talent, skills

From work point of view, the day is good as you might finalize a new business deal. You will also experience some positive changes in life. The thought of career change might cross your mind. People will wholeheartedly appreciate your talent and skills. You may receive a lot love proposals today. Moon is your Rashi lord, therefore, milky white colour will give you confidence. Alphabets 4, are D, and H and number 4 will draw you luck today.

Leo: (July 23- August 23)

Leo likely to get more power at workplace

Tensions surrounding your love life will go away. In job, you are likely to get more power or authority. Chances of promotion are also high. Your relationship with high-class officials and distinguished people will get stronger. Remember, the golden colour, Alphabets M, and T and number 5 will bring you luck.

Virgo: (August 23- September 22)

Virgo must avoid interfering in others lives

You might face some ups and downs in your career. You are advised to not pay attention to others, just focus on your thoughts and inner calling. Don’t waste your time in useless discussions. Avoid interfering unnecessarily in the lives of your family members. To keep luck on your side today, turn to colour green, Alphabets P, T and N and numbers 3 and 8.

Libra: (September 23- October 22)

Libra must avoid being lazy and inactive

The Panchang suggests you to not shrink from working hard in life. Avoid being lazy and inactive. You will be in a dilemma regarding some important decisions, today. Some disagreeable people might spoil your mood. The day is excellent if you are planning to learn something new. Let light colours and numbers 2 and 7 garner your support and luck. As Venus rules your sign, alphabets R and T are lucky for you.

Scorpio: (October 23- November 21)

Scorpio might avail the benefit of government schemes

Students will remain heedful about their studies and career. You might avail the benefit of government schemes to expand or grow your business. Your self-confidence will prove highly advantageous to you, in order to boost it wear bright colours today. The day is excellent for starting a new business. Mars rules your sign, let alphabets N and Y and numbers 1 and 8 accentuate your personality.

Sagittarius: (November 22- December 21)

Sagittarius might lose anger on some colleague

Learn to control you anger and ego. You might lose your anger on some colleague in the office, while your ego will push friends and relatives away from you. Make sure that peace and happiness of your family is your foremost priority in life. Experienced and learned people might provide you with appropriate guidance. The day will give you opportunity to prove yourself. To keep your nerves under control, lean on colour yellow, Alphabets B, D, P, D and numbers 9 and 12.

Capricorn: (December 22- January 19)

Capricorn will get appreciation at work

Your interest in religious activities will increase, and today you will accomplish big goals in your work field. Your boss and managers will appreciate your dedication to work. Don’t hesitate from spending some time in fun and frolic with friends. Your thoughts and opinion will earn you appreciation in society. The tip for you is to remain strong in face of adversities and in order to do so, deep colours will ease your mind. Alphabets K, J and numbers 10, 11 are said to be lucky for you.

Aquarius: (January 20- February 18)

Aquarius respect, reputation and wealth will increase

Aquarius, your respect, reputation and wealth will increase in life. You are advised to avoid being too ostentatious in life. The health of your life partner might worry you. An influx of thoughts will flood your mind today. Your responsibilities in the family might increase. Perform meditation and Pranayama regularly, they will ease your mind. Saturn rules your sign, deep colours, numbers 10 and 11 and alphabets G, S will guide you.

Pisces: (February 19- March 20)

Advice of parents will prove extremely helpful for Pisces

The stars suggest excellent growth in your family business. Advice of your parents will prove extremely helpful to you and your married life will be full of happiness and love. Circumstances may force you to change your lifestyle. Allow colour yellow, alphabets D, C, J, and T and numbers 9 and 12 bring some luck to you.

