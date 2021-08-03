Horoscope Today, August 3, 2021: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and Other Zodiac Signs

On Tuesday, Taurus, Virgo and Scorpio may feel energetic from inside while Aries and Leo will be honest about their feelings. The day will be a bit hard for Aquarius and Pisces. Gemini will be inclined towards spiritual desires.

ARIES (MARCH 21 – APRIL 20)

Aries honestly likely to be appreciated today

Aries, today you might meet someone who will make a difference in your life. You aren’t likely to refrain from expressing your opinions and hence others will appreciate your honesty. Focus on your finances and savings and don’t cancel any plan in the evening. Wear the colour red as planet Mars will rule your sign. Alphabets A, L, E and numbers 1,8 will bring some good luck.

TAURUS (APRIL 21 – MAY 21)

Taurus will feel enthusiastic today

Taurus, you should feel physically strong and energetic and ready to take on anything that comes your way. Some powerful challenges may bring a new purpose to your life. You will feel enthusiastic throughout the day. Keep your anger under the carpet and avoid any unnecessary complications. As Venus rules your sign, wear sage green. Numbers 2 and 7 will be lucky numbers while lucky letters are B, V, U.

GEMINI (MAY 22 – JUNE 21)

Gemini may feel well from deep inside

Today you may want to pursue both romantic as well as spiritual desires. Perhaps your romantic partner is equally spiritually inclined and you aspire toward the same ends. You feel well from deep inside. Stars suggest your involvement in some creative work like writing, painting, or music. Colour yellow and Rashi lord Mercury will guide you today, while numbers 6, and alphabets K, C, G will bring good luck.

CANCER (JUNE 22 – JULY 22)

A romantic day for Cancer

For those who’re currently romantically involved, their relationship could move to the next level of commitment. There is the possibility to be monogamous, get engaged, or set a wedding date. Those who are already married might plan a baby. Those who are not in a relationship must look forward to it. The sign will be ruled by the Moon, therefore, wear silver or blue colour dress today. D, H are lucky letters and the number 4 is a lucky number.

LEO (JULY 23 – AUGUST 23)

Leo might be invited to an important social event

You might be invited to an important social event. This may be also a chance to meet important people who could influence your career in some way or might be involved in a field that interests you. You will be speaking from the heart when you discuss your thoughts. As the ruling planet is Sun, colours like gold, bright yellow will keep your head straight. Number 5 and alphabets M, T will bring good luck for you.

VIRGO (AUGUST 24 – SEPTEMBER 22)

Virgo may add a new skill

Virgo, today you may get to know about a previously untapped talent of yours. You could train this talent and add a new skill that can help you with any type of work you’d be doing. You would be full of energy and enthusiasm. You would be feeling physically strong and well. This is a day of challenges and new enterprises. Shades of green will give you the strength to face the new challenges while planet Mercury is in charge of your sign. Note numbers 3 and 8 as your favourable numbers and alphabets P, T, N as lucky numbers.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23 – OCTOBER 23)

Libra may get involved in exercise

Romantic passion might motivate you to get involved in exercise and focus on your health. To improve your physical appearance change your diet, and try some new clothes or haircuts. You might surprise yourself with the excessive amount of energy and enthusiasm churning within you. Wear a little white or beige as Venus will be the master of your sign. Numbers 2, 7 and letters R, T will be good for you.

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 24 – NOVEMBER 22)

An exciting day for Scorpio

It seems like quite an exciting day for you Scorpio as you might take on the world. While enthusiasm and could fill your soul, you may wonder where it comes from. Your Rashi lord Mars suggest don’t waste time in wondering, instead, just harness it. Channelled your inner energy by starting some project or getting involved in some physical work. Wearing red might give you strength while numbers 1, 8 and letters N, Y will draw you a fortune.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 23 – DECEMBER 21)

Sagittarius may focus on a new goal

Sagittarius, information extracted from friends might help you to focus on a new goal. Decide what’s a priority as you have a lot of ideas and projects that you want to take care of. Find out what you need to first before you start. There’s a possibility that you might waste time looking for necessary materials. Pastel colours will make you calm and give you peace. As Jupiter is the ruling planet, alphabets Bha, Dha, Pha, and numbers 9, 12 will guide you.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22 – JANUARY 20)

Capricorn might meet someone new

Today, you might meet someone new or run into someone who offers you a chance to change careers. You might feel a need to pursue your art or hobby full time. Capricorn, this is a great day to pursue your passion even if you have doubts. As your ruling planet is Saturn, Dark Brown colour or cyan will give you better results today. Numbers 10, 11, and letters Kha, Jha will be lucky for you.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 21 – FEBRUARY 18)

Aquarius may feel emotional today

You may feel emotional today and might react strongly to just about every image you see. Spiritually, you will be highly motivated and longing to know more about the world. You might think of making a pilgrimage. Planet Saturn rules your sign too hence wear colours like electric blue or sky blue. Numbers 10, 11 and alphabets G, S, will bring some luck.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20)

Pisces may feel emotionally lighter

An unconscious image of dreams and visions could represent your old traumas and phobias that need to be released. You could draw creative inspiration from these images and use them for artistic projects. However, by the end of the day, you may feel emotionally lighter as Planet Jupiter will bring some positivity while the colour turquoise will bring you luck and mental stability. Lucky numbers would be 9, 12 and alphabets will be D, C, J, and T.

