Horoscope Today, August 30, 2021: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and Other Zodiac Signs

Fire signs Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius will receive a renewal in their social and romantic life. Air signs Gemini, Aquarius and Libra will be investing time in their personal hobbies or may even go for a trip. Earth signs Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn may focus on their professional life and even receive a load of work. For water signs Pisces, Cancer, and Scorpio Monday will bring in the matters of finances, emotional stability to the fore.

Aries: (March 21- April 19)

A romantic day for Aries

Monday will bring in a shift in focus as romantic life takes priority for those who are in a relationship. You will be taking the lead when it comes to making romantic gestures and expressing your love for your partner. For others this day is all about achieving a healthy work-life balance. You will be indulging in effective communication techniques on your professional front. Your lucky alphabets and numbers for Monday are A, L, E, and 1 and 8. Planet Mars rules your sign so wear the colour red for luck.

Taurus: (April 20- May 20)

Taurus patience will be tested at work today

Your patience will be tested at work today. Remember to maintain your calm and meet your project deadlines on time. The uncertainty factor plays a major role in influencing your decisions when it comes to your romantic life. You may need to work on your personal insecurities. Your zodiac sign is ruled by planet Venus so choose subtle colours like lavender as you face a challenging Monday. Your lucky alphabets for the day are B, V, and U and lucky numbers are 2 and 7.

Gemini: (May 21- June 20)

Opportunity for Gemini to socialise with friends

You will ignore your self-critical mindset today and focus on activities that bring you joy. You may even return to old hobbies or long lost activities that used to give your pleasure. There will be an opportunity to socialise with friends and family members which you will enthusiastically participate in. For Monday opt for the colour yellow as planet Mercury rules your sign. Your lucky alphabets and numbers for the day are K, C, G and 3 and 6.

Cancer: (June 21- July 22)

Time for Cancer to address emotional well-being

Family matters and conversation surrounding your ancestors will come to the fore on Monday. You may express your interest in knowing some family history for work or personal reasons. For others issues related to mental health and self-sabotaging behaviours may take the priority. It is time to address your emotional well-being. Ruled by the moon your zodiac sign matches well with colours like beige. For Monday your lucky alphabets are D, and H and the lucky number is 4.

Leo: (July 23- August 23)

Good time for Leo to get in touch with friends

Your charming personality will shine through on Monday and will create a lasting impression in work or personal life. You will be using today’s time to work on your future plans which are mostly tied to your professional front. It is a good time to get in touch with friends and indulge in honest conversations to get a sense of clarity. Your lucky number for Monday is 5 as the colour golden will bring you all the support that you need for your upcoming challenges. Alphabets M, and T will bring you luck.

Virgo: (August 23- September 22)

Green is the colour of the day for Virgo

You will be shifting your focus on your finances, skills, and all the things that you consider as a measure of self-worth. There will also be an urge to clean up your home or work place from all the things that no longer serve their purpose. Redecorating your living place is also on the cards. For Monday your lucky number is 3, and 8. Planet Mercury rules your sign, hence choose alphabets P, T, and N and deep green colour for luck.

Libra: (September 23- October 22)

Libra likely to invest time or money on hobbies

You will be once again the life of the party as your charismatic personality takes the front seat. You may invest time or money on hobbies that bring you joy. However, do not be too eager to splurge on equipment for you are likely to fall for a scam. For others this day is all about working towards their ambition and larger scheme of things. For Monday you should opt for subtle shades as planet Venus rules your sign. Your lucky numbers and alphabets for the day are 2 and 7 and R, and T.

Scorpio: (October 23- November 21)

For Scorpio, it’s all about introspection and meditation

Romance is the highlight for this Monday. There may be some changes introduced to your intimate relationships and you are likely to embrace them along with your partner. For others this day is all about introspection and meditation. You may wish to escape to a secluded place to think over some matters. Vibrant colours like vermillion will accentuate your personality. Go for numbers 1 and 8 and alphabets N and Y for luck as Planet Mars rules your sign.

Sagittarius: (November 22- December 21)

Sagittarius may expect some leadership role

You will become a social butterfly today and participate in activities that will give you an opportunity to meet new people. On the work front, expect some leadership role coming your way. However, make sure you are not taking on too much of a workload. Colour yellow and numbers 9 and 12 will bring you luck this Monday, while alphabets B, D, P, will support you in your endeavours as giant planet Jupiter rules your sign.

Capricorn: (December 22- January 19)

Capricorn may be swamped with various assignments

Expect extra work coming your way this Monday. You may be swamped with various assignments or projects today but do not let the work pressure affect your productivity. Remember that your hardwork will not go unnoticed. Choose alphabets K, J and numbers 10, 11 for support in your upcoming challenges. Planet Saturn rules your sign and opting for deep colours like brown will go well for you.

Aquarius: (January 20- February 18)

Aquarius likely to take out time for romance

Travelling to a holiday destination seems like a possibility this Monday. You are taking time off to work on your romantic life today. If you are doubting the spontaneity of this upcoming travel plan then trust your stars to guide you and bring something fulfilling into your life. For others working on higher education or a job opportunity may take priority today. For Monday choose alphabets G, S and numbers 10, 11 for luck. Choose deep colours like navy blue for guidance as Saturn rules your sign.

Pisces: (February 19- March 20)

Numbers 9 and 12 may work in favour of Pisces today

Financial issues will come to the fore this Monday especially if you have a joint monetary arrangement with your partner. This day will compel you to discuss fiscal matters with family or your partner. In case you are working on saving money to invest in a business, it is better that you confirm crucial information and documents beforehand. Your lucky numbers and alphabets for Monday are 9, 12 and D, C, J, and T. Choose the colour lemon yellow for luck as planet Jupiter rules your sign.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here