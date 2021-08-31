Horoscope Today, August 31, 2021: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and Other Zodiac Signs

Negotiations should go well, especially if aimed at justice to assure all parties involved are being taken care of. We may waver between decisions and will find a breakdown in communications, especially within partnerships. Keep your antenna up to anticipate what you will review in the next month. Cancer will work towards nurturing the relationships that it has already been blessed with. Pisces should trust the universe will bring you together with the love you have been manifesting. Gemini, you are really feeling yourself and better opportunities have been manifesting.

Aries: (March 21- April 19)

Numbers 8 and 1 may bring in luck for Aries

You may find yourself confused when it comes to fine-tuning your aim despite feeling driven to get things done. The current planetary alignment is creating this push and pull effect. Later, you can feel that the can-do attitude will push you towards goal accomplishment. Count on numbers 8 and 1 to work in your favour. Mars rules your sign so let alphabets A, L and E turn things around.

Taurus: (April 20- May 20)

Taurus must reconnect with underutilized talents

Return to the crafts you love and the skills that have been sitting on the back burner. You are encouraged to reconnect with underutilized talents and abilities. It will become challenging to stay completely on track with productive efforts. Let alphabets B, V and U add to your charm. Venus rules your sign so white colour and numbers 2 and 7 will guide you.

Gemini: (May 21- June 20)

Gemini should protect ability to self-assert

You are often lost in a mental maze of your own. You are reminded to again form connections with your body. Caution as the stars create the likelihood for intense mood swings and make it hard to stay focused. Protect your ability to self-assert and prioritise your wellbeing. Mercury rules your planet so numbers 3 and 6 will assist you. Alphabets K, C, G and colour yellow will guide you.

Cancer: (June 21- July 22)

Cancer need ample time alone

You need ample alone time to process the abundant feelings. You are encouraged to withdraw into your own world. Expect a strange mix of exhaustion and stimulation. An ideal day for journaling, therapy or having vulnerable conversations that help free up space. Moon rules your sign so the colour milky white favours you. Number 4 and alphabets 4, are D, and H will bring you luck.

Leo: (July 23- August 23)

Leo should drop the need to accomplish everything at once

The universe is encouraging you to define your goals, Leo. Carve out time to see those dreams through as the skies create a foggy stop-and-go approach to this day. Drop the need to accomplish everything at once and hone in on your vision. Sun rules your sign so the golden colour brings you luck. Number 5 and alphabets M, and T will assist you.

Virgo: (August 23- September 22)

It may get hard for Virgo to stay on track

Honour your own needs apart from the demands of others. A brief energy sends your focus towards work. It may get hard to stay on track and continue follow-through, so tackle all you can and leave the rest. Mercury rules your sign so turn to the colour green for luck. Numbers 3 and 8 and alphabets P, T and N will help you in your ventures.

Libra: (September 23- October 22)

Let light colours guide you, Libra

You may long for distant lands because the stars push you to step back and question if you are pleased with the current trajectory. Are there new steps you could incorporate to help change pace? It becomes hard to see it as it really is. As Venus rules your sign, numbers 2 and 7 will suit you best. Let light colours and alphabets R and T guide you.

Scorpio: (October 23- November 21)

Scorpio must deep dive to the bottom of things

You are encouraged to deep dive to the bottom of things with your natural approach. Focus towards touchy relationship issues, unhealed wounds, and tending towards therapy-related topics. It may get difficult to keep focused and maintain consistency. Mars rules your sign and alphabets N and Y accentuate your personality. Bright colours and numbers 1 and 8 will assist you.

Sagittarius: (November 22- December 21)

Yellow is the colour of the day for Sagittarius

Devote enough time to your cherished relationships as the skies draw attention towards romantic matters. The ongoing story makes it hard to stay productive and consistent when it comes to career related matters. Let luck be on your side with numbers 9 and 12 and alphabets B, D, P, D. Colour yellow should bring you luck as your sign is ruled by Jupiter.

Capricorn: (December 22- January 19)

Capricorn should maintain a consistent focus

Take care of business today as you are pushed to check off any pending errands on your to-do list. Maintain a consistent focus. It may be hard but work to tackle whatever in your capacity without demanding too much energy. Alphabets K, J will ease your mind as Saturn rules your planet. Deep colours and numbers 10, 11 are lucky for you.

Aquarius: (January 20- February 18)

Aquarius must prioritise pleasure over productivity

Pull away from productive efforts as you are encouraged to prioritise pleasure over productivity and engage with your cherished creative pursuits. It gets hard to send energy in one direction, so flow into light-hearted endeavours that feel right. Deep colours and alphabets G, S will be lucky for you. Numbers 10 and 11 guide you as Saturn rules your planet.

Pisces: (February 19- March 20)

Pisces should seek connection with family

Tuck away at home and seek connection with your family and living space. Expect the stars to form a usual stop-and-go flow to the day. Try to maintain your usual flow and focus to keep things low-key and slow-paced. Let yellow colour and numbers 9 and 12 bring you luck. Alphabets D, C, J, and T will support you as Jupiter rules your sign.

