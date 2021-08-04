Horoscope Today, August 4, 2021: Check out Daily Astrological Prediction for Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and Other Signs

While Libra and Scorpio are suggested to keep their behaviour in check, Cancer sun sign is suggested to wear milky colour to keep themselves calm. Aquarius should not be negligent towards their treatment and for Virgo, the day might bring some good news in court cases. The day will turn to be auspicious for the sun sign Leo.

ARIES (MARCH 21 – APRIL 20)

Aries will engage in charity work today

The day is lucky for love relationships and government matters. You will engage in charity work today, while students will excel in their studies. Wear red colour or simply keep a handkerchief of the same colour. As Mars rules the sign, alphabets A, L, E and numbers 1,8 are lucky for you.

TAURUS (APRIL 21 – MAY 21)

Sage green colour likely to work in favour of Taurus

Avoid making major changes in your workplace today. Buying and selling of property will bring financial gains. The stress of your marital relationship will most likely end today. As Venus rules your sign, wear sage green to work. Numbers 2 and 7 and letters are B, V, U will bring you luck.

GEMINI (MAY 22 – JUNE 21)

Workplace achievements will not satisfy Gemini

The day will bring opportunities you were looking for. People involved in pharmaceutical drugs, will suffer today. Workplace achievements will not satisfy you. It is suggested that you avoid giving quick responses and be ready for new experiences. Colour yellow, numbers 6, and alphabets K, C, G will bring good luck and the sign will be ruled by Mercury.

CANCER (JUNE 22 – JULY 22)

Students with Cancer signs may get good results in exam

Students are expected to get good results in the exam today. You are advised to think before you act and get control of your anger. It is not advisable to take advice from anyone regarding your career. As the sun is ruled by Moon, wear milky or off-white colour to keep yourself calm. D, H are lucky letters, and the number 4 will prove to be beneficial.

LEO (JULY 23 – AUGUST 23)

A lucky day for Leo

The day is quite lucky and auspicious, your respect and dignity will increase. Today, you will be able to easily achieve the goals in your respective field. Don’t avoid government functions as they will benefit you. The ruling planet is Sun, colours like gold, bright yellow will benefit you on this auspicious day. Number 5 and alphabets M, T will bring draw you luck.

VIRGO (AUGUST 24 – SEPTEMBER 22)

Problem in love relationships likely for Virgo

Students will be worried about their education, while you are also suggested to take care of your family’s health. You might make some new plans in the business. The day will bring some good news in court cases, and work done earlier can lead to pleasant results today. Your love relationships might face problem. Mercury is in charge of your sign, therefore shades of green will give you the strength to face new challenges. Lucky numbers will be 3 and 8 and lucky alphabets will be P, T, N.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23 – OCTOBER 23)

Libra will excel in business

Today, the job conditions will be favourable for you, and you will excel in business. Keep your behavior in check as it might lead to bitterness with your elder siblings. You might lose faith in religion, however, your ideals and behavior will be appreciated. Venus is your master, you are requested to include white in your outfit. Note, numbers 2, 7 and letters R, T will be good for you.

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 24 – NOVEMBER 22)

Scorpio might lose confidence today

Children will be worried about their health. You might lose confidence today. You are also suggested to keep your behaviour in check with big officials. Today, you might get opportunity to learn about religious activities. Wearing red might boost your confidence while numbers 1, 8 and letters N, Y will be lucky for you.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 23 – DECEMBER 21)

Sagittarius marital relation will remain sweet

The day is good for your personal life. Your marital relation will remain sweet, and today you will spend maximum time peacefully at home. You can even plan for an auspicious event at home. Pastel colours will enhance your peace of mind. Your reins are in the hands of planet Jupiter, therefore alphabets Bha, Dha, Pha, and numbers 9, 12 will be useful.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22 – JANUARY 20)

Capricorn will be able to make time for family

Despite a busy schedule, you will be able to make time for your family. Don’t compromise your morale and your confidence level will increase. Progress of your children will bring you happiness. As your ruling planet is Saturn, Dark Brown colour, numbers 10, 11, and letters Kha, Jha will guide you.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 21 – FEBRUARY 18)

Cyan colour likely to keep Aquarius emotionally strong

Aquarius, you are advised to not make emotional decisions in the workplace. Don’t be negligent in your treatment and you will be able to make the best use of your time. Planet Saturn rules your sign too hence cyan colour will keep you emotionally strong. Numbers 10, 11 and alphabets G, S, will help you throughout the day.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20)

Pisces will be full of positive energy

Though opponents may criticize, you will be full of positive energy. Be aware of the activities of your employees and stay focused on your goal. Your high officials will be happy with you. In order to not reduce the positivity of the day, wear turquoise colour. Lucky numbers would be 9, 12, while alphabets for you will be D, C, J, and T.

