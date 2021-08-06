Horoscope Today, August 6, 2021: Check out Daily Astrological Prediction for Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and Other Signs

The Horoscope predicts that the day, August 6, will turn out to be busy for Taurus and Cancer. Libra will get benefit from the stock market today, while Virgo will be able to overpower their opponents. Sagittarius are suggested to not promote inappropriate content on any social media platform and Pisces are told to be aware of their money transactions. The hard work will yield best results for Aries.

ARIES (MARCH 21 – APRIL 20)

Aries hard work will get the best results

You will be very fortunate in the matter of relationships today. Aries, your hard work will get the best results, and your friends might benefit financially too. The sun sign is ruled by planet Mars therefore, lucky colour, number, and alphabet are red, 1,8 and A, L, E.

TAURUS (APRIL 21 – MAY 21)

The day will keep Taurus engaged

The day will keep you engaged. Some guests might arrive at home, while you can search for some new jobs too. Try to do all your work patiently and wisely. As Venus is your rashi lord include white colour in your outfit, it will keep you patient throughout the day. Number 2,7 and alphabets Ba, Va, and U will provide you with all the required luck.

GEMINI (MAY 22 – JUNE 21)

Lucky day from a professional point of view for Gemini

The day is extremely lucky from a professional point of view. Some big companies might offer you a job today, while there are chances you can start a new business too. Finance-related activities will benefit you. You are suggested to put on your confidence today, wear Yellow for the same. As your Rashi lord is Mercury, numbers 3,6 and letters Ka, Chha, Gha will guide you.

CANCER (JUNE 22 – JULY 22)

People with Cancer signs must control their expenses

You are likely to have a rough time with your life partner. Avoid covering your weaknesses and get control over your expenses. There will be plenty of work throughout the day. Moon rules your sun sign, white or milky white will keep you sane today. Note that the number 4 and letters Da, Ha are your lucky charm.

LEO (JULY 23 – AUGUST 23)

Leo might get money from new sources

There will be an atmosphere of happiness in the family today. You might get money from new sources, while the day is excellent to repay your debt. With a little effort, you will be able to complete your objectives. Sun is the ruling planet for your sun sign, therefore golden colour is very lucky for you. The number 5 and alphabets Ma, Ta will guide you today.

VIRGO (AUGUST 24 – SEPTEMBER 22)

Virgo likely to receive good news from grandmother

Today, you will overpower your opponents and your rapport with office colleagues will be excellent. You are likely to receive good news from your grandmother. The Rashi lord for Virgo is planet Mercury, therefore, lucky colour for you is green, while numbers 3,8 and letters Pa, Tha, Na will guide you.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23 – OCTOBER 23)

Lucky day for those with Libra signs in stock market

If you are in stock market, the day might bring you monetary gains. The day is excellent for learning new skills. New business ideas will cross your mind. There are chances of sudden relocation in your job. Planet Venus rules your sign, white colour will be very lucky for you. Numbers 2,7 and letters Ra, Ta, will bring you luck.

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 24 – NOVEMBER 22)

The day will turn out to be confusing for Scorpio

The day will turn out to be confusing for you, therefore include red in your outfit for some clarity. You are advised to keep an eye on your surrounding environment. Students will be a little worried about their careers. You can fall on numbers 1,8 and alphabets Na, Ya for some luck today.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 23 – DECEMBER 21)

Sagittarius should be careful while using social media

If you are attending any interviews today, then there are good chances of success. It is suggested that you don’t promote any inappropriate content on social media. Take special care not only of your own but also of others’ happiness. Wear Yellow, use number 9, 11, and letters Bha, Dha, Pha, Dha for luck.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22 – JANUARY 20)

Good day for Capricorn to resolve misunderstanding

Helping people will reduce your burden of mind today. The day is lucky to resolve misunderstandings with your partner. People doing business abroad will get opportunities to expand. The Rashi lord is Saturn therefore the lucky letter is Cyan. Rashi letters for Capricorn is Kha and Ja, while numbers 10, 11 are for you.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 21 – FEBRUARY 18)

Aquarius can plan their career

Today, don’t allow yourself to get entangled in too many thoughts. Relations with clients in businesses will be cordial. Lovers might propose people for marriage. You can plan your career keeping the future in mind. As Saturn rules your sun sign too, cyan colour and number 10, 11 are lucky for you too. However, letter for you are Ga, Sa, Sha, and Sh.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20)

Pisces are advised to be careful about money transactions

You are advised to be careful about money transactions, as they might get stuck. Do not make any big investment without investigation. Children’s behavior might worry you today. Avoid overstating old things. Jupiter is your Rashi lord and the yellow colour is lucky for you. Today, numbers 9, 12 and alphabets Da, Cha, Jha, Tha will help you.

