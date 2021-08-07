Horoscope Today, August 7, 2021: Check Daily Astrological Prediction for Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and Other Zodiac Signs for Saturday

The Hindu Panchang predicts that on August 7, Taurus should work patiently, while Leo should not get overconfident. Using harsh words might land Libra in grave trouble. Cancer will likely get full support from subordinates and higher officials. Aries should be careful about their money transactions and investments, while Gemini are advised to keep their temperament moderate today. Pisces might get some great offers from big companies.

ARIES (MARCH 21 – APRIL 20)

Red is the colour of the day for Aries

Behaviour of your children might worry you today. Don’t overstate old things and beware of your opponents as they will keep conspiring against you. Be careful about money transactions and investigate before investing. Fall back on the colour red, letters A,L,E, and numbers 1,8 for luck today.

TAURUS (APRIL 21 – MAY 21)

Taurus likely to enjoy peace in job

It would be beneficial if you work patiently today. There are chances that you can become part of a big project. Your mentor will guide you throughout the day and you will enjoy peace in your job. Wear a white outfit to your office, it will help you to keep a control of your nerves. Number 2,7 and alphabets Ba, Va, and U are lucky for you.

GEMINI (MAY 22 – JUNE 21)

Gemini are suggested to not be hostile towards anyone

If there is any stalled work, don’t worry it will gain momentum today. People will also oppose your right actions. You are suggested to not be hostile towards anyone. Keep your temperament moderate, as your Rashi lord is Mercury colour yellow, numbers 3,6, and letters Ka, Chha, Gha will be your strength.

CANCER (JUNE 22 – JULY 22)

People with Cancer sun sign will get support at work

Subordinates and higher officials will be supportive of you. If you have been suffering from any chronic problems, you will get rid of them today. You might make some decisions regarding the future of your children. Number 4, colour white, and letters Da, Ha are your lucky charm.

LEO (JULY 23 – AUGUST 23)

Leo must be careful of their valuables today

Be careful about your important items as you might lose them. Stubborn nature will make you face resentment from people. Don’t be overconfident today, however, remain positive in every situation. Sun is the ruling planet for your sun sign, therefore number 5, alphabets Ma, Ta and golden colour will guide you to strike a balance.

VIRGO (AUGUST 24 – SEPTEMBER 22)

An atmosphere of happiness in Virgo family likely today

The day will bring you new hymns to earn money. There will be an atmosphere of happiness in the family. If you are in trade business, you might get new contracts. You will get good results in competitive examinations today. The Rashi lord of Virgo is Mercury. Lucky colour for you is green, numbers 3,8 and letters Pa, Tha, Na might draw you luck today.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23 – OCTOBER 23)

Libra must avoid using harsh words

Make sure to be gentle in speech, avoid using harsh words. It is not the right time to change jobs. Achieving important goals in business will keep you happy today. Planet Venus is your Rashi lord, therefore white colour, numbers 2,7 and letters Ra, Ta, will keep you calm and your speech gentle.

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 24 – NOVEMBER 22)

Making new investments might benefit Scorpio

Today, making new investments might benefit you. Students will get good results in education. Problems coming in your workplace will be resolved. Rashi is ruled by planet Mars, so color red will fine tune your day. Numbers 1,8 and alphabets Na, Ya will prove to be lucky.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 23 – DECEMBER 21)

Sagittarius are advised to use electronic equipment carefully

You might have some bad feelings with your neighbors. Ideological tension with seniors will spoil your mood. You are advised to use electronic equipment carefully. Take care of your health. Jupiter is your ruling planet, wear Yellow for some luck today. Note, numbers 9, 11, and letters Bha, Dha, Pha, Dha are for you.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22 – JANUARY 20)

Capricorn financial situation likely to improve

Your financial situation is likely to improve and you will be respected at your workplace. Performing all the work in a planned manner will yield desired results. You should give enough time to your life partner. Carry a cyan colour handkerchief for luck. Rashi letters for Capricorn are Kha and Ja, while lucky numbers are 10, 11.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 21 – FEBRUARY 18)

Aquarius must be careful while taking loan for business

Aquarius, you are not able to utilize your abilities properly. If you are planning to take a loan for business, then be careful. There may be problems of stretch and pain in nerves. Colour cyan and numbers 10,11 are suggested lucky for you too, however, alphabets Ga, Sa, Sha, and Sh will guide you.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20)

Pisces will be excited about the success of children

The day might get you job offers from some big companies. Always keep your behaviour sweet. Students will get good results in their studies. You will be excited about the success of your children. New and creative ideas will be born in your mind. Jupiter is your Rashi lord and yellow colour, numbers 9, 12 and alphabets Da, Cha, Jha, Tha will be lucky for you.

