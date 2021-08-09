Horoscope Today, August 9, 2021: Check out Daily Astrological Prediction for Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and Other Signs

The day will be excellent for Taurus and Virgo as they will get benefitted on the monetary front. Aries will get several job opportunities while Capricorn may get a marriage proposal. Scorpio will be successful in achieving its goals. Here are astrological predictions for all the sun signs.

ARIES (MARCH 21 – APRIL 20)

Aries likely to have an exquisite day today

Aries, you will have an exquisite day today. Your entire day is going to be filled with enthusiasm. You will be interested in welfare work. You’ll also get the full support of your life partner, and this will make your connection strong. Employment opportunities may also come your way. Your Rashi lord is Mars, hence, wear the colour red to impress him. Alphabets A, L, E and numbers 1, 8 will bring good luck today.

TAURUS (APRIL 21 – MAY 21)

Taurus will engage in creative work

Taurus your day is going to be good as you’ll engage yourself in some creative work. Those working in the tourism industry will make good money. Relationships with love mates will also be sweet. Rashi lord Venus will make your financial front very strong. Wear sage green as it will make you feel more energetic. Numbers 2,7 and alphabets Ba, Va, and U will be proved lucky for you.

GEMINI (MAY 22 – JUNE 21)

Yellow colour likely to work in favour of Gemini

Gemini, your day will be moderate. The day is sweet for lovers as they will also get a present from their partner. Salaried people can get help from the authorities. Starting or looking for replacement work can be very fruitful for you in future. Rashi lord Mercury will help people with small businesses to get increased profits. The yellow colour will make you feel positive while numbers 3,6, and the letters Ka, Chha, Gha will be lucky.

CANCER (JUNE 22 – JULY 22)

Cancer should not trust people in money matters

Your day is going to be fine, however, don’t trust people in money matters. Think twice before lending to someone. Rashi lord Moon will help you to stalled work will be completed but avoid starting new tasks. Keep some control on expenses and make some changes in your habits. The lucky colour will be silver or blue colour while number 4, and letters Da, Ha will be your lucky charm.

LEO (JULY 23 – AUGUST 23)

The issues in business will be solved for Leo

Leo, today will be a better day as the problems that you have been facing will be resolved. You’ll also plan a spiritual ritual within the family and there’ll be some good changes in your behaviour. An opportunity to assist others will benefit you. All the issues in business will be solved as well. Sun is the ruling planet for your sun sign, hence, the golden colour will be lucky. The lucky number is 5 and the lucky alphabets are Ma, Ta.

VIRGO (AUGUST 24 – SEPTEMBER 22)

Virgo will be benefitted from an unknown person’s advice

It’s a favourable day for you today as new business opportunities will come your way. Dinner with your spouse will bring positivity to your relationships. You might be benefitted from an unknown person’s advice. Students or learners should not let their attention get diverted from their studies. The Rashi lord is Mercury and the lucky colour is green while numbers 3,8 and letters Pa, Tha, Na will be favourable for you.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23 – OCTOBER 23)

Libra should be careful while making a choice

It will be a mixed day for you. While you’ll be determined to complete the old work, you might also get involved in some discussion. Be careful while making a choice. Planet Venus is your Rashi lord, therefore white colour, numbers 2,7 and letters Ra, Ta, will be proved lucky for you.

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 24 – NOVEMBER 22)

Red is the colour of the day for Scorpio

You will have an exquisite day today. Whatever work you begin, will be successfully completed within the deadline. Your imagination can help you to achieve your goals. The day will be proved good for transactions. Students can get success in their studies. Rashi will be ruled by Mars, so the colour red will favour you. Numbers 1,8 and alphabets Na, Ya will bring good luck.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 23 – DECEMBER 21)

Sagittarius will get some excellent news associated with work

It seems like Rashi lord Jupiter will bring some excellent news associated with work. Your planned work will be completed. Be a little attentive towards your health and do yoga in the morning. This will make you feel good and healthy. Wearing Yellow will make it most auspicious while numbers 9, 11, and letters Bha, Dha, Pha, Dha will bring good luck.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22 – JANUARY 20)

Unmarried Capricorn will get a marriage proposal

Your day will be better than before. You’ll go on a picnic with relations or make plans to observe a movie with friends. Today, you’ll meet someone who can benefit you in future. Unmarried people will get a marriage proposal. Wear Cyan colour to impress your Rashi lord Saturn. The lucky numbers for Capricorn are 10, 11 while lucky alphabets are Kha and Ja.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 21 – FEBRUARY 18)

Aquarius will receive great success in career

The day is going to be filled with happiness. The day will be good for businessmen as well as scholars. you will receive great success in your career. Some important work will be completed. The financial condition will get better. Your luck will fully support you in every work. Colour cyan and numbers 10, 11 are lucky for you, however, alphabets Ga, Sa, Sha, and Sh will guide you.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20)

Pisces will be overburdened with work

There could be an explosion in work pressure at the workplace. You will be overburdened with the work which may increase your tiredness. You might run out of time to finish the work. The yellow colour will make you feel better as your sunshine will be ruled by Jupiter. Numbers 9, 12 are your lucky numbers and Da, Cha, Jha, Tha is the lucky alphabets.

