Horoscope Today: Check Out Your Lucky Number, Lucky Colour and Other Astrological Prediction for April 27

Aries: (March 21- April 19)

Today is a great day to make a plan for new business. Those doing business abroad may get new contracts.

Lucky number - 1, 8

Lucky colour - Red

Lucky Alphabet - A, L, E

Rashi lord - Mangal

Taurus: (April 20- May 20)

It’s time to learn something new. You will make your parents very happy with your progress.

Lucky number - 2, 7

Lucky colour - White

Lucky Alphabet - Ba, Va, U

Rashi lord - Shukra (Venus)

Gemini: (May 21- June 20)

Not a good day for the people associated with politics. Focus on your health and eat pure and nutritious food. Students pursuing technical education may face problem in studies.

Lucky number - 3, 6

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky Alphabet - Ka, Chha, Gha

Rashi lord - Mercury

Cancer: (June 21- July 22)

Your mind will be happy while your body might have ache and stiffness. Avoid running in vain. Also, there might be some problem regarding land and property.

Lucky number - 4

Lucky colour - Milky

Lucky Alphabet - Da, Ha

Rashi lord - Moon

Leo: (July 23- August 23)

All your pending work will get completed by today. You will experience a blissful married life.

Lucky number - 5

Lucky colour - Golden

Lucky Alphabet - Ma, Ta

Rashi lord - Sun

Virgo: (August 23- September 22)

Things will not work as per your plan and this might upset you. You might have to cancel some home event.

Lucky number - 3, 8

Lucky colour - Green

Lucky Alphabet - Pa, Tha, Na

Rashi lord - Mercury

Libra: (September 23- October 22)

It seems like stars are in your favours as you will solve the problem of married life. Also, it will be a good day as your income is likely to increase. Today is quite beneficial for marketing people.

Lucky number - 2, 7

Lucky colour - White

Lucky Alphabet - Ra, Ta

Rashi lord - Venus

Scorpio: (October 23- November 21)

Do not trust anyone else’s word, they might try to confuse you. Newly married people should avoid discussing past issues.

Lucky number - 1, 8

Lucky colour - Red

Lucky Alphabet - Na, Ya

Rashi lord - Mars

Sagittarius: (November 22- December 21)

The day is quite favourable for your both personal as well as professional front. Your life partner will be very happy with you and you will also have benefit from travelling. You will show a great interest in religious activities.

Lucky number - 9, 12

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky Alphabet - Bha, Dha, Pha, Dha

Rashi lord - Jupiter

Capricorn: (December 22- January 19)

Love life will be excellent and you might have monetary benefit as well. You will be praised by your boss and there will be sweetness in mutual relations.

Lucky number - 10, 11

Lucky colour - Cyan

Lucky Alphabet - Kha, Ja

Rashi lord - Saturn

Aquarius: (January 20- February 18)

A stubborn attitude can keep people away from you hence avoid that. There are chances of getting a new job while old cases might be reintroduced.

Lucky number - 10, 11

Lucky colour - Cyan

Lucky Alphabet - Ga, Sa, Sha, Sh

Rashi lord - Saturn

Pisces: (February 19- March 20)

You will have a great day with your family as you might plan a movie. You will spend your entire day achieving your goal.

Lucky number - 9, 12

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky Alphabet - Da, Cha, Jha, Tha

Rashi lord - Jupiter

