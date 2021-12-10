Horoscope Today, December 10, 2021: This Friday, several signs will find themselves undergoing intense emotional experiences. For Gemini, this day will be about addressing their personal insecurities, while Libra will find themselves in a familial drama. Aries will have to face a hard-hitting truth about their careers, while Cancers will observe the gap between their dream job and their present job. Check out what your horoscope says:

ARIES (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

Reality check on career path

Brace yourself for some hard-hitting facts to make yourself known on the career front. You may finally come to see the current divide between your long-term trajectory and some self-sabotaging behaviours that stand in your way. This may inspire you to act with compassion, devotion, and service in your upcoming professional endeavours. Your luck will shine around bright colours like crimson this Friday. Planet Mars rules your sign, numbers 1, 8 and letters A,L,E will be your guide.

TAURUS (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

Need for emotional renewal

Today new revelations in personal and romantic fields of life will compel you to make necessary changes. You may also expect any outgrown, long-held relationship misconceptions and beliefs to get tangled in the crosshairs. For others, this day will involve a lot of thought around a significant partnership.

Planet Venus is the ruler of your zodiac sign, hence wear subtle colours like Sangria for luck. You will be guided by numbers 2 and 7, and letters B, V, U this Friday.

GEMINI (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

Address your insecurities

You will find yourself confronting long-held personal insecurities especially when it comes to your romantic life. You must remember that running away or ignoring the issue will not solve the matter. However uncomfortable this situation may be, it is essential to face your fears when it comes to close partnerships.

Colours like deep purple will be good for you as planet Mercury rules your zodiac sign. Letters K, C and G, and numbers 3, 6 will be lucky for you this Friday.

CANCER (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

Merge the gap between dream and reality

You will notice the gap between your current career path and the professional life that you had once dreamt of. This could be a little disheartening for some of you. However, it is a wake-up call for you to take the leap of faith and make that courageous switch. Some of you will be feeling unsure about the next steps in your current relationship.

It is advised that you do not overthink it. Moon is your ruling planet hence, wear a salmon shade colour this Friday for luck. Alphabets like H, D, and number 4 will bring you all the guidance you need.

LEO (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

Transforming work-life balance

You have to take the bold decision of finally standing up for yourself and go for that healthy work-life balance. The scales have been tilting too much to one side for quite some time now. It is not the time to dodge the truth that is staring right in your face.

For others, this day will highlight the divide between your need for romantic fun and your desire for a secure emotional commitment. Your lucky colour this Friday will be golden, as Sun rules your sign, while alphabets M, T and number 5 will support you in your endeavours.

VIRGO (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

Go with the flow

Leave your logic intensive approach to things today and lose control. Let the universe take over for you have done your work and it is now time to relax. The divide between your family demands and partnership needs might come to the fore. Today you may also feel the need for profound honesty and change when it comes to your romantic life and creative aspirations.

Your lucky colour for this Friday is shell coral as planet Mercury rules your zodiac sign. Focus on numbers 3,8, and letters P,T, and N for luck.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

Family or relationship drama incoming

Brace yourselves for some intense drama revolving around your romantic life or familial bonds. Although you always seek peace, today you might find it difficult to not lose your patience. However, do not go your usual diplomatic way and put your feelings across honestly. Your zodiac sign is ruled by planet Venus, hence wear mangano calcite colour and choose numbers 2,7 and letters R,T for support in your upcoming endeavours.

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

Clear the air around personal drama

You may have to address some misunderstanding right now before it snowballs into an issue which is far from reality. Lean in and face the music in order to clear the air, andacknowledge dormant frustrations that have been lurking around your romantic relationships. For others Friday will highlight the divide between your raw talents and your confidence in sharing skills with others.

Your zodiac sign is ruled by planet Mars which is in transit, hence wearing the colour crimson will be lucky for you. Numbers 1, 8, and the letters N and Y will bring you support.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

Face your fears

Your own demons will come at you this Friday, so be prepared and do not try to indulge in the same old exhausting escapist methods. Faults in your self-confidence that trace back to early wounding will be highlighted today. Allow yourself to feel whatever comes up, and embrace changes to your workflow and finances.

The tussle between your independent needs and family demands will arise. Your zodiac sign is ruled by planet Jupiter hence your lucky colour this Friday is jade green. For Friday letters B, D, and P, and numbers 9, 12, will bring you luck.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

Address your need for independence

Today you must address the outgrown patterns and behaviours concerning your independence in romantic relationships. There may be some major changes coming towards you. There is an emotional tempest brewing within you as it guides you directly towards what needs changing and release.

There are some important changes to be made around your mental health and communication style. Your lucky colour for the day is cinnamon brown as planet Saturn rules your zodiac sign, while numbers 10, 11, and letters K, J will bring you fortune.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

Emotional challenges incoming

Behind the closed doors, away from the toxic positivity of social media, there will be some intense emotional challenges awaiting you. Give yourself space to process whatever needs to come up. The self defeating relationship patterns need a desperate release today. Choose the colour cinnamon red since Saturn rules your zodiac sign. Numbers 10, 11, and letters G and S will bring you luck this Friday.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

Changes to be made in social life

Today you will realise some important changes that need to be made in your social life and your current approach to your aspirations. There are changes to be made between the demands of your public life and your personal needs. Some of you may feel inspired to transition into a greater sense of identity and personal presentation today.

Your zodiac sign Piscesis ruled by planet Neptune and the colour honeysuckle pink will suit you. Go for numbers 9, 12, and letters D, C, J, and T will be your guide on Friday.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.