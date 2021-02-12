Horoscope Today, February 12: Here is What the Stars Have in Store for You

Aries: Actions matter more than words. It’s time to stop talking about your ideas and plans and actually work towards making them come true.

Taurus: You will be in a positive mood today with a lot of vibrant and creative energy. Use this rare combination of emotions to have a very productive day ahead.

Gemini: A relationship or friendship that you left behind will be revived today. Try to give them another chance and it will help heal the hurt caused in past.

Cancer: Your zeal for work will not be marred by the growing workload. Expect to finish all the big tasks before work-hours and you expect a get-together in the evening.

Leo: You will be short on patience today as people around test your temper with work-delays and incompetence. The sour environment will decrease productivity.

Virgo: Instead of obsessing over one tiny hurdle, look at the bigger picture of your goal and analyse how close or far you are from achieving it. Make decisions based on long-term impacts.

Libra: You are likely to start a joint business venture soon. However, you will be confused between two choices, especially in relationship or a friendship.

Scorpio: You will be adventurous with taking a few investment risks today, may turn out in profit. Be very thoughtful with your communication today, especially with boss.

Sagittarius: It will be an extremely busy day as you will be faced with a sudden plan for a business trip. Financial restraints will have you in a stressed out mood.

Capricorn: You will be in an introspective mood today. Though there will be a surge of positive energy that will put you right back on track.

Aquarius: You have been putting off work and it will finally catch up with you today, putting you in a difficult situation. Try some self-discipline and positive reinforcement to get better.

Pisces: An unexpected illness in the family will have you stressed out. You need to plan your finances better as the current method of savings is simply isn’t working.