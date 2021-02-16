Horoscope Today, February 16: Know What the Stars Have in Store for You

Aries: You may want to listen to your inner voice today by staying alone. However, you are advised to spend the evening with a loved one who can hear the music in your silence too.

Taurus: Today you are likely to find yourself on the winning side of things. You will feel satisfied as all your pending projects will reach completion. You can achieve whatever you aspire for just by putting in a little extra effort.

Gemini: You will be transparent in your dealings today and can also be optimistic about your chances of success if you choose to propose to that special someone. You will be receiving more pleasure than pain.

Cancer: The day will be a bit different for you compared to any other day. It will spring a surprise just when you will start believing that there is nothing great about it.

Leo: You will be quite flexible today and would want to remain on the move so much so that you may even begin to feel bound by the environment in your office.

Virgo: You will be busy entertaining and enthralling people with your guile, especially at a social do. But you need to conserve that zest and save the time to pay due attention to matters of supreme importance.

Libra: You are advised to follow your instincts today. Generally, it turns out to be good, but for you, it may put up a few troubles which can bother you in a big way. Therefore, you need to remain balanced and focused throughout the day. Doing so can produce wonderful results at work.

Scorpio: Today will be a lucky day for you for investing in real estate as it could yield maximum profits. An unusual gain from speculative trade can also be expected. However, you will have to wait for a more profitable opportunity to find you.

Sagittarius: Your dreams are going to turn into reality today. Be careful and do not go overboard with your foresightedness. You need to overcome any disappointment with strong will and determination by accepting the fact that change is the only permanent thing to happen.

Capricorn: On the work front, your boss will bank on your brilliance and unmatched abilities to get respite from existing problems. You will lead your way to gain popularity by winning the hearts of your clients. In personal life, you may share a few of your secrets with your beloved one while spending time together.

Aquarius: Today is the day for you to rule out all the troubles and difficulties in your life with ease. However, you may choose to play a bit of a blame game. You may also feel like you are setting standards for others to follow but actually, that may not be the case.

Pisces: On the domestic front, you can face conflicts in the morning. However, it will cease to be a cause of annoyance as the day will lead you ahead. By evening, you will be completely fine and will be ready to spend time with your near and dear ones.