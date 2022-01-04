Horoscope Today, January 4, 2022:  Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Aries, Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius And Other Zodiac Signs for Tuesday

A look at the daily astrological predictions for Aries, Taurus, Gemini and other zodiac signs.

Looking forward to knowing what’s in store for you this January 4 2022, Tuesday?

Well, your daily dose of astrological predictions is here. Check out the prediction of zodiac signs:

This Tuesday, January 4 will see the Moon gliding in its Waxing crescent phase. During this first phase after the New Moon Taureans will be inclined to religious activities. Saggitarians need to avoid fights with loved ones. Aquarians need to be wary of enemies. Tuesday will bring overall good fortune for Aries. Geminis will have to be extremely cautious about health. For Capricorns, a significant financial gain is likely to happen. Good time for Pisceans to focus on social work.

Aries: (March 21- April 19)

A lovely, blessed day is on the cards

You will find all your troubles, personal and professional getting resolved. A lot of positive lifestyle changes awaits. It’s a day when you will see your opponents bowing down to you. Stay calm and focus on your pending tasks. It is best to use your lucky alphabets A, L, E while starting work. Mars being your rashi lord, the color red is recommended to attract good luck. Your lucky numbers are 1, 8.

Taurus: (April 20- May 20)

The color white and lucky numbers 2,7 will be favorable for you

Marital problems will be reduced. You will find yourself drawn to religious activities. Students will get good results in academics. Government-related work might face delays. Health of your father might worry you. Chances of colleagues expressing displeasure are high. Pray to your ruling planet Venus for favorable situations. Resort to alphabets Ba, Va, U for good luck.

Gemini: (May 21- June 20)

Prioritize health and diet

You will find yourself lacking in focus today. Due to a poor, imbalanced diet, your health will deteriorate. This is why your work at the office will suffer and cause your seniors to get angry. But, due to your previous good record of work, you will be able to restore the situation soon. Speak sensibly. Seek blessings of Mercury as it is your ruling planet. It is better to use numbers 3, 6 and wear yellow colored outfits as they will prove very lucky for you. Opt for alphabets Ka, Chha, Gha to make situations turn in your favor.

Cancer: (June 21- July 22)

Marital relationship will be boosted

It’s a suitable day to expand your business. You will get many opportunities today to thrive in the creative domain as well as in legal matters. Your confidence will be at its peak. You will feel a little emotional about your family. Moon is your ruling planet. If you wish to get desired results go for the number 4 and lucky alphabets Da, Ha. Wearing milky white clothes would fetch good luck.

Leo: (July 23- August 23)

Don’t be extravagant

Your work will be appreciated at the office. There might be some challenges in completing your work. However you will be able to handle the situation beautifully. Refrain from commenting on the affairs of others. Business partnerships might prove problematic. Spend carefully. As Sun is your rashi lord, attract good luck by using lucky number 5. Remember to use the Ma, Ta as your lucky alphabets to get favorable results. Wearing clothes that are in golden color will fetch good luck.

Virgo: (August 23- September 22)

Chances of promotion are high

Your stars are perfectly aligned to strengthen your friendships. Though there can be slight tension in love relationships, you will overcome the problem. Professionally, it’s a wonderful time. Don’t eat unhealthy foods. Stomach problems could plague you. Seek the blessings of Mercury, your ruling planet before starting any new work. Choose the numbers 3, 8 to attract good luck. Opt for the color green while conducting auspicious work. The alphabets Pa, Tha, Na will be extremely lucky for you, today.

Libra: (September 23- October 22)

A favorable day for people in the legal profession

The day might start on a sluggish note. You will gain momentum gradually. Don’t experiment with work strategies frequently. It could prove disastrous. Chances of increased income for people in private sectors are high. Knee pain can trouble you. Your ruling planet is Venus. Consider opting lucky numbers 2, 7 and wearing white to ensure good luck. Bank upon the alphabets Ra, Ta as they promise good luck.

Scorpio: (October 23- November 21)

Travel is on the cards

It’s a very auspicious day for travel. You will get back money that was lost in a project. You will find yourself attending important meetings at work. Love is in the air. Mutual understanding and respect will increase in your relationship. A family trip is also on the cards. As Mars is your rashi lord wear or use things in shades of red as it will aid you in feeling optimistic. Don’t forget to use your lucky numbers 1, 8 for good luck. Opt for alphabets Na, Ya as they are supposed to help things turn out in your favor.

Sagittarius: (November 22- December 21)

While heading for auspicious work make a note of lucky alphabets Bha, Dha, Pa, Dha

Refrain from splurging. Avoid any kind of confrontations with your loved ones. Be very careful while driving. Don’t indulge in prolonged conversations with strangers. Stay alert and identify your enemies, if possible. Students might become a little negligent in studies. Seek Jupiter’s blessings before beginning any work. Using shades of yellow will prove lucky. Opting for numbers 9, 12 will reap great results.

Capricorn: (December 22- January 19)

Huge financial gain in business awaits

Possibility of getting a big contract for the ones in real estate is high. Relationships with colleagues will be superb. As conflicts regarding career will decrease, you will be very active at the workplace. As Saturn is your rashi lord, use cyan shades to attract good luck; and remember to use the lucky numbers 10, 11 for favorable results. Opt for lucky alphabets Kha, Ja.

Aquarius: (January 20- February 18)

Ill health might trouble you, today

Take care of your diet. Exercise carefully. You might complain of leg or muscle strain. Possibilities of loss in agricultural work, or facing angry coworkers are high. Be wary of people trying to harm you. Those that are associated with foreign companies can get promoted. Seek blessings of your ruling planet, Saturn, to get desired results. Make a note of Ga, Sa, Sha, Sh; as these lucky alphabets will help you get desired outcomes. Choose the colors in shades of cyan while starting work. Use the numbers 10, 11 to draw good luck.

Pisces: (February 19- March 20)

A very positive environment at home is predicted

Investing in the share market will prove lucrative. You will excel in social work. Spending on your kid’s necessities will take up your time. Your family might be a little worried about you. With your ruling planet Jupiter’s blessings, any construction related work will gain momentum. While doing any auspicious work, consider numbers 9, 12. Resort to the alphabets Da, Cha, Jha, Tha as these will fetch you good luck.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.