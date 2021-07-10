Horoscope Today, July 10, 2021: A Good Day for Aries, Gemini, Leo and Libra; Check Astrological Prediction for Saturday

While Taurus have slowed daily routine on cards, Virgo will have a good daily routine. Situations at the workplace may be a little adverse some. People are advised to keep their cool in order to keep things in track.

Aries (March 21 – April 19)

Great food is on the way for Aries

Your rashi lord is Mars and the favourable colour is Red. Letter A, L, E and numbers 1-8 will be all the positivity you need. A lot of money will be spent on entertainment by you. You and your younger siblings will have some good time together. Great food is on your way. You can expect positive results from the interviews and meetings you will attend. It is good if you want to propose to someone. You will be taken care of by your life partner.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

Taurus may have a slow daily routine

With Venus as your rashi lord, the lucky colour for you will be white. Your rashi letters are Ba, Va, U and favourable numbers are 2, 7. You may have a slow daily routine. People in your workplace will have eyes on you. You can expect some sudden guests. People around you would want to listen about your deeper things.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

Gemini will be seen by people with great respect

As Mercury is your rashi lord, yellow will be your lucky colour. Letters good for you will be Ka, Chha, Gha and numbers good for you will be 3,6. Today you may find solutions for financial problems that you have been facing for a number of days. Support will be given to officers. Promotion is a chance for people associated with politics. You’ll be looked up at with great respect by people.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Cancer needs to follow driving rules

Moon is your rashi lord and thus milky is the lucky colour for you. Your rashi letters are Da, Ha and your favourable number is 4. It is advisable today to stay away from professional people. Philosophical thoughts may attract you. Driving rules need to be strictly followed. Practicing yoga in the morning and evening is advisable. Lack of hope may disappoint you. Your experience and intelligence will not be used by you today.

Leo (July 23 – August 23)

New plans will be in Leo’s minds

Your rashi lord is Sun and the favourable colour is golden. Letters Ma, Ta and number 5 will be positive for you. Your mind may form new plans. Business will give you good returns. On time completion of work is expected. Opportunity to prove their talent will be in front of art world people.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Virgo’s subordinate employees may argue with them

With Mercury as your rashi lord lucky colour for you will be green. Your rashi letters are Pa, Tha, Na and favourable numbers are 3, 8. You will have an organised daily routine. In the field of work, you might need to learn traditional methods. You may have an argument with subordinate employees. Avoid directly putting your desires on them. Beautifying home will be of interest to you.

Libra (September 23 – October 22)

Libra can start new jobs

As Venus is your rashi lord the lucky colour for you will be white. The letters good for you will be Ra, Ta and good numbers will be 2, 7. Religious activities will be the reason for you being active today. Circumstances will slowly get favourable according to the work you will take in hand. If not, their clever behaviour will help you adapt to it. Its good time to start new jobs. You will have increased dominance in the family.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

Normal day for Scorpio

Red is your lucky colour. Letters Na, Ya and numbers 1,8 will bring all the positivity you need. It is a normal day. Family might face some financial issues. Your mind might make you feel repentant for a mistake. Accidental pain may be an issue for mothers. Evening may bring some good news for you. But still there will be dissatisfaction in mind. Working in haste is not suggested.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

Sagittarius will have good work circumstances

Your rashi lord is Jupiter and the favourable colour is yellow. Your rashi letters are Bha, Dha, Pha, Dha and favourable numbers are 9, 12. Business will have good use of your intelligence and wisdom. The work you started will be finished. Professional journey will be enjoyable. Workplace will have favourable circumstances. Financial help and easy completion of your stalled work will be possible. Good health is on your cards. Health benefits may be possible for people suffering from diseases. Avoid risky investments.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

Capricorn will get special affection from mothers

With Saturn as your rashi lord, the lucky colour for you will be Cyan. Your lucky letters are Kha, Ja and lucky numbers are 10, 11. Plans might be changed. Management skills will give advantage in business. Selfish people can praise you. Research and science may be of interest to you. Health of sugar patients needs to be taken care of. Mother affection will be special today. Avoid false promises.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

Good time to buy jewellery for Aquarius

Your rashi lord is Saturn and favourable colour is Cyan. Rashi letters for you are Ga, Sa, Sha, Sh and favourable numbers are 10, 11. Your achievements will satisfy you. Education and competition will be great success for children. Romantic journey for lovers. Buying new clothes and jewellery will be auspicious.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

Chances of dispute with colleagues for Pisces

Jupiter is your rashi lord hence yellow colour will be good for you. Letters Da, Cha, Jha, Tha and numbers 9, 12 will bring positivity for you. Don’t stop trying as success at work will be late. Unnecessary travel is on your cards. Chances of disputes with office colleagues. Be careful with purchase and sale of property. Don’t open up your heart to everyone. Studies will be serious for students.

