Horoscope Today, July 11, 2021: From Aries to Pisces, Know How Your Day Will Turn Out on Sunday

Aries need to be careful with their health on Sunday, while Aquarius need to be cautious with their driving. The cards bring some business travel for Taurus. While the day is important for Cancer, Leo needs to sleep. On one hand, Libra will receive respect from family, on the other hand, Sagittarius’ home can be boring.

Aries (March 21 – April 19)

Red is the colour of the day for Aries

With your rashi lord as Mars, the lucky colour for you will be red. Letters A, L, E and numbers 1, 8 will be good for you. Don’t neglect your health. You may have an ideological confrontation with your mother. Family may criticize your financial policy. Take good care of your health.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

Taurus need to avoid wasting time on social media

Venus is your rashi lord and the favourable colour is white. Your rashi letters are Ba, Va, U and favourable numbers are 2, 7. Travel for business may be on your cards. Personal problems may worry younger siblings. Avoid wasting time on social media.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

Life partner may be upset with Gemini

Your rashi lord is Mercury and the colour good for you is yellow. Your rashi letters are Ka, Chha, Gha and your favourable number is 3,6. Avoid sharing your plans with anyone if it is not very important. Life partner may be upset with you. Spend keeping your budget in mind.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Romantic day for Cancer

You will not take long to complete work today. Your life partner may act as your guide today. Love life can have romance. Your mood will be positive.​ With Moon as your rashi lord, lucky colour for you will be milky. Favourable letters for you are Da, Ha and the lucky number is 4.

Leo (July 23 – August 23)

Number 5 may work in favour of Leo

Unexpected things will have to be done. Your rashi letters are Ma, Ta and favourable number is 5.Despite trying to keep people happy, some will be dissatisfied with you. Sun is your rashi lord and the favourable colour for you will be golden.Suffering due to life partner’s mental health is possible.Getting sleep is important.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Hard work in business will lead to success for Virgo

Your rashi lord is Mercury and the lucky colour is green. Letters Pa, Tha, Na and numbers 3, 8 will bring all the positivity you need. Hard work in business will lead tosuccess. Your friends may borrow some money. Making fun of anyone may spoil your image.

Libra (September – October 22)

Signing for new business agreements is on cards for Libra

With Venus as your rashi lord, the lucky colour for you will be white. The letters favourablefor you will be Ra, Ta and good numbers will be 2, 7. Daily routine might be affected by sudden work pressure. Signing for new business agreements is on cards.There will be an increase in respect for you among the family members.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

Scorpio may solve friends’ problems

Mars is your rashi lord and the favourable colour for you will be red. The letters good for you are Na, Ya and lucky numbers are 1, 8. Plans of business expansion may come to your mind. You will solve your friends’ problems. You will make ideas for going on long distance journeys.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

Chances of debate with friends for Sagittarius

As Jupiter is your rashi lord, the favourable colour for you will be yellow. Your rashi letters are Bha, Dha, Pha, Dha and luckynumbers are 9, 12. Partnership businesses may face losses. Money matters need to be taken care of. Home might bore you. There might bedebate on new issues with friends.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

Cyan is the colour of the day for Capricorn

With Saturn as your rashi lord, the lucky colour for you will be cyan. Letters Kha, Ja and numbers 10, 11 will bring all the positivity you need. Serious issues may be discussed with life partners. Your children’s behaviour will make you feel happy.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

Aquarius need to drive carefully today

Saturn is your rashi lord and colour cyan will be good for you. Ga, Sa, Sha, Sh are your rashi letters and number 10, 11 are lucky for you. Drive carefully. You will have a disciplined daily routine. Old fights may come back again. Keep your speech polite.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

Pisces may feel dissatisfaction

Your rashi lord is Jupiter and the favourable colour for you will be yellow. Your rashi letters are Da, Cha, Jha, Tha and lucky numbers for you will be 9, 12. You may feel dissatisfaction despite everything. A walk with your life partner is possible. Job offers from abroad are on your cards.

