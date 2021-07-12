Horoscope Today, July 12, 2021: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and Other Zodiac Signs

Aries will get involved in some house renovation work, while Taurus will get involved in artistic work. Sagittarius and Pisces are advised to stay positive while Libra will experience affection and romance. Capricorn and Aquarius should wear cyan to please their Rashi lord Saturn.

ARIES: (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

It’s auspicious for Aries to wear red today

Today, you may pick up the hammer and chisel to take some home improvement measures on your spouse’s demands. As your Rashi will be governed by planet Mars, it’s auspicious to wear red. The lucky number is 1 and 8 while A, L, E is the lucky letters for the day.

TAURUS: (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

Express your spiritual side Taurus

Ruling planet Shukra will help you to express your spiritual side through artistic activity. However, let the things that you are unable to handle, sit for a while. Wearing white will make you feel calm and peaceful. Ba, Va, U are the favourable alphabet while the lucky numbers are 2 and 7.

GEMINI: (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

Numbers 3 and 6 likely to favour Gemini

A close friend or romantic partner’s behaviour might leave you confused whether the person is angry with you. Just make your friend feel that you’re there if needed. Wearing yellow will be favourable for you while the Rashi will be governed by Mercury. The numbers 3 and 6 will favour you and Ka, Chha, and Gha are lucky letters.

CANCER: (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

Cancer may pursue new career opportunity

Reassure your family about the possibility of your pursuing new career opportunities and make it clear that you’re still there for them. This will help you to alleviate their doubts. The number 4 and Milky colour will bring good luck and the Rashi lord will be Moon. Lucky alphabets are Da, Ha.

LEO: (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

Golden is the colour of the day for Leo

You might worry about a relative who lives far away and you might contact mutual friends who can give you the information you need. However, there’s probably nothing to be overly concerned about but you want to know about this. Golden is your lucky colour as the Rashi lord is Lord Sun and the lucky number will be 5. The favourable letters are Ma, Ta.

VIRGO: (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

Excellent results expected in writing or performing arts for Virgo

Rashi lord Mercury will favour you in getting excellent results in writing or performing arts. Enjoy the power you have over people today and grip them with sweet words, swinging to your whims. Green is your lucky colour while 3, 8 are lucky numbers and Pa, Tha, Na are the lucky letters.

LIBRA: (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

Libra may experience affection for someone

You could suddenly experience affection or romantic feelings for someone you’ve just met. Fantasies of the future could waft in and out of your mind, however, before going too far, take some time to know your friend better. 2 and 7 are the favourable numbers while wearing white will be lucky. Venus is the governing planet and Rashi letters are Ra and Ta.

SCORPIO: (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

Scorpio need not let doubts, insecurities sabotage their plans

New ideas for increasing your income, particularly if they involve extra work, could seem uncertain today. Don’t let doubts and insecurities sabotage the plans that you were ready for yesterday. Talk to others and think about what is and isn’t workable before moving ahead. Wear red as your day will be governed by Mars. Auspicious letters are Na and Ya while the lucky number is 1 and 8.

SAGITTARIUS: (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

Sagittarius must try to remain objective

Rashi lord Jupiter might influence your romance quotient. Don’t let doubts and insecurities take over your thoughts and try to remain objective. Bha, Dha, Pha and Dha are the auspicious alphabets while favourable numbers are 9 and 12. Wear yellow to please your Rashi lord.

CAPRICORN: (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

Capricorn must show some compassion

Don’t let your insecurity get the best of you and don’t take any stinging comments seriously. Have a little faith and show a little compassion. Wear Cyan to please your Rashi lord Saturn. 10, 11 are the Lucky numbers and Kha and Ja are the lucky letters.

AQUARIUS: (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

Aquarius sensitivity and compassion may attract a person

Your sensitivity and compassion may attract a person in need of sympathy and advice. However, take care that these sad stories must not get to you. Wearing cyan will make you feel positive as Saturn will govern you today while numbers 10 and 11 will be lucky for you. Lucky alphabets are Ga, Sa, Sha and Sh.

PISCES: (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

Pisces must not waste their energy worrying

Uncertainty about money could plague you today, particularly if you’re self-employed. Don’t let your insecurities make the situation even more serious than it really is. If there are genuine concerns, find a way to alleviate them rather than wasting your energy worrying. Rashi lord is Jupiter, hence, wear yellow. The numbers 9 and 12 will favour you and the letters Da, Cha, Jha, Tha are lucky for you.

