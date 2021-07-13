Horoscope Today, July 13, 2021: Cancer and Libra Must Focus on Mental Health; Check Astrological Prediction for Tuesday

On Tuesday we will witness a conjunction of Venus-Mars in Leo which will help all the signs to indulge in some joyous activity. It will be a productive day for signs like Aries, Leo, and Capricorn, while signs like, Pisces, Taurus, will indulge in romantic endeavours. Cancer, Libra, and Aquarius may feel the need to focus on their mental health.

ARIES: (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

Good day for Aries

You will be focusing your energy on your productivity today. It is a good day to accomplish some pending tasks given your smooth workflow. Your sign is ruled by planet Mars hence things will work in your favour if you wear bright colours like red, orange, or hot pink. Your lucky numbers are 1 and 8 while alphabets A, L, E are your lucky letters.

TAURUS: (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

Time for Taurus to prioritise personal and romantic life

It is time you prioritise your personal and romantic life and focus on fulfilling conversations that bring you joy. It will be a smooth process today. Colour white will enhance your persona while alphabets B, V, U and numbers 2 and 7 will prove lucky for you.

GEMINI: (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

Family matters will take priority today for Gemini

It is a good day to focus on your finances and come reconnect with your home space if you have been drifting away. Family matters will take priority today. Colour yellow will work in your favour as your sign is ruled by planet Mercury. Numbers 3 and 6 and alphabets K, C, and G are your lucky letters.

CANCER: (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

Off-white colour likely to bring luck for Cancer

Today’s focus will shift to your mental health. It is a good time to initiate a conversation regarding something that is important to you. Number 4 and subtle colours like off-white will bring good luck to you. Your sign is ruled by the Moon. Your lucky alphabets are D, and H.

LEO: (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

Leo need to work on finances and savings

It is a good day to reassess your spending habits today and work on finances and savings. You will receive a boost of energy that will help you pursue some productive work. Your lucky colour is bright yellow or golden since your sign is ruled by the Sun. Number 5 and letters are M, T are lucky for you.

VIRGO: (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

Good day to socialise for Virgo

You can step out of the shadow of solitude today and reconnect with your group of friends. It is a good day to socialise and share your opinions. Colour green and numbers 3, 8 are lucky for you, while alphabets P, T, N are the lucky letters.

LIBRA: (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

Libra may feel tired today

You may feel tired of social interactions today and seek company of yourself. It is a good day to restore your introspective side today. Your lucky numbers will be 2 and 7 while alphabets R and T will work in your favour. Since your sign is ruled by planet Venus wearing subtle colours like white, beige will support your endeavours.

SCORPIO: (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

Scorpio may plan vacations or look for new educational avenues

Today is a good day to plan vacations or look for new educational avenues. You may also reconnect with an old friend and share recent experiences. Since your sign is ruled by planet Mars, wearing the colour red will be lucky. Alphabets N and Y and numbers 1 and 8 will be lucky for you.

SAGITTARIUS: (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

Sagittarius likely to be appreciated for their work

It is a good day to show your work to potential job recruiters today. You will be noticed and possibly even appreciated for your work. Do not hesitate. Alphabets B, D, P and numbers 9 and 12 will prove lucky for you. Your sign is ruled by planet Jupiter hence wearing yellow will work in your favour.

CAPRICORN: (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

Capricorn may plan something for the future

You will be beckoned by your need to explore new things today. You may want to take a short trip to a new place to break away from the monotony or plan something for the future. Your sign is ruled by Saturn, hence weaning deep colours like navy blue or emerald green will be lucky for you. Numbers 10 and 11 and alphabets K and J are lucky for you.

AQUARIUS: (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

Aquarius may feel restless by a recurring thought today

You may feel restless by a recurring thought today. It is a good time to indulge in an honest conversation with someone you trust. Colour cyan will support your endeavours while numbers 10 and 11 will be lucky for you. Alphabets that would work in your favour are G, and S.

PISCES: (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

Good day for Pisces to go out on a date

If you are in a romantic relationship, today is a good day to go out on a date. For those who are single and wish to get into a relationship, reaching out to a potential partner may work in your favour. Your sign is ruled by planet Jupiter, hence, wear yellow. Numbers 9 and 12 and letters D, C, J, T are lucky for you.

