Horoscope Today, July 14, 2021: Stress at Work Likely for Taurus, Leo; Check Astrological Prediction for Wednesday

It is a nice day for some signs and some need to be a little careful. It’s time for new love relations for Aries and Aquarius will have even better relations. Gemini may get better job offer and Leo will have work pressure. While Cancer needs to have control over expenses, Virgo needs to have control on mood.

ARIES (MARCH 21 – APRIL 19)

Time for new love relationships to begin for Aries

Work pressure in office will be less. There will be more household happiness. Time for new love relationships to begin. You may get good investment opportunities in land and buildings. With your rashi lord as Mars the lucky colour for you will be red. Letters A, L, E and numbers 1, 8 will bring all the positivity you need.

TAURUS (APRIL 20 – MAY 20)

Taurus need to be careful of colds and allergies

Solving a lot of complicated issues might be on your cards. You will have to face pressure of performing well in work place. Beware of colds and allergies. Your rashi lord is Venus hence, your favorable colour is white. Lucky letters for you will be Ba, Va, U and lucky numbers will be 2,7.

GEMINI (MAY 21 – JUNE 20)

Yellow is the colour of the day for Gemini

Mercury is your rashi lord and yellow is your favorable color. Your rashi letters are Ka, Chha, Gha and favorable numbers are 3,6. Participation in new project is a good idea. Responsibilities will be fulfilled by you. Job offer from a big company might be on your way.

CANCER (JUNE 21 – JULY 22)

Cancer need to control their expenses

You need to control your expenses. Pay heed to the advice of your life partner, it will definitely benefit you. With your rashi lord as Moon, the lucky colour for you will be milky. Letters Da, Ha and number 4 will bring all the positivity you need.

LEO (JULY 23 – AUGUST 23)

There will be work pressure on Leo

Taking care will help you complete all your work without hindrance. There will be work pressure on you. Problems related to career will be solved. Sun is your rashi lord hence golden will be a good colour for you. Letters Ma, Ta and number 5 will be lucky for you.

VIRGO (AUGUST 23 – SEPTEMBER 22)

Virgo need to control their mood

Your rashi lord is mercury and favorable colour is green. Lucky letters for you will be Pa, Tha, Na and lucky numbers will be 3, 8. The positions of planet is not in your favor. Mood needs to be kept under control. Try not to make big partnership in business.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23 – OCTOBER 22)

Life partner likely to help Libra

Your life partner will help you. There will be creation of new sources income. Doing all the work peacefully will help. As Venus is your rashi lord a good colour for you will be white. Letters Ra, Ta and numbers 2,7 will bring all the positivity.

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23 – NOVEMBER 21)

New experiments in business possible for Scorpio

You will be firm while facing tough situations. You might have thoughts about your future. New experiments in business are possible. Mars is your rashi lord and red is your favorable colour. Your rashi letters are Na, Ya and favorable numbers are 1,8.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22 – DECEMBER 21)

Sagittarius will be fit in terms of health

House will have positive energy. You will be fit in terms of health. Your mental conflict will be over. You will strong relationship with your father. As your rashi lord is Jupiter, the colour good for you will be yellow. Letters Bha, Dha, Pha, Dha and numbers 9, 12 are good for you.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22 – JANUARY 19)

Honesty in relationships is important for Cyan

Your rashi lord is Saturn and favorable colour is cyan. Your rashi letters are Kha, Ja and your favorable numbers are 10, 11. Honesty in relationships is important. Concentrate on religious activities. Possibility of fighting with life partner is there.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20 – FEBRUARY 18)

Aquarius will have more sweetness in relationships

Lending money transactions needs to be taken care off. There will be more sweetness in relationships. Its good time for renovation and improvement of home. As Saturn Is your rashi lord lucky colour for you will be cyan. Your rashi letters are Ga, Sa, Sha, Sh and numbers good for you are 10, 11.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20)

Foot pain may be a problem for Pisces

Despite a busy schedule, relaxing time is important. Nothing should be left unfinished. Foot pain may be a problem for you. Jupiter is your rashi lord hence yellow colour will be good for you. Letters Da, Cha, Jha, Tha and numbers 9, 12 will bring all the positivity you need.

